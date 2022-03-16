Will ‘aspirational independents’ swing results for retailers and politicians?
Fifteen percent of Americans are in a position to determine 2022’s winners and losers in retail and politics, according to new research discussed yesterday on the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) “State of Retail and the Consumer” presentation.
The study conducted by SKDK, a political affairs and consulting firm, identified a group of voters it has called “aspirational independents” that is diverse and politically moderate. The group is made up primarily of people who are not affiliated with any party as well as some “soft” Democrats and Republicans.
The group is 51 percent white, 50 years or younger (43 percent are 35 or younger) and they are “exploratory” in their shopping, according to Bill Knapp, a partner at SKDK. These consumers are both middle and upper middle class and located in urban and suburban areas.
“They’re looking for new things,” said Mr. Knapp. “They like variety. They shop in every conceivable way, of course online, but they also go to big box stores, local stores, community places. They do their grocery shopping online.”
Ultimately, he said, aspirational independents don’t want shopping to turn into a chore. They want the experience “to be fun.”
Authenticity is key with this cohort of consumers. It cautioned retailers against taking positions that are not based on an organization’s core values. “That’s the hypocrisy that is kryptonite,” said Mr. Knapp.
“You have to be authentic in your positioning and you have to be true and live up to that yourself,” he said. “If you’re gonna make a case that the world should be X, you better run your store that way. You know, if you support a higher minimum wage, then you better make sure you do that. Otherwise, they’re gonna see it as just a position to curry favor with them and not true or authentic to what you believe or what you think. And that’s where you run into a big problem.”
Mr. Knapp said that the noise is loudest on the extremes of politics today, both from the left and the right. Aspirational independents, however, are looking for calm and clear thinking, focused on making progress. They see politics as too contentious, so before retailers dive in, they need to understand that to avoid creating “a lot of problems for themselves.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will catering to “aspirational independents” prove successful for retailers if also trying to appeal to consumers with less moderate political leanings? What do you see as the keys to success for retailers operating in a politically contentious age?
10 Comments on "Will 'aspirational independents' swing results for retailers and politicians?"
Co-founder, RSR Research
I don’t know how a company like Hobby Lobby will appeal to anyone but its core audience, to be honest. I think articles like this miss the fact that most younger Americans are far more color and sexuality-blind than their elders. And they are offended by all this divisiveness.
I am really curious to see what happens in Florida with its “Don’t Say Gay” law. Disney has already distanced themselves, Scott Galloway has said he will move his event out of Miami if the law is passed, and I expect others to follow. Retailers like Publix are going to have to make serious decisions about which politicians and causes to give their money to.
Far from being boycotted over the “bathroom issue,” Target has soared.
So if you’ve put your stake in the ground on one side or the other, don’t expect to win over a new generation with marketing that isn’t true to what you actually DO.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
“Aspirational independents” as defined by NRF and SKDK are a young and diverse group. No reason that I can see to think that they would be less color or sexuality-blind than those who are politically extreme.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
My older grandchildren are blind to color and sex to the Nth degree. And as the discussion says, authenticity is critical to their view of everything, from stores, to products, to friends.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Unless a retailer has very clear political leanings as part of their DNA, I am not a fan of injecting too much politics into retail. Most retailers serve a diverse range of customers and it is important to be respectful to them all. That said, there are certain common values – honestly, transparency, fair-dealing, and so forth – which are important and retailers should embed. These are becoming more significant as increasing numbers of people are looking at a brand’s values and its ethos.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Neil, you’re spot on. I don’t think there is anything more to say.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Retailers, like humans, forge the strongest bonds with people when they are their authentic selves. People will respond to brands that are authentic and committed to their values. While I don’t advocate strong political messages, taking and living a position on things that are important to the business, like sustainability, fair wages, equal pay, etc., will build strong bonds with more people than it will alienate. And the stronger bonds will yield far greater long-term value than the loss of the small number who may be alienated.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Retailers need to focus on buying patterns and product preferences, not political affiliation, in their marketing and merchandising. Short of selling red hats or blue facemasks, no retailer should create a strategy that could alienate potential customers of any stripe. Appeal to these folks’ sense of adventure and willingness to try new things to reach them. Don’t try to appeal to their political leanings.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Aren’t most of us looking for calm and clear thinking? Aren’t most of us hoping shopping isn’t a chore? Aren’t most of us shunning the “boring middle”? Not sure I understand the focus on this 15 percent.
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
I also joined the NRF’s “State of Retail and the Consumer in 2022” presentation yesterday and found Bill Knapp’s segment insightful because it supports our research on the values that drive today’s consumer. The “aspirational independent” is shopping online-to-offline and engages with brands that entertain, educate, offer exploration and digital engagement while sharing authentic brand values. Also interesting were the four shopper profiles – conscious shopper, value shopper, bargain shopper and budget shopper. As John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart US said, “Necessity is inspiration for innovation.” Clearly, giving “aspirational independents” the shopping experience they desire is key. Retailers can achieve this by innovating with disruptive retail solutions like pop-up stores, fashion trucks, digital trunk shows, shoppable walls or virtual stores — a few examples that integrate online-to-offline retailing.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Too bad we aren’t all soft Democrats or soft Republicans.
While the discussion suggests that there is some kind of connection with the political middle that they should be aware of, I suggest something simpler. Be authentic. Honest. Transparent. That is a decision every retailer should make without knowing the intricacies of of this 15 percent or any 15 percent.