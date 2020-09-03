Will augmented reality tech effectively bring the try-on experience online?
Burberry, 1-800-Flowers.com and ASOS recently became the latest retailers to infuse augmented reality (AR) into their apps to help online customers make more informed purchase decisions.
Burberry partnered with Google Search technology to enable consumers to use their smartphones to view a 3D version of a product at scale against other real life objects. The retailer wrote in a statement, “The inspiration phase of the decision to purchase is becoming increasingly important for luxury consumers.”
Timed to Valentine’s Day, 1-800-Flowers.com introduced a new AR feature on its app that lets web shoppers preview Valentine’s Day arrangements at various angles in 3D and also virtually see how the arrangements would look in their own spaces.
In January, ASOS became the first European retailer to trial See My Fit, an AR tool that offers online customers a simulated view of a product in different sizes and on different body types.
Another newer AR user is Instagram, which last October began beta testing an AR shopping feature with Warby Parker, MAC Cosmetics, Ray-Ban and NARS Cosmetics. In a recent WWD article, Spark AR Studio, the technology provider, said one in four Instagram users who see the “Try On” tool use it.
Several retailers offer ways to visualize how scale-sized furnishings would look in their homes through their smartphone’s camera. Virtually trying on make-up, footwear and jewelry are also made possible using AR via apps.
Yet Instagram admitted that using AR to virtually try products is “not wildly popular” and is uncertain how much traction the technology is gaining with consumers across categories.
One retail fan of the technology is Warby Parker, whose “Virtual Try-On” tool first uses Apple’s Face ID to measure 30,000 points on someone’s face to recommend appropriate frames. The app then uses AR to provide a 3D preview of the frames as they’ll look when worn.
Neil Blumenthal, co-founder of Warby Parker, told Fox Business last December that the combined technologies solves three technical hurdles — sizing, true-to-scale and fit — and importantly supports a natural look. “There’s this phenomenon where the more realistic something looks, the less realistic you perceive it to be so it has to work really good,” he said.
- Burberry Brings Products To Google Search Through Augmented Reality – Burberry
- Burberry’s New Augmented Reality Search Lets You Try Before You Buy – Harper’s Bazaar
- ASOS trials ‘See My Fit’ Augmented Reality tool – ASOS
- 1-800-Flowers.com Continues To Innovate The Customer Experience As Valentine’s Day Gifting Begins – 1-800-Flowers.com
- Warby Parker co-founders on how augmented reality can find best glasses for you – Fox Business
- Introducing Kollectin Xperience! – Kollectin
- How to Shop on Instagram with Augmented Reality – Instagram
- EXCLUSIVE: 1 in 4 Insta Users Who See AR Try-on Use It – WWD
- What is Nike Fit? – Nike
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How confident are you that AR combined with smartphone camera technology will help bring the in-store, try-on experience to online shopping? Do you see it working for certain categories and not for others?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Will augmented reality tech effectively bring the try-on experience online?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The technology works. It’s not new. More and more brands are starting to use AR to enhance the online experience. Makeup, glasses, clothes, etc. allow the consumer to virtually try on the merch. Other items allow a 360 view. If the corona virus continues to be a problem, virtual try-ons will will become more popular. Maybe that will speed up the “tipping point” where AR and the virtual try-on become more the norm than the next cool thing.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
AR definitely enhances and enriches the “inspiration phase” of shopping, and for certain categories (eyewear being one, for sure) the technology can almost completely replace the “try-on” phase. However, I am not convinced that AR will replace the act of trying on apparel any time soon. Even with somewhat recent advancements in the natural draping and fabric movement, whether something “fits” is still a very subjective decision made as much by emotion as dimension. AR will never be able to allow you to touch and feel something while you try it on. It’s that combination of sensory impacts that drive the emotional response, which, in my opinion, will always be a limiting factor for AR.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
AR definitely is the way to go and it will find traction. For furniture and home decor it is most relevant and functionally useful. Wayfair has been doing this for a while, and I used it a lot. Personal categories like eyewear, beauty and cosmetics and apparel have a lot of potential, but apps need to mature along with consumers getting comfortable.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Unexpected events have a way of triggering behavior changes and accelerating such adoptions. The emerging cocooning due to the coronavirus, even if it is temporary, is such a catalyst. It is primed to accelerate adoption of AR while building on the ubiquity of smartphones and camera technology. As consumers discover the ease of use and realism of this technology, they will further shift the retail equation to one of a hybrid experience that meets their specific situation and appetite for risk.
President, Crawford Consulting
There will be some big winners in AR. Home furnishings will benefit. For eyeglasses, AR is great. For clothing, not so much. Fit can only be determined in 3-D. Nevertheless, probably the biggest catalyst to AR is the threat of pandemic. Technology reduces tactile contact, so this may become the preferred method of shopping.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It’s one thing to put glasses on a face shot – it’s another for me to try on a shirt or pair of pants. I’m guessing makeup could be done well also. So it’s a limited application.