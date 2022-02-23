Photos: Walmart

Celebrities such as Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga have worn Brandon Maxwell’s designs. Now the question is whether Walmart’s customers will do the same — and maybe even some of Target’s.

Walmart has announced the debut of spring 2022 collections under its Free Assembly and Scoop brands. It marks the first full collections to be released under Mr. Maxwell, who serves as creative director for the two private labels.

Mr. Maxwell called working with Walmart the realization of a personal dream when his deal with the retailer was made public last March. The designer, who was born and grew up in Longview, TX, said the local Walmart “was the destination for everything.”

The celebrity designer said he worked with Walmart’s design team and its partners to create a single “design story” for each collection. He said, “The storytelling that surrounds any brand is just as important as the product.”

The Free Assembly collection includes 500 pieces in women’s, men’s and children’s departments.

“Silhouettes are designed to work together and there are coordinated options for the whole family,” said Mr. Maxwell. “We explored fresh but timeless trends that would last and be seasonless, including stripes, gingham, eyelet, spring fleece, color blocking and printed denim.”

“When I think about Scoop, I think about play and an easy lightness to the clothes. They are more trend-driven than Free Assembly, but still timeless,” said Mr. Maxwell.

The Scoop line, which prominently features denim, uses more “bold, vibrant colors and high energy prints” than the Free Assembly brand.

Mr. Maxwell said he was excited about working on developing overarching stories and cohesive brand messaging for Free Assembly and Scoop. His goal, he said, was “to bring each brand to life in its own unique way.”

Free Assembly’s new spring collection includes pieces priced between $8 and $48. Scoop’s prices range from $18 to $75.

“One of my goals when I started my fashion brand was to create beautiful clothing for everyone,” said Mr. Maxwell. “This partnership allows me to fulfill that dream on a larger scale.”