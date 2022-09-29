Are marketers shortchanging product placement’s reach?
Product placement is expected to see robust growth in coming years as audiences, particularly younger ones, ignore traditional advertising.
New research from PQ Media finds brands investing in product placement to reach younger consumers who are “more elusive, tech-savvy and averse to traditional media.”
A Sharethrough study found that 66 percent of overall TV viewers don’t actively watch commercials.
PQ Media identified other factors lifting global product placement spending ahead 12.3 percent to $22.93 billion in 2021, with expected growth of 14.3 percent in 2022.
Drivers include the proliferation of shows and movies being produced to support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV and other streaming channels as well as opportunities with new mediums, including digital media (i.e., social media, influencer sites).
Virtual placement has been cited as a potential breakthrough. In May, Amazon introduced an AI-driven tool that enables producers to add, adjust or even switch out one brand for another in post-production.
PQ Media’s study also cited the “emotional connections” product placement can bring in linking a brand to a beloved character. Some notable private-placement successes include Reese’s Pieces in “E.T.,” Eggo Waffles in “Stranger Things,” and FedEx and Wilson in “Castaway.”
Challenges include making a product placement fit the narrative of the storyline and avoiding looking like blatant advertising, although brand integrations have long been improving. Recent research by Sortlist revealed that, on average, customers are being sold 12.61 products per movie without even noticing.
Another complication is that the majority of product placement in film and television is still done “quid-pro-quo,” according to The New York Times. For instance, cases of water may be donated to a set in hopes that one bottle appears in a scene.
The PQ Media study said paid placement “has grown substantially in number and value during the past several decades.”
Speaking to specialtyfood.com last year, Jessica Cohen, founder of a product placement agency, said paid placement gives a brand more control over how long their product is on screen and how it’s used. She added, “Sometimes it can seem forced, and it can be expensive, costing anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000 per show. However, they are effective.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is product placement positioned to become a more frequent opportunity for brands or is it already being used too obtrusively? How would you rate the pros and cons of product placement?
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Product placement was at the start of advertising and has always played an important role. As long as it is done tastefully, product placement can come across as authentic and organic. And even sometimes critical to the story. If you think about influencer marketing, to some extent it is just a new way to do product placement.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
How many times do we watch a TV show or a movie in which the ubiquitous laptop computer is NOT a Macintosh? That is product placement at the highest level.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
As product placement use increases, the challenge will be telling the story without the brand taking creative control.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
I’m not a huge fan of product placement unless it is authentic to the content. Forced brand integration is very obvious to the consumer and clearly a pay for play. It can work when it is seamlessly woven into the narrative and an extension of the characters and plot. The downside is when the writers create unexpected consequences for brands like “And Just Like That” and Peloton.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Well timed and storyline appropriate product placement will always be extremely successful for brands. Over the last few years (with high influence from the pandemic), the massive shift to streaming has opened a huge opportunity for brands to find unique moments in scenes where product placement can augment a situation, a mood, a story. These can be incredibly powerful moments for brands, and I would encourage companies to look for these opportunities.