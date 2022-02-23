Walmart puts its fashion storytelling skills to the test
Celebrities such as Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga have worn Brandon Maxwell’s designs. Now the question is whether Walmart’s customers will do the same — and maybe even some of Target’s.
Walmart has announced the debut of spring 2022 collections under its Free Assembly and Scoop brands. It marks the first full collections to be released under Mr. Maxwell, who serves as creative director for the two private labels.
Mr. Maxwell called working with Walmart the realization of a personal dream when his deal with the retailer was made public last March. The designer, who was born and grew up in Longview, TX, said the local Walmart “was the destination for everything.”
The celebrity designer said he worked with Walmart’s design team and its partners to create a single “design story” for each collection. He said, “The storytelling that surrounds any brand is just as important as the product.”
The Free Assembly collection includes 500 pieces in women’s, men’s and children’s departments.
“Silhouettes are designed to work together and there are coordinated options for the whole family,” said Mr. Maxwell. “We explored fresh but timeless trends that would last and be seasonless, including stripes, gingham, eyelet, spring fleece, color blocking and printed denim.”
“When I think about Scoop, I think about play and an easy lightness to the clothes. They are more trend-driven than Free Assembly, but still timeless,” said Mr. Maxwell.
The Scoop line, which prominently features denim, uses more “bold, vibrant colors and high energy prints” than the Free Assembly brand.
Mr. Maxwell said he was excited about working on developing overarching stories and cohesive brand messaging for Free Assembly and Scoop. His goal, he said, was “to bring each brand to life in its own unique way.”
Free Assembly’s new spring collection includes pieces priced between $8 and $48. Scoop’s prices range from $18 to $75.
“One of my goals when I started my fashion brand was to create beautiful clothing for everyone,” said Mr. Maxwell. “This partnership allows me to fulfill that dream on a larger scale.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the new spring collections from Free Assembly and Scoop create buzz around Walmart as a fashion destination? What else will Walmart have to do to complete the story that Robert Maxwell is trying to tell with the two brands?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Success of Brandon Maxwell’s collections for Walmart will have a lot to do with how the fashions are displayed on the sales floor.
Walmart’s apparel departments tend to be pretty utilitarian; displaying the collections on utility racking in and around tables of $1.99 tank tops won’t cut it. Target launches new designers with brightly lit, beautiful boutique-like displays. Let’s hope Walmart does the same.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is all directionally correct and Walmart is making strides in fashion, no doubt inspired by what Target has accomplished over the past few years. However while this will work well online, a great deal more thought needs to go into how this is executed in-store. I know Walmart is working on elevating the experience but in too many stores all of this good and interesting new product gets lost in a sea of badly merchandised product. It is a shame and something that Walmart needs to remedy if it is to grow its audience and customer base.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
There’s definitely been a democratization of fashion that has made consumers interested in buying clothing from a wider variety of retailers. Just as Amazon is becoming more of a destination for fashion, there’s less and less mental hurdles for consumers to shop at mass merchants such as Walmart for fashion as well. If the collections are on-trend, which I’m sure they will be, I would bet they’ll help Walmart become more of a fashion destination.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Walmart will see modest gains in the new fashion brands, but it won’t blow it out the door, primarily because Walmart doesn’t create unique, high profile store-within-a-store experiences. They put a sign up or bring a new table in, but rarely do they renovate an area for a total immersive experience. In Mr. Maxwell’s new deal, I hope he successfully contracted for the design rights to the square footage he will be given for his displays, including build out dollars. If he did, then these new brands have a real shot at driving some serious revenue but if not, then don’t expect huge gains.
Co-Founder & Partner, Ascendant Loyalty
Walmart is America. The sheer volume through their sales channels and buying power make them the most formidable retailer servicing the needs of the masses. Just like Target did many years ago with Isaac Mizrahi bringing hip style and fashion to its valued customers, this merchandising strategy is a solid winner, so long as it stays on trend season by season.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Designing and selling with a story has been mostly successful for marketers. The descriptions in the discussion suggest very appealing lines. As Georganne pointed out the story must include the in-store presentation. The presentation must be different from the traditional Walmart presentation.
In the end, success will revolve around price expectation. They must focus on two “wows.” The first is the upscale appeal of the design, the second is Walmart pricing.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
A year after Walmart’s announcement of the deal with Mr. Maxwell, the company is rolling its spring collection under Free Assembly and Scoop. With a year to plan, coordinate, and prepare both product range and marketing campaign, all eyes will be on the celebrity designer’s ability to push Walmart’s fashion beyond existing boundaries.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Will there be any – any – mention of sustainability in any of this storytelling? We all keep saying “it’s long overdue,” and we all keep waiting for someone to take the lead here and by, all accounts, Walmart has done quite a bit in the “ecoworld” whenever it can save them money (trucking, supply chain, etc). But the question is, if sustainability is important to them (and it’s rumored that there are people high within the ranks for whom it is), and storytelling is something the brand aspires to do more of, will this be a chance to tell even the slightest fraction of that bit as a story?
Why not combine the two? It would be epic.