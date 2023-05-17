Will Vitamin Shoppe Get Healthier as a Private Company?

Photo: Vitamin Shoppe

Nutritional supplement retailer Vitamin Shoppe and the other retailers in Franchise Group’s portfolio will no longer answer to Wall Street’s whims as the parent company has announced it is going private.

Franchise Group has moved forward with a private equity deal including firmsf B. Riley Financial and Irradiant Partners, The Street reported. Brian Kahn, CEO of Franchise Group, said in an earnings call that the acquisition offer was initially made in March. The deal is worth $2.6 billion and the private equity partners will “pay $30 cash for all of the public common shares.” Mr. Kahn and the partners will acquire 64 percent of issued and outstanding common stock. The deal is slated to close in the second half of 2023. It comes after Franchise Group posted Q1 net losses of over $108 million despite $1.1 billion in revenue.

The move to go private comes only two years after Vitamin Shoppe shifted to a franchisee model. The chain, founded in 1977, began offering franchise relationships in 2021, according to Entrepreneur.

The chain announced in February that it had signed 58 franchise territories with 15 partners and anticipated 12 franchised stores opening throughout the U.S. in addition to the first new franchise location, which opened in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Franchise Group acquired Vitamin Shoppe in 2019, according to a press release. At the time, the owner touted the acquisition as “part of the strategic transformation of Franchise Group and its diversification of its business and operations.”

Other retail and non-retail businesses in Franchise Group’s portfolio are Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N’ Wash, American Freight, Badcock Home Furniture & More, and Sylvan Learning Center.

At one point last year, Franchise Group was on the way to having a major apparel retailer under its umbrella. The group was in acquisition talks with Kohl’s, but the prospective deal fell through at the end of June, according to a CNBC article.

Vitamin Shoppe’s primary competitor, GNC, announced bankruptcy in 2020, reaching a deal to sell itself for $760 million and close up to one-sixth of its locations.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think a retailer like Vitamin Shoppe has legs away from the demands of the stock market? What might it do differently as a non-publicly traded company and how will the franchise model element inform its future?