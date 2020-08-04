Will old-time retailing skills fix the supply chain mess created by COVID-19?
Once retailers restart their businesses following the COVID-19 outbreak, they will be faced with challenges for which old skills may provide faster answers than highly automated and mathematically intense solutions.
The outbreak has created a series of anomalies within the management of the supply chain. Let’s play out a few likely scenarios and look at why some touted solutions may not be up to the challenge.
On the demand side, recent sales history is completely skewed. For some essential categories, the numbers are off the charts. For others, sales numbers fall between zero and extremely depressed. The mix between online and stores is also well off of norms, a scenario that is likely to carry forward, perhaps to a lesser degree.
If your allocation works by using the last X weeks of history, chances are the next allocation is not going to be particularly useful. Typical replenishment systems can adapt to peaks and valleys, but recent sales tracking is beyond that scope.
Does your system recognize panic buying as a temporary phenomenon that will result in future diminished sales or, more likely, will it think that toilet paper sales uplifts are a real trend and increase orders just when demand drops off?
Even if your replenishment solution can be beaten into submission to produce realistic order projections, will it create orders for products unavailable in the time frame desired due to supply chain dislocations on a global basis? Constrained supply, substitutions and erratic delivery intervals are not friends of modern systems. While an “old fashioned merchant” might know how to manage these challenges, hoping that “set it and forget it” automated solutions will figure it out is not a strategy.
Now’s the time to teach your modern merchandising solutions some old tricks to be reactive at scale.
Restating history will be important for planning solutions. This doesn’t mean just replacing H1 2020 numbers with H1 2019 instead. Buying patterns are changing (even top to bottom ratios are different now), so product mix is likely to be different. The process will take thought, and each retailer will have to come up with the right logic for their own business.
Consumers are likely to be more accepting of substitutions if their favorite item is unavailable. Retailers may find that planning/replenishing/allocating at a category (or category attribute) level is a good strategy. While it may lack precision, it may just meet the customers’ needs.
Sales patterns going forward are a guesstimate away. Anyone who thinks they can predict what products consumers will buy — at what prices, where and in what depth — is a future retail Hall of Famer. Retailers might do better to build reactivity into their merchandise strategy. This might mean for example ignoring a demand plan and going to simpler replenishment strategies, such as model stocks or sales replacements. It may be better, albeit costlier, to replenish stores more frequently with smaller deliveries. Back up stock would be held back to replenish whatever stores or fulfillment centers need it most.
Maybe it’s time to bring old skills to new problems.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you see the biggest challenges for essential and non-essential retailers in planning, replenishment, allocation and pricing coming out of the coronavirus outbreak? Will retailers need to reduce their reliance on automated supply chain solutions in the immediate aftermath?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Business knowledge and intuition are required more than ever. This needs to be married to smart data science and AI solutions. It is inconceivable to manually analyze every single SKU.
Businesses need to analyze their product mix and the sales trends during this time. Some products will experience pent-up demand and recover lost ground. For some demand will never come back. For others, demand will come back pretty quick. Some have experienced panic driven demand now, and will actually come down in time.
Similarly customer personas and affordability will have changed. Some geographies will have been affected more than others. In short, this will require a lot of critical thought and analysis, before execution.
Retail industry thought leader
I don’t think they will need to reduce reliance on their supply chain solutions because they can leverage the tools to smooth out the spike. They can then look at weighing year two and three data more heavily while also heavily weighing current state movement. Although not pandemic specific, most tools handle disasters like hurricanes, tsunamis, floods, etc. and can be tweaked to lengthen the timeframe of the anomaly. That being said, automated warehouses cannot deal with this pandemic and the insane stress placed on them to deliver three to 10 times the orders. It takes at least 12 months to build an automated facility so people are the only immediate solution to pick, pack and ship or deliver.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Being in the middle of this very thing, it has been like a circus — jumping through hoops to make adjustments to a legacy warehouse system to make it work and fill orders as best as possible while waiting for vendors to catch up with product delivery. I am fielding calls each day about orders only being half-filled or not filled at all.
It takes understanding on both sides to know this is not intentional and inventory levels and order replenishment will get back to some normality soon. That understanding needs to be communicated to the customers at stores. I think they generally understand – they just want to know.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
These are unprecedented times and, certainly, a call to action to re-imagine the retail planning, replenishment, and allocation processes. Automation has its place, and even with the most optimal predictive analytics-based systems, machine learning would never be able to predict the phenomenon that we are facing today with the pandemic. Retail merchandising is all about the marriage of the arts and sciences, including leveraging intuition and experience along with all the valuable machine-based insights.
What will hopefully come out of this experience is a contingency-based merchandising supply chain that has a backup plan for when the supply chains are strained due to unprecedented demand. This would require the human touch, which is a blend of ingenuity and the analytical sciences. Perhaps long term near sourcing supply chain capabilities makes sense, especially in times of crisis, where longer lead times will really impact the product distribution timeline.