Will solar have its day in the sun at Target?
Target is testing out a new solar panel setup at one California location to see if it can successfully use the technology to power the entire store and move toward becoming a fully solar-powered chain.
In the parking lot of the store in Vista, California, about 40 minutes north of San Diego, Target put up carports with solar panels affixed to the canopies, according to CNBC. The solar panels can purportedly generate enough energy to exceed the store’s energy needs by 10 percent and return the extra electricity to the power grid.
The Vista store location already has solar panels on the roof, which power a portion of the store. Target is taking other steps to make the location more energy efficient and environmentally friendly, as well, by implementing LED lights and low-emission refrigeration units. Target currently has solar panels on 25 percent of its 1,900 stores.
Among other retailers beginning to make use of solar are the Raymour & Flanigan furniture chain, which recently announced that it would install solar panels on-site to generate 90 percent of the power in three of its locations in New Jersey, according to trade publication PV Magazine.
Solar power adoption in big box retail has not, however, moved as quickly as advocates have hoped.
While both Home Depot and Kroger are using solar energy, solar panels are in place at only a small fraction of each retailer’s stores, according to CNN. Clean energy advocates are pushing for big commitments from large retailers like Walmart — which has some solar and non-solar green energy initiatives in play — to turn the tide towards solar.
Johanna Neumann, senior director for Environment America’s campaign for 100% Renewable, told CNN she suspected companies on the scale of Walmart, Target and Costco were waiting for a better business case. (The interview was conducted before Target’s announcement.)
A representative from Home Depot pointed to aging store rooftops as an impediment to installing solar panels. Kroger cited multiple factors preventing broad solar panel implementation, including the viability of rooftop installations.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see solar as being a sustainable way to power grocery stores the size of Target? How far do you see solar power going, and what is the best way for retailers to deploy solar panels to maximize efficiency?
Between this, the “zero” labels, and Target’s partnership with ThredUP, the retailer is clearly getting serious about the environment. Solar power is absolutely a viable sustainability move for retailers, and I hope this pushes others to consider solar and wind energy.
It’s not a question of if we should be converting to solar power in both homes and businesses, but how long it will take and at what expense. I’m currently looking into converting my own house to solar, and while I love living in a deeply forested area, it means a solar installation is going to be problematic. Big box stores don’t have a shade and proximity to trees problem. And their big footprint flat roofs just beg to be utilized for solar power. We can’t keep wringing our hands about climate change and then also keep burning fossil fuels at the current rate.
Using solar energy to power Target is a great move. There is so much dead space on the roofs of these buildings it makes perfect sense to put them to good use. After all, Target is quickly approaching nine square miles of roof space. Chains are certainly also considering geography in their rollout, as New England and Seattle stores have fewer sunny days. I support this initiative 100 percent. If they’re really going to put solar arrays in the shape of Target logos on every roof, this is a big win for their marketing team, too.
As some companies “wait…for the better business case,” the leaders that embrace sustainable energy and environmental responsibility – among other causes that are increasingly important to stakeholders – will win in the long term. The economic volatility alone in the last 75 days due to the Ukraine invasion and appropriate sanctions against Russia is making leaders investing in alternative energy sources gain ground. It’s not unreasonable to expect that to continue and companies like Target will continue to show that stakeholder capitalism has a more than compelling ROI.
Utilizing rooftop space to help generate power for the store and at the same time reducing their carbon footprint is smart for business. The good news is they can decide where to do this intelligently. With today’s GIS technology and aerial imagery it’s possible to remotely measure rooftops and forecast power production for that location based on exposure to the sun, seasonal daylight and historical weather patterns. Companies are able to see where these solar panels have the greatest potential and forecast their contribution to the location’s power needs. I strongly believe that adoption for this will grow exponentially as this technology improves.
If the technology allows it and it’s reasonably cost efficient, good for Target – I can’t see why you wouldn’t do it if it pays out. If they think it will increase store traffic though, they will be sadly disappointed. We Americans are notoriously poor at supporting such efforts with our shopping dollars.