Will country star Miranda Lambert raise Walmart’s profit margins?
Walmart earlier this week debuted its latest home collection with Miranda Lambert, the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year and three-time Grammy winner.
The line — Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert — is available for purchase on walmart.com, featuring items the retailer says are comfortable and warm. Prices on individual items range from $12.97 to $170 with the vast majority of SKUs under $30. Walmart said it will drop new additions to the collection on a seasonal basis.
The name of Ms. Lambert’s collection was inspired by her mother, Beverly June Lambert, and grandmother, Wanda Louise Coker.
“They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand,” Ms. Lambert said in a statement. “The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life.”
The collection includes 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home décor items. Products in the line are designed to be mixed and matched. Designs have been inspired by Ms. Lambert’s own “Southwestern retro farm kitchen.”
“It’s our mission to build the easiest place to shop for home design by allowing our customers to save time, effort and money,” said Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, home at Walmart.
“The Wanda June collection is the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to expand and elevate our assortment to democratize style for our customers.”
Walmart in recent years has sought to raise its profile in the home and apparel categories. The retailer is counting on private and exclusive brand partnerships to help differentiate itself from Target and other rivals with the goal of pleasing its core customers and attracting new shoppers. The chain is looking to use these higher margin categories to boost profitability with nearly 56 percent of its total sales in grocery.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your assessment of the steps Walmart is taking to raise its profile in the home and apparel categories? What does Walmart need to do to convert its grocery traffic into higher margin sales in other parts of its stores?
4 Comments on "Will country star Miranda Lambert raise Walmart’s profit margins?"
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Another potentially smart move by Walmart. Ms. Lambert will likely have very high awareness and appeal among Walmart’s customer base. The key to success, as it so often is, will be whether the Wanda June assortment matches those same customers’ preferences and tastes. I suspect the appeal of her music will not be enough to overcome mis-aligned assortments. I wish them luck and will be watching closely.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Like many retailers these days, Walmart is determined to make up for lost margin by doubling down on discretionary categories. Unique or exclusive brand deals are a nice way to draw attention and blur price comparisons. The Lambert-sponsored Wanda June collection is a great fit for Walmart and a nice complement to the impressive Pioneer Woman/Ree Drummond home collection. Both stars were already positioned as lifestyle brands prior to making deals with Walmart and both enjoy large social media followings. Miranda Lambert’s live performances will create even more buzz for the brand.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Walmart is brokering partnerships with the kind of people that Americans find accessible: Miranda Lambert, Dave and Jenny Marrs of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, and The Home Edit team of Clea and Joanna. Expect this to continue, as Walmart looks for ways to make a relational connection with people, not just be America’s low price leader.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
It certainly makes sense that Walmart wants to grow successful discretionary categories. That said, I question if their shopper is looking for these categories from Walmart. Target (and other brands such as TJ Maxx and HomeGoods) are known to attract treasure hunters and unexpected purchases – it’s basically part of the brand ethos. Walmart’s ethos is more centered around price.
Specific assortment of these partnerships aside, it will be interesting to see if these partnerships will pay off for Walmart, or if it’s not what their consumers are looking for from them.