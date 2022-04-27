Walmart’s new celebrity collab is its answer to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ line at Target
Walmart is leaning into another celebrity collaboration to help it boost sales of outdoor living products.
The retailer announced the launch of the Dave and Jenny Marrs Collection for Better Homes & Gardens. The line from the HGTV celebrities includes “30 outdoor home and décor items designed to create the perfect backyard oasis.”
The collection features outdoor furniture, rugs, lanterns and planters with prices ranging from around $11.97 for a planter up to $997 for a teak wood outdoor dining table.
Julie Barber, senior vice president, hardlines, Walmart U.S, writing on a company blog, said the new line “features neutral colors and handcrafted elements with natural wood and clay, chunky open weaves and antique brass, reflecting the style Dave and Jenny have in their own home.”
Walmart is hoping that fans of the Marrs’ “Fixer to Fabulous” home remodeling show will be drawn to the curated collection of “perfectly imperfect” products that make up the line and catch the attention of shoppers who may not have previously thought of the retailer as an outdoor living destination.
“It’s the perfect time to launch this exciting new brand and assortment of outdoor living items,” wrote Ms. Barber. “Over the past few years, customers have viewed their outdoor spaces as curated design extensions of their indoor living spaces, and we see this trend continuing. New items will drop seasonally, and we are excited to expand to indoor furniture and décor in the near future.”
The new line gives Walmart an answer to rival Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The line launched in November 2017 initially featured 300 giftables, home décor and tabletop SKUs.
Walmart’s plans for the Marrs Collection is part of a greater emphasis for it to be seen as an innovative destination for home products. The retailer last year introduced the Gap Home collection on walmart.com. The line, which initially featured over 400 bedding, bath and other home essentials, including products made with organic cotton and recycled materials, has since been expanded to furniture, as well.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Walmart’s collaboration with Dave and Jenny Marrs help make it a viable home products alternative to Target and its Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line? Will consumers, previously resistant to shopping at Walmart, view it differently based on such collaborations?
4 Comments on "Walmart's new celebrity collab is its answer to Chip and Joanna Gaines' line at Target"
Director, Main Street Markets
We have discussed Walmart collabortions before, and it seems like they just kind of disappear into the woodwork once they are announced. I never see them in the Walmarts here in the South, whereas the Magnolia collection I see in almost every Target store, whether it’s in the South or West of the U.S.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Honestly, Chip and Joanna Gaines are icons at this point. My first question when I read this was, who are Dave and Jenny Marrs? And I confess, HGTV (and the Food Network) are my guilty pleasures.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Endorsements from HGTV celebrities Dave and Jenny Marrs will certainly increase the perception of Walmart as being a destination for home products. Celebrity endorsements raise the credibility of products and create interest and excitement. This is a smart response from Walmart to Target’s collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I like the show Fixer to Fabulous so I took a look at the Marrs Collection before commenting here. I am sad to see that it’s much like what we see from every TV show collection, including the one at Target by Joanna Gaines.
There’s a whole lot of neutral out there in home decor right now; somebody needs to take a chance on color, outdoor living is supposed to be fun. I hope this partnership works for both Walmart and the Marrs’ but personally, this consumer is going to pass.