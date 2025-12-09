December 9, 2025
Is Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ Cashierless Retail Solution Set For Wider Third-Party Success?
Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” (JWO) cashierless retail solutions have had a checkered history, with earlier closures of its Go stores — and the shutdown of autonomous or cashierless shopping competitor Grabango last October — an ominous sign for the tech, as Cashierless Industry Insights reported.
However, according to a recent Retail Touchpoints interview of Amazon Web Services’ business development lead Anthony Leggett conducted by the publication’s Adam Blair, the JWO third-party deployment scene is set for new heights after recent successes in test markets.
Noting that over 300 third-party JWO rollouts across the U.S., Canada, France, the U.K., and Australia had already been enacted — spanning stadiums, hospitals, college campus stores, and warehouse fulfillment centers — Leggett signaled that Amazon’s tech was ready to move from its pilot phase toward a “potential scaled growth phase.”
“The momentum is definitely picking up; 150 of our more than 300 deployments were added [just] this year, and this growth allows us to set up for a much bigger expansion in 2026 and beyond,” Leggett said.
“In what are established verticals for us, like sports stadiums, we’re pivoting from these customers going from deploying JWO in one or two sites to saying, ‘Yes, this is proven technology.’ There are 15 deployments at Lumen Field [in Seattle], and the Washington Commanders are launching with JWO technology from the start,” he added, noting that educational facilities, hotels, hospitals, casinos, and office buildings presented opportunities given JWO’s allowing for 24/7 operations (and little chance of theft).
Other notable talking points brought forth by Leggett:
- Given Amazon’s renewed focus on licensing its JWO solutions to third-parties, Leggett noted that Amazon had pivoted to zero in on lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for operators. Optimization of the system with AI-powered algorithms and instituting simplified physical installation requirements — in some cases allowing for the reuse of fixtures and a slashing of installation times from months of work to weeks, instead — continues to be key.
- Citing examples such as MyVenue, Shift4, Cbord, and Transact in the sports space, Leggett noted an emphasis on seamless integration with existing retail POS systems. Even in harder use cases, where you “typically couldn’t use JWO technology in a retail environment with clothing on racks,” according to Leggett, this was solved via the deployment of an RFID lane gate. The word “nimble” was used by Leggett several times to underscore Amazon’s new position in distributing its JWO solutions in partnership with third-party retailers.
“We’re expanding from the traditional financial value realization [of cashierless technology] to solving real-world business problems and increasing end user satisfaction,” Leggett added.
Critical Analysis: Tech Still Struggles in Certain Scenarios, But Amazon’s Licensing Plan Could Be Wise
Cashierless Industry Insights covered a great deal of ground in discussing Amazon’s exit from the JWO model — at least as a primary retail provider, rather than a license-issuer.
“Let’s be honest about what Amazon’s store closures really tell us. The company didn’t abandon Go stores because the technology failed—their ‘Just Walk Out’ system works. They closed them because running cashierless retail locations as a business turned out to be much harder than anyone anticipated,” the CII team wrote.
“Think about it: Amazon has the deep pockets to absorb losses while perfecting a concept. If they can’t make the unit economics work, what does that say for everyone else? The licensing strategy they’ve adopted speaks volumes. They’re essentially saying, ‘Here’s the technology, you figure out how to make money with it,’” they added.
The authors then moved to discuss the myriad of tech-meets-real-world problems that JWO solutions face, from customers handing products to their kids, to group shopping, to the problem created by the produce section — and all of its variety and customer handling issues. A second problem of customer interaction, and human desire for personal touch, was also brought forth, in addition to the discomfiting feeling of constant surveillance shoppers might endure.
Finally, though, the CII team gave credit to Amazon’s side-stepping of the everyday problems that the JWO environment creates.
“Amazon’s licensing model might actually be the smartest approach. Let someone else deal with hiring staff, managing inventory, handling customer complaints, and all the other operational complexities of retail. Just provide the technology and collect licensing fees. That’s a much cleaner business model than trying to be both a tech company and a retailer,” CII concluded.
BrainTrust
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
Bhargav Trivedi
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Discussion Questions
Will Amazon’s licensing of JWO retail solutions to third parties actually find greater footing and scale in the near future? What obstacles remain?
What criticisms of the JWO or cashierless retail solution set is most obvious in real-world application? Are recent advances in AI technology able to surmount or defeat these headwinds?
Will JWO be limited to stricter use-cases, as mentioned above, or will it eventually be ready for deployment to large-scale physical retail settings?
This is expensive technology that isn’t economic in all circumstances. However, there are certain places – like stadiums and airports – where it can make sense. So, I do see some sort of future for Just Walk Out (JWO). However, the thing to remember is that JWO is not a differentiator for the consumer in and of itself. This was the trap that Amazon fell into with its own grocery stores; they leaned on the technology as the point of difference, whereas what they should have looked at is the grocery proposition itself.
The places where it’s taking off make sense, but they’re really not retail. Doesnt count. Captive audiences. The only real retailers are college bookstores.
to me, the successful enterprises already have maintenance departments, which eliminates one of the two biggest issues with the tech – what do you do when something breaks?
beyond that, I just don’t see it ever in traditional retail. Needs too much care and feeding. It’s the nature of tech
Amazon has applied an astronomical amount time, effort and money in making JWO successful since well before they opened their first Amazon Go store in 2018. Licensing changes their business model, but it doesn’t make the technology anymore attractive — despite trying to bring the TCO down. For many retailers this solution is still unaffordable to install and especially to maintain over time. Amazon grossly underestimated the cost of owning and maintaining this solution, and so the lack of market acceptance is completely understandable. There are also questions about it’s efficacy and the potential impact of theft. And while certain environments like sports stadiums may provide some opportunity, I find it very difficult to believe that Amazon or the litany of third party developers can change the economics enough to gain mass adoption.
Demand will continue to grow for Just Walk Out because it solves common retail challenges. The technology works best when the store has a small footprint and when customers have an urgent need to shop fast (to get back to the game, catch their flight or see if their newborn popped out yet). Amazon keeps refining this innovation to remove friction for shoppers and operators, so adoption rates will keep climbing.
I remain a strong believer in the value of cashierless retail — and I think Amazon’s move to license JWO to third parties could pay off, but only selectively. The upside is real: for the right formats — small-format convenience stores, stadiums, airports, offices, and other “grab-and-go” environments — JWO delivers frictionless convenience, faster throughput, and a differentiated customer experience. For shoppers who value speed and minimal friction, and for operators who need to serve high-turnover, low-margin traffic with reduced labor cost, this is a compelling proposition. The fact that JWO is already being deployed in over 200 third-party locations tells me there is demand for it outside Amazon’s core network.
That said, cashierless systems still face significant headwinds — and in many cases, they remain better suited to narrow use cases rather than full-scale general retail. The most obvious criticisms stem from high implementation and maintenance costs, complexity of installation (cameras, sensors, AI vision, shelf sensors), and the challenge of keeping product assortments and store layout rigid enough for the system to reliably track “who takes what.” In fact, recent closures of some of Amazon’s own cashierless stores — and its decision to pull JWO from several larger-format stores — underscore the economic and operational difficulty of scaling this everywhere.
I don’t think JWO — or any cashierless technology — will ever be “one size fits all.” Instead, I see it as a tool that excels in specialized formats and high-throughput, low-touch environments. My recommendation to any retail partner evaluating it: treat JWO as a pilot-worthy option, not a permanent replacement for traditional checkout. Test it in small stores, convenience formats, or controlled-footfall environments first. Use these pilots to validate whether the convenience and operational savings outweigh the cost and complexity — before considering a chain-wide rollout. That way, you harness the power of the technology, while avoiding overcommitment to a model that doesn’t suit all store types.
The good thing about JWO technology is the saving the cost of manning the checkouts and [possibly] consumers a little time as a concept. In practicality, the many negative things about the JWO technology are: It is expensive, it is not for all stores everywhere, it is still imperfect, although someone at Amazon seems to be enamored with it and is a big champion of it. If I am a CIO or SVP of Retail Ops, I would not license it yet.
Don’t forget the growth in your customer service department when people call to say they were charged for things they didn’t buy.
Hospitals ?!?! you’ll have to explain that one to me. Until they no longer need to augment their list with this type of…curiosity, I’ll consign this to the spin parade.
I can’t believe Amazon is still pushing this. There is virtually no advantage for shoppers other than a minuscule bit of convenience. Amazon needs to walk away – unless this is simply another tech hype announcement of the type they’ve always used to avoid investors seeking to learn about their true profit profile.
Additional retailers, grocers, and small market stores having access to license and use Just Walk Out (JWO) tech means greater experimentation in product mix and communities beyond Amazon’s assumptions. Not every retail store and offering will justify the expense in using JWO tech, for example, small, high touch, and high quality environments. But some retail operators can test and adopt it to help manage high customer volumes and high turnover product offerings so store teams can focus more on customer experience.
Amazon’s JWO clearly works in controlled, high-velocity environments, but scaling it into everyday retail still runs into two practical barriers: cost and customer behavior. For many operators, the economics still favor expanded vending, micro-markets, or semi-autonomous kiosks. These are solutions that deliver speed without the complexity or overhead of full computer-vision infrastructure.
Licensing JWO is the right strategic shift for Amazon, but adoption will only grow if the TCO continues to drop and integrations become as plug-and-play as POS add-ons. Even then, a meaningful segment of consumers still prefers human assistance for questions, exceptions, and reassurance, specially outside stadiums, travel hubs, or campuses.
So yes, JWO will scale, but likely in narrow, high-throughput use cases where labor models, SKU sets, and traffic patterns make autonomy feasible. The broader retail world still needs a hybrid of convenience, service, and human touch.
Amazon’s JWO has always been about licensing the technology. The implementation in AmazonGo has been for development and proof of concept. I don’t know how long it will take, but consider where we are going with technology. Cost will not be an issue… it never is as technology moves forward.
Imagine the future experience for the shopper and the retailer. Once it is proven out, will they ever go back? Hmmmm? Self-driving cars?
Success of Amazon’s licensing model for JWO hinges on retailers having the operations to support it – not just on the tech itself. The biggest obstacles are still unpredictable shopper behaviour, operations exceptions, and the need for clarity and reassurance. AI can ease some of these challenges, but it won’t necessarily eliminate them. For now, JOW is best suited to controlled environments, with broader retail adoption still a longer-term question.