Burberry, 1-800-Flowers.com and ASOS recently became the latest retailers to infuse augmented reality (AR) into their apps to help online customers make more informed purchase decisions.

Burberry partnered with Google Search technology to enable consumers to use their smartphones to view a 3D version of a product at scale against other real life objects. The retailer wrote in a statement, “The inspiration phase of the decision to purchase is becoming increasingly important for luxury consumers.”

Timed to Valentine’s Day, 1-800-Flowers.com introduced a new AR feature on its app that lets web shoppers preview Valentine’s Day arrangements at various angles in 3D and also virtually see how the arrangements would look in their own spaces.

In January, ASOS became the first European retailer to trial See My Fit, an AR tool that offers online customers a simulated view of a product in different sizes and on different body types.

Another newer AR user is Instagram, which last October began beta testing an AR shopping feature with Warby Parker, MAC Cosmetics, Ray-Ban and NARS Cosmetics. In a recent WWD article, Spark AR Studio, the technology provider, said one in four Instagram users who see the “Try On” tool use it.

Several retailers offer ways to visualize how scale-sized furnishings would look in their homes through their smartphone’s camera. Virtually trying on make-up, footwear and jewelry are also made possible using AR via apps.

Yet Instagram admitted that using AR to virtually try products is “not wildly popular” and is uncertain how much traction the technology is gaining with consumers across categories.

One retail fan of the technology is Warby Parker, whose “Virtual Try-On” tool first uses Apple’s Face ID to measure 30,000 points on someone’s face to recommend appropriate frames. The app then uses AR to provide a 3D preview of the frames as they’ll look when worn.

Neil Blumenthal, co-founder of Warby Parker, told Fox Business last December that the combined technologies solves three technical hurdles — sizing, true-to-scale and fit — and importantly supports a natural look. “There’s this phenomenon where the more realistic something looks, the less realistic you perceive it to be so it has to work really good,” he said.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How confident are you that AR combined with smartphone camera technology will help bring the in-store, try-on experience to online shopping? Do you see it working for certain categories and not for others?