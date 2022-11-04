Photo: The Fresh Market

It’s common to see grocers and food establishments with a “Buy 10 sandwiches get one free” program, or the like. As part of its first loyalty program, The Fresh Market is introducing not one but five purchase frequency programs.

The grocer’s “The Club Hub” programs include:

Patisserie Club: Spend $75 on patisserie items, get $7.50 off your next patisserie purchase;

Artisan Cheese Club: Spend $75 on artisan cheese, get $7.50 off your next artisan cheese purchase;

Whole Panini Club: Buy 10 whole paninis, get your 11th whole panini free;

Floral Club: Spend $75 on floral, get $7.50 off your next floral purchase;

Coffee by the Cup Club: Buy 5 coffees, get your 6th free.

The current Club deals run through June 30. Afterwards, some offers may change based on interest and input from customers. The regional grocer, based in Greensboro, NC, said in a statement, “Loyalty members will have the opportunity to help pick the next club — the most in demand request may become the next purchase frequency club making this the customized loyalty program that guests have been asking for.”

In addition to The Club Hub frequency programs, which range across locations, The Fresh Market will make localized frequency club offers available, such as a Wine Club across its Florida stores and a Little Big Meal Club at its three stores in Boca Raton. The grocer said, “The ability to customize and create frequency programs to meet guests’ needs down to the store level is another unique member benefit.”

The Fresh Market’s program, called the “Ultimate Loyalty Experience,” also includes member-only offers and a free slice of cake during the member’s birthday month.

Kevin Miller, chief marketing officer at The Fresh Market, said, “We are thrilled that our Ultimate Loyalty Experience has been custom built from the ground up.”

Beyond also offering personalized offers, many other grocers’ rewards programs focus on rewarding points for overall purchases. The points can be redeemed toward future grocery purchases or gas. Many play up surprise awards, such as Harris Teeter’s weekly member-giveaway of at least $100 in groceries. Wegmans’ Shoppers Club program sends personalized digital coupons based on past purchases and frequency.