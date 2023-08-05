Why Is Shopify Abandoning In-House Fulfillment?

Photo: Shopify

Shopify last week announced plans to sell the majority of its logistics business, including Deliverr, to Flexport, the freight forwarding startup.

The e-commerce platform launched in-house logistics in 2019 to make “the fulfillment systems and technology that used to be reserved for the largest companies in the world accessible and affordable to every merchant, even those just starting to take off.” The push was supported by the acquisitions of autonomous mobile robot maker 6 River Systems in 2019 and last-mile delivery startup Deliverr last July.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Shopify has struggled to gain traction with the physical delivery business.

CEO Tobi Lütke discussed “main quests,” or a company’s “mission,” versus “side quests,” (with the latter offering the potential to make main quests more successful but also distractions) in a blog post.

“It’s often said that larger companies are more sluggish but this is not because of their size,” said Mr. Lütke. “It’s because of all the side quests and distractions they accumulate along the way.”

He said Shopify needs to prioritize its core business to capitalize on emerging tech. “We are at the dawn of the AI era and the new capabilities that are unlocked by that are unprecedented,” Mr. Lütke said.

Flexport’s ownership, he said, “allows everything about Shopify Logistics to be more ambitious and global in nature.”

Flexport, which becomes Shopify’s official logistics partner, gains over 50 warehouses and package-sorting centers nationwide and adds home-delivery services to compete better with Amazon.com.

Dave Clark, Flexport’s CEO and formerly Amazon’s retail boss, said, “This acquisition enables our vision for a full digital transformation of the global supply chain that we will bring to all customers.”

Shopify will receive a 13 percent equity stake in Flexport and a seat on its board as part of the transaction. Ocado Group is acquiring 6 River Systems. Shopify’s shares jumped 24 percent last Thursday on the news.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will Shopify gain from selling its logistics business to Flexport? Does Shopify’s logistics operations have a better chance to prosper under Flexport’s ownership?