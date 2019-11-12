Photos: Old Navy; Postmates

Old Navy needs a win. It is coming off a third-quarter during which same-store sales declined four percent, and the clothing chain is still looking at a 2020 spinoff by its parent company, Gap Inc. One piece of the retailer’s game plan to turn its fortunes around in the fourth quarter is same-day delivery of online orders.

Yesterday, Old Navy announced the launch of same-day delivery in partnership with Postmates. The retailer, which currently offers free same-day pickup on online orders in its stores, is looking to give its customers more options, particularly as time, or the lack thereof, becomes more of a pressing issue with Christmas two weeks away.

As an added perk, the service, which costs $8.99 per delivery order, will be free to Old Navy customers from Dec. 21 to 23.

“We’re always looking for ways to create an incredible shopping experience for our customers regardless of where, when and how they choose to shop with us. Last year, we launched Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, offering customers the option to pick up an online order in their local store within two hours,” said Jamie Gersch, Old Navy CMO, in a statement. “Partnering with Postmates to provide same-day, on-demand delivery creates an even deeper convenience proposition during the bustling holiday shopping season.”

Old Navy customers can place their orders for same-day delivery by going to OldNavy.com and clicking on the buy online, pick up in-store option. They will have the option of choosing Postmates to deliver their purchases when they are notified that their order is ready for pickup. The Postmates offer is open to customers placing orders within a nine-mile radius of a local Old Navy store.