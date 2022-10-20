Christmas 2022’s inventory looks a lot like 2021
With last year’s in-store Christmas shopping stifled by the emergence of the Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, and supply chain disruptions preventing orders from hitting the shelves on time, retailers ended up sitting on a lot of seasonal inventory. They packed it away for a year and, now as a new Christmas season approaches, they are selling it again.
In July of this year retailers had $548.8 billion of inventory packed away, and now holiday sweaters, decorations and artificial trees that have spent a year in storage are beginning to hit the shelves, according to Reuters. Kohl’s already has its overstock Christmas pajamas out and on sale for 25 percent off, and Express is putting its backed up holiday inventory into its outlet stores. This comes as early holiday shopping, even for discounted items, remains weak.
Retailers may be reliant this holiday season on merchandise they have had for a while, as the amount of imports coming into U.S. ports is projected to be the lowest in two years. Jonathan Gold, vice president for supply chains and customs policy at the National Retail Federation, said in a statement that retailers “have plenty of merchandise on hand to meet demand.” He was referring not to overstock, but to merchandise ordered earlier in the year to beat inflation and potential supply chain bottlenecks.
Projections about how much customers are planning on spending when this holiday season gets fully underway are mixed.
On one hand, 58 percent of U.S. consumers intend to cut back on non-food holiday spending this year according to a ShipStation study. This would represent a 14 percent drop in sales year-over-year and a $30 billion reduction of consumer spending.
In contrast, a recently released study by KPMG found that shoppers intend to spend 6 percent more during the holidays than they did in 2021, Women’s Wear Daily reported.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will shoppers buy 2021’s leftover Christmas inventory or react negatively to last year’s merchandise? Will retailers need to take a different approach to moving products that were packed and held versus those that are new in 2022?
Managing Director, GlobalData
In things like holiday decorations and basic sundries, I don’t think many consumers will notice whether it is new or last year’s inventory. The problem comes for fashion and pieces with designs; here there might be some resistance from people who bought the same items last year. That’s why it’s important to at least try to infuse some newness into assortments. This holiday will be a difficult one for volumes, so retailers need to pull out all the stops to stimulate demand.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, consumers will buy if the price is right — and there will be a lot of bargains as retailers work to bring down inventory levels.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The merchandise will sell if it is in “like new” condition — a risk of pack and hold — and if the product doesn’t look dated. Presenting the goods differently from new deliveries will tend to stigmatize it, but the product should be “priced to sell” for sure. Retailers don’t want these inventory problems to linger into 2023.
Vice President, Research at IDC
Christmas holidays have had recurring themes year after year. So long as the quality of merchandise is similar there should be little pushback in buying the merchandise. However inflation and uncertainty has changed how much they will buy. I would still expect Christmas specific merchandise sales to drop from prior years. “Just one tree this year will do.”
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Basic items aside, do we really think consumers will be able to tell the difference between 2021 and 2022 goods? Maybe if the items stored since 2021 are a little worse for wear, but let’s be honest here: fashion goods haven’t been that innovative for most shoppers to notice.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Will the shoppers even notice? Will the shoppers even care?
If the retailer promotes them as new and adds a little buying incentive, shoppers won’t care. That traditional tee at $30 last year could be priced at $40 with inflation and reduced to $30 as a bargain.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
For traditional items like classic sweaters, outerwear, and accessories, shoppers will be excited to buy at discounted prices. Trendy fashions or electronics that change quickly will be more difficult to sell, even at discounted prices.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
In some cases it won’t matter. Holiday decor and fashion can live for a few seasons. The challenge will be, what will retailers and brands do to make sure they reduce how much they are buying in the first place? Will they learn to forecast and plan using better tools? I hope so.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
The more generic an item is, the less concerned a consumer will be about the age of the inventory. But with fashion and designer goods, retailers may see more sluggish sales. I do think inflationary price increases will negatively impact consumers’ usual holiday spending habits, so retailers will need to get very aggressive in the way they promote products.