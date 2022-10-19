Will adult pajamas prove a good fit for The Children’s Place?

Photo: The Children’s Place

After finding success over the last several years selling holiday-themed family pajama sets for Halloween, Christmas and Easter, The Children’s Place has launched PJ Place, a sleepwear lifestyle brand.

The range, initially available at pjplace.com, is targeted towards Millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Beyond the “significant” opportunity within the growing adult sleepwear category, PJ Place is expected to help introduce Children’s Place to young adults before they become parents.

“We have a leadership position in kids sleepwear and over the past few years our adult sleepwear business has grown exponentially,” said Jane Elfers, president and CEO. “While our current adult sleepwear assortment focuses almost exclusively on matching family looks, we recognized we had an opportunity to expand our adult sleepwear assortments to appeal directly to the Millennial and Gen Z customer by introducing new fabrics, silhouettes and a touch of whimsy.”

Children’s Place has retained a diverse group of celebrities and influencers, including Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, CEO of Être Girls, Illana Raia and TikTok stars, Rod Thill and Erika Priscilla, as ambassadors for PJ Place.

In recent years, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and other luxury labels have launched children’s wear lines to support the “Minnie-me” or “Mommy & me” trend. Chains such as Gap and Nordstrom offer matching outfit sections online.

Social media has also augmented the matching-outfit trend. The Atlantic wrote in a profile on the trend, “Celebrities show off their adorably chic children to thousands of fans on Instagram and on the red carpet, while average parents can resort to Facebook and holiday cards.”

The overall sleepwear category has also earned a boost due to the pandemic-driven lockdowns and increase in remote work that has accelerated a shift to relaxed dressing. In 2021, men’s and women’s sleepwear sales each almost doubled, according to NPD.

“The casualization of our wardrobe was already happening pre-Covid and then it really took off during Covid,” Maria Rugolo, apparel industry analyst at NPD, told CNN. “And now it’s just acceptable to wear your sleepwear and loungewear, even outside.”