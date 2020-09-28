Are Amazon’s flying security drones a threat to homeowner privacy?
Amazon’s smart security subsidiary, Ring, last week at its virtual hardware event launched a flying indoor security camera that is becoming the latest product to set off privacy alarms.
Called the Ring Always Home Cam, the $249 drone, set to launch in 2021, flies around predetermined areas of a home to offer assorted viewpoints before returning to a docking station to charge.
In a blog post, Jamie Siminoff, founder of Ring, wrote that the Always Home Cam will allow owners to monitor multiple areas of their home with just one device, instead of purchasing several cameras.
For privacy, the device only records when in flight, can’t be controlled manually and hums when in motion to provide “privacy you can hear.” The company is touting two-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption, arriving later this year, as safeguards against hacking. “Obstacle-avoidance” technology assures the drone won’t crash into people or other things in flight.
Concerns are nevertheless being raised about potential hacks as well as the social impact of the extended level of household surveillance the device offers. To some, Amazon.com could particularly benefit by gaining an additional level of home surveillance for targeting purposes, beyond Alexa’s eavesdropping microphones, Ring’s video doorbells and other Alexa-enabled home devices.
Wrote Geoffrey Fowler, technology columnist for The Washington Post, “The direction the company wants to take connected life is unmistakable: more recordings feeding into Amazon artificial intelligence to automate our homes and our lives.”
Will Oremus, senior writer for OneZero, speculated that the device could be used “to take inventories of users’ stuff and recommend things to buy, or even order refills automatically, sort of like a smart fridge for your whole house.”
Longtime tech journalist Walt Mossberg tweeted, “In a country with no laws regulating digital privacy, anyone who buys this from a company with a history of privacy problems is insane.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are the privacy concerns surrounding Ring Always Home Cam justified? Do you agree that Amazon has an eye on using such devices to support its core retail business?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This comes down to personal choice. I believe that the amount and type of data being ingested by companies like Amazon go far beyond what’s acceptable. However, for many consumers, privacy is a non-issue and so devices like Ring Away are perfectly acceptable and offer meaningful value. While the notion of having a mini drone flying around your house solo seems a little odd, for some situations it may be the ideal solution. Ring Away is simply one more small step toward Amazon becoming the top player in the smart home of the future and retailing in general.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
I agree, Mark. It does come down to personal choice. Consumers who are willing to buy such products are also aware of the possible privacy concerns. However it is Amazon’s responsibility to clearly outline what would be recorded, stored and for how long. Transparency is critical here!
Managing Director, GlobalData
Sure, there are concerns about privacy. There are always privacy concerns when it comes to any electronic device – and especially ones with a camera. However I don’t see this as an issue because there is no obligation on anyone to buy or use this product if they feel uncomfortable. It’s hardly like it’s a necessity for living.
That said, I do think there is some sense in having what is, essentially, a mobile camera mainly because it allows people to assess security and safety issues when they are not at home. That’s not a problem for everyone, but there have been occasions when we’ve wondered if a window is closed or if something has been left on. We’re probably not alone! As such, Amazon is helping to solve what is a genuine issue for many people.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I like the fact that I don’t have to buy several cameras for the house. I like the fact that they thought about the security issue as well. As long as my dog wouldn’t be able to get to it and eat it, I think it’s a great step to extend the Ring line of products.