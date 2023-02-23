Will Target become the king of next-day deliveries?

Feb 23, 2023
by George Anderson

Target plans to invest $100 million by the end of 2026 to open six new sortation centers as it seeks to increase the number of next-day orders it fulfills while simultaneously lowering its costs.

The retailer, which fulfills over 95 percent of its online orders from stores, currently has nine sortation centers operating in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Texas. It opened its first center in 2020 in its home market of Minneapolis.

Rebecca Swartz, director – global supply chain & logistics for Target, in a video explaining the process, said that stores without a sortation center receive orders and then a “team member picks the item, packs it in a box and then sorts that package into separate areas for each individual carrier. In the sortation center process, we can cut out that sortation step. So the store just focuses on the picking and the packing. Then we’re able to have a Target-controlled truck going to multiple different stores multiple times per day and bring them to the sortation center.”

Packages arriving at the sortation center are carried by a conveyor belt where they are separated by zip code. Boxes are loaded into vans from there for delivery to customers’ homes. In the end, said Ms. Swartz, Target gets packages to its customers faster, with all their orders arriving simultaneously.

Target is working with its Shipt delivery business to improve its system. The retailer offers expanded routes through the sortation centers so drivers can use “larger-capacity vehicles that can hold up to eight times more packages per route,” according to the company. Target is testing this system in two sortation center markets and plans to roll it out to all its markets going forward.

Target’s investment in the sortation centers is notable after the retailer cut its forecast for the fourth quarter in November and said it planned to cut up to $3 billion in costs over the next three years.

The chain reported that sales slowed at the end of October (its third quarter) as customers tightened their belts in the face of inflation.

The chain said its same-store sales increased 2.7 percent in the third quarter, following a 12.7 percent jump in the same period in 2021. Customer traffic was up 1.4 percent for the quarter.

Target is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 28 before the bell rings.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you expect Target’s sortation centers to affect its in-store and last-mile operations? Which stakeholder group will benefit most from this strategy — store associates, delivery drivers or customers?

"How do you expect Target's sortation centers to affect its in-store and last-mile operations?"

George Anderson

George Anderson

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
This makes sense for a few reasons. First, it reduces some of the pressure on stores which, from what I hear from many associates, is quite significant. Second, it will reduce costs in the long term. Third, it enhances Target’s delivery speeds which is crucial for satisfying customers. Target has a very good online business, but improving things like delivery times is critical if they want to take some share from Amazon.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Huge credit is due to Target for many years of thoughtful strategic planning and execution. They dominate in one-stop shopping on a range of product, from apparel, to groceries, to pharmacy, to home, to electronics, to Starbucks. And now they mean to dominate in last-mile execution. All while other department business models are stuck in the last century — literally. So hats off to Target for the patient, and sometimes expensive, foresight that they have exercised over the past many years.

Nicola Kinsella
Nicola Kinsella
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
Target’s sortation center model lets them put more inventory closer to the customer without having to put it in any single store. That means lower overall inventory carrying costs, less split shipments, better labor efficiency for pick/pack/ship, and less burden on store operations. The result? Stores can focus more labor on serving in-store customers. The reduced split shipments will cut delivery costs, reduce environmental packaging waste, and reduce carbon emissions. Not to mention the convenience to customers of having everything arrive in a single shipment. Well done Target!

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
Target’s sortation centers will allow a more efficient division of labor. In-store staff focus their resources on picking and packing while Target increases the capacity of its last-mile operations.

Store associates and customers are the big winners, as streamlined processes will improve collaboration and efficiency.

Melissa Minkow
Melissa Minkow
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Target’s sortation is a clearly identified, significant bottleneck in its fulfillment process. I expect this investment will benefit both customers and employees — allowing for next-day delivery and for store associates to spend less of their time on fulfillment. I’ll be curious to see if other retailers adopt this approach and now I’m wondering which, if any, already have.

