Photo: Walmart

Walmart earlier this week debuted its latest home collection with Miranda Lambert, the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year and three-time Grammy winner.

The line — Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert — is available for purchase on walmart.com, featuring items the retailer says are comfortable and warm. Prices on individual items range from $12.97 to $170 with the vast majority of SKUs under $30. Walmart said it will drop new additions to the collection on a seasonal basis.

The name of Ms. Lambert’s collection was inspired by her mother, Beverly June Lambert, and grandmother, Wanda Louise Coker.

“They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand,” Ms. Lambert said in a statement. “The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life.”

The collection includes 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home décor items. Products in the line are designed to be mixed and matched. Designs have been inspired by Ms. Lambert’s own “Southwestern retro farm kitchen.”

“It’s our mission to build the easiest place to shop for home design by allowing our customers to save time, effort and money,” said Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, home at Walmart.

“The Wanda June collection is the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to expand and elevate our assortment to democratize style for our customers.”

Walmart in recent years has sought to raise its profile in the home and apparel categories. The retailer is counting on private and exclusive brand partnerships to help differentiate itself from Target and other rivals with the goal of pleasing its core customers and attracting new shoppers. The chain is looking to use these higher margin categories to boost profitability with nearly 56 percent of its total sales in grocery.