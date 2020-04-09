Will cities, and the retailers in them, bounce back?
Fleeing residents, empty offices and tourists made scarce by the pandemic are causing wide ranging debates on how steep a recovery cities are facing.
Among the challenges:
- Tourists: International tourism’s recovery is expected to be held back by travel restrictions as well as lingering fears of flying, even when a treatment or vaccine becomes available. Domestic tourism as well could be restrained by economic recession and possible continued virus spikes.
- Workers: Concerns over using mass transit, in particular, are seen inhibiting returns to offices, and some may never return due to increased comfort with telecommuting.
- Residents: Home sales in many suburbs are soaring as city dwellers, now with the ability to work remotely, escape the health risks of living in densely packed urban neighborhoods, as well as the always-inherent space limitations.
Even if workers return, the recovery from a pandemic is expected to take time. Smaller shops, restaurants and other businesses may not be able to ride out the pandemic’s restrictions and lean traffic in the months ahead. Wrote Ryan Kailath for NPR, “When people do finally return to the office one day, they might find the city around it to be completely different.”
In an op-ed on the World Economic Forum’s website, however, Christian Ulbrich, CEO of JLL, the commercial real estate firm, wrote that global cities will be “reimagined” but eventually “flourish in a post-COVID future.” Workplaces were already being rethought to add flexibility and the future office will place “more focus on supporting learning and development, creativity and collaboration — the real reasons people and businesses want to work together.”
The “allure and variety of metropolitan social and cultural scenes” as well as career development opportunities will continue to attract youth and drive urbanization. Unless a vaccine fails to emerge, Mr. Ulbrich also feels “people’s innate desire to socialize, enjoy culture and share experiences will eventually drive renewed growth.”
In an op-ed for The New York Times defending New York City’s comeback chances, comedian Jerry Seinfeld expressed skepticism about the allure of “remote everything” versus the vibrancy of experiencing New York City. He wrote, “Energy, attitude and personality cannot be ‘remoted.’”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How serious a threat is COVID-19 to the viability of cities and the retailers doing business in them? Do cities need to be reinvented and, if so, how?
Managing Director, GlobalData
During the pandemic, we’ve heard a lot of talk about the disruption from online. However I actually think the changes in where we work, play and shop from a physical perspective are probably more of an issue for retail. I do not think cities will remain in the doldrums forever, but I believe that even when this is all over more people will work from home and commuter inflow to cities will be reduced. The migration from big urban areas over the past six months will not simply bounce back in a matter of weeks; it could take years for population levels to rebuild. All of this will impact urban retail which relies on high footfall to work, and the economics of some of those massive flagship stores may simply unravel. Conversely, retail demand will grow in suburban and more rural areas. Ultimately these shifts require retailers to rethink location and growth strategies.
Retail Industry Analyst
Until COVID-19 has passed by, urban businesses will be stressed financially and we will continue to see more closures. With fewer tourists and less traffic from office workers and social distancing limiting the number of customer in stores because of pandemic fears or local capacity restrictions, it may not return to normal for some time or ever. Cities that rely on international travel are further impacted by international travel restrictions. Cities will need to find new ways to attract visitors and shoppers with creative attractions or events that are socially safe and retailers need to reassure shoppers that their stores are safe.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I believe it will be a number of years before some semblance of what was will become a reality again. NYC is losing people by the hundreds as a majority of the city remains closed and remote working has become normal at least until early 2021. U.S. citizens cannot travel overseas, so those countries depending on tourist will have to re-tune their message to focus on local or in-country tourism but, above all else, people have to feel safe again and I don’t think we are quite there yet.