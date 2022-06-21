Will Walmart become the go-to shopping destination for cord cutters?
Walmart is teaming up with Roku to let users of the streaming platform purchase products they see on their screens.
The companies claim that their partnership will do nothing less than “change the way customers interact and shop TV and video content.” Roku, the nation’s biggest streaming platform based on hours of viewing, according to Hypothesis Group, provides Walmart with access to its users. Walmart offers the product selection and fulfillment.
“We’re working to connect with customers where they are already spending time, shortening the distance from discovery and inspiration to purchase,” William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart, said in a statement. “No one has cracked the code around video shoppability. By working with Roku, we’re the first to market retailer to bring customers a new shoppable experience and seamless checkout on the largest screen in their homes — their TV.”
The Walmart/Roku partnership differs from traditional shoppable TV ads in that it does so without the use of QR codes, which require viewers to locate their phones and scan a code before buying the product they want.
Roku users will be able order products they see on their screens by pressing “OK” on the item they want. They can then go to the checkout that will be pre-populated with payment details from Roku Pay, the service’s payment platform. Users simply press “OK” a second time and will receive confirmation of the order with shipping details, return and support information via email. (Editor’s note: Roku users with kids may want to hide their remotes if they let their children watch television unattended and have their payment details stored with Roku Pay.)
“We’re making shopping on TV as easy as it is on social,” said Peter Hamilton, Head of TV Commerce, Roku. “For years, streamers have purchased new Roku devices and signed up for millions of subscriptions with their Roku remote. Streaming commerce brings that same ease and convenience to marketers and shoppers.”
Roku’s OneView ad-buying platform will activate and measure the shoppable ads.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that Walmart and Roku’s partnership will change the way American consumers interact and shop from TV and video content? Do you expect that other streaming platforms such as Apple TV will offer a similar service?
9 Comments on "Will Walmart become the go-to shopping destination for cord cutters?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I agree that “No one has cracked the code around video shoppability…” and I’m not sure this will either. However this does appear to represent a step forward in making products immediately accessible from TV and video like never before. Enabling consumers to view and ultimately buy from TV and video content makes great sense, and I expect that the other platforms will or have already been working on something similar.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
Live shopping, streaming commerce and social retail are here, but this is the missing ingredient to adoption for sure. China is way ahead of us in this space and the topic is consistently on industry agendas. Walmart, as usual, is paving the way for innovative retail. My guess is that this will soon merge into retail media with preferential placements for Walmart vendors. Layer on additional access to free entertainment with Walmart+ and we have a winner!
President, Spieckerman Retail
The Roku partnership marks a major step forward for shoppable content. No doubt the platform will continue to be refined. Walmart’s scale will onboard shoppers to Roku’s payment platform and Roku’s capabilities will promote Walmart’s wares. It will be interesting to see how Walmart integrates the service with its in-house agency in the future. Once again, Walmart has made a move that will send game-changing ripples across the industry.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
To some degree, Walmart and Roku are playing catchup with Amazon. The Fire and Echo streaming devices (and every other iteration of Alexa) already make shopping on Amazon transparent, without becoming disruptive while streaming something. But Roku’s market share in streaming devices certainly makes the alliance with Walmart worth pursuing on both sides.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
This feels like one small step for Roku, one significant step for TV shopping. Eliminating the QR code from the shopping experience eliminates a giant obstacle and the integrated payment platform certainly streamlines things. The two key questions in my mind are as follows:
This will be fun to watch (see what I did there?).
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Shopping is getting easier. This is just the beginning for Walmart and other retailers jumping into this shopping channel. Will Apple TV get on board? How about Amazon Prime? Of course!
Content Marketing Strategist
This partnership will bring product discovery and e-commerce to more screens in the comfort of our homes. Shoppable content is a new frontier for digital ads to drive retail growth by matching our media and product consumption.
Other streaming platforms will watch this collaboration and refine their own strategies as in-home marketing evolves.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Will this change the way shoppers interact with and shop from TV? Yes, it appears to be another form of QVC, rather than an actual site to fill my needs. I also didn’t see anything about the ability to search. Or is there an ability to filter products?
This all seems a bit cumbersome.
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
This pilot for Roku’s ad buying platform, OneView, is a much needed boost for Roku as it navigates the competitive streaming landscape. Offering Roku Brand Studio to design branded content for streaming and shopping gives more reliability to the effort. I see this as a solid partnership and anticipate an excellent pilot launch to follow.