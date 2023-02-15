Women are slowly joining grocery’s leadership ranks

Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer FoRWARD Awards inductees

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer magazine.

Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer introduced its inaugural FoRWARD Awards celebrating 28 women who have worked their way to the top of the male-dominated grocery industry and are helping provide a fresh perspective to business decisions. Among the advice they offered to women aspiring to join their ranks included seeking out mentors and staying true to themselves.

“As women, we sometimes struggle with who we think we ‘are supposed to be’ in order to advance professionally,” said Catherine Magistrelli, VP of Dairy-Deli & Frozen, Wakefern Food Corp. “My advice to women with career growth goals has always been to stay focused and work hard, but always be yourself. I have tried to lead by example in all the roles I’ve held, and encourage others to grow and lead their own way.”

Nicole Sopko, VP, Upton’s Naturals, said, “Embrace your impostor syndrome and let it guide you toward becoming a more collaborative, thoughtful and introspective leader.”

Joy Sgro, VP, Merchandising & Procurement, C&S Wholesale Grocers, said she never felt like she did or did not get a job because of her gender. She said, regardless of gender, “I believe that if you work hard and do the best you can, the opportunities will come your way.”

Vivian Son, director of Refrigerated Foods, Grocery Outlet, urges other women to dedicate time to creating and building relationships, both within their companies and the industry. She said, “Having that larger reach allows you to advocate for things you believe in, and gives you the platform to align your goals with others.”

“You deserve a seat at the table, but you won’t get there on your own,” said Becki Schultz Senior VP, Organizational Effectiveness, Bernatello’s Foods, highlighting the benefit of mentors. “Stay curious and never stop learning. Like we say at Bernatello’s, ‘fail forward fast.’”

Asun Romero, director of Supply Management, Superior Foods, said, “I’ve seen a huge shift in our industry in the last 30 years, when I was often the only woman in the room. But employers have realized that women are good at finding solutions and making wise decisions with a spirit of cooperation in mind.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What career advice would you have for women seeking to advance in the grocery industry as well as for the stores and brands developing them as leaders? What obstacles do they often still face in career advancement that men don’t?