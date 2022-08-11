Will travel keep retail’s 2022 holiday from taking off?
This holiday season, customers might be more likely to head to an airport than a shopping mall. Thanks to an increased customer interest in traveling, some worry that retailers might find themselves with less foot traffic than they had hoped for.
Travel spending has been skyrocketing recently thanks in part to flexible office schedules making international travel more feasible for U.S. workers and extending it beyond the usual travel season, according to CNBC.
People are also traveling despite the increasing cost of plane tickets. The willingness to pay more may come down to pent up pandemic travel demand, along with the fact that travel plans for the holiday may have been made earlier in the year before some cost increases hit. Fears of a possible recession may also be encouraging consumers to take expensive trips, with people seeing it as their last chance to splurge on a vacation.
At the same time, credit card debt is already at a 20 year high and experts are anticipating much lower holiday spending than that seen in the past two years. The National Retail Federation contends that those spending on vacation will also spend on retail purchases like food, gifts and clothing.
While the travel data is not broken out by age group, the trend is in keeping with longstanding reports that Millennials are more likely to spend on experiences than products.
Retailers have other concerns as well going into yet another difficult-to-predict holiday season.
Year-long supply chain disruptions and the emergence of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus during the 2021 holiday season prompted retailers to pack away inventory to the tune of $548.8 billion. Now as Christmas 2022 approaches, retailers have begun putting that product out on the shelves at a deep discount. This means retailers potentially making lower margins during the holiday or being stocked with outdated products.
Consumer confidence is also eroding in the U.S. as the holiday season draws closer, according to Forbes. Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board said that consumer confidence receded last month, after having been on the way back up throughout August and September.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect retailers to take a hit this holiday season because of money being rerouted to travel? Should retailers try to capitalize on travel-focused customers and, if so, how?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Retail is going to have a fabulous holiday. Please stop with the fear. People who travel are opening their wallets which leads to more eating and shopping.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Rising consumer debt and inflation were already going to dampen holiday spending. If travel is going to then take a bigger-than-usual share of wallet, then it sounds like mall and e-commerce retailers need to be concerned. Especially if they own too much inventory.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I am sure travel will hit the holiday budget. But let’s add experiences to that alternative. The experience alternative has been growing for years. I see nothing in retail stores to slow it down. The demographics will certainly favor that trend.
With credit cards already topping out more exciting gifts than that traditional sweater, the retailer will not be at the top of the spending list. Will travel or experiences give a family more bang for the buck and more excitement? Let’s not forget the perceived impact of inflation. UGH!
Last holiday season, half of my family’s holiday spending went to experiences for the family. I imagine we will do the same this season.
Managing Director, GlobalData
During the depths of the pandemic a lot of non-retail spend on travel, entertaining and so forth, was diverted to spending on products. This is now shifting back and retail faces more competition for the consumer dollar. This will inevitably make growth much harder. That said, I don’t think any of this will be a disaster for retail this holiday season, it just makes things a little more challenging. It also underlines why pulling out all the stops to give customers an experience and product they want is vital.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Let’s be honest, it is not going to be an easy and great holiday trading season for most retailers. All economic indicators show that people are having to tighten their belts and there is a lot of concern and worry. But Christmas often sees people splurge when they are feeling uncertain and worried. At the very least many retailers will clear the stocks they had from last Christmas. While we all worry about it being old stock the consumer is not close enough to really see that. Travel is probably the least of our worries, it just adds another dimension to the problems we are already facing.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Have you ever traveled during the holidays? It’s insane. Just the thought of Disney during Christmas break makes me dizzy.
It almost sounds like retailers are already looking for excuses as to why Holiday 2022 sales weren’t up to par. We’ve already listed COVID-19, too much merchandise, not enough merchandise, and shortage of staff. Next up: winter weather.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Let’s trade Disney for white sandy beaches.
Co-founder, RSR Research
It’s not for nothing that the cities with the most successful malls are tourist destinations. People will do both.
Why? Retailers will be running big sales.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Spending money on experiences vs. “things” is not a new trend, but it’s underlined by post-pandemic changes in consumer behavior. That being said, spending of discretionary dollars on anything — travel, dining out, and so forth — is actually a good harbinger for retail business. There are real economic pressures like inflation, but shoppers will be spending despite the perception that “everything is awful.”