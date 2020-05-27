Are store brands set for a big growth spurt?
National brands saw outsized growth in the first quarter as consumers stocked up in the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but store brands expanded even faster.
According to data provided to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) by Nielsen, first-quarter sales of store brands in U.S. retail outlets jumped 14.6 percent year-over-year, ahead of the impressive 11.5 percent gain for national brands.
Among channels, store brands gained 16.6 percent at mass (mass merchandisers, club and dollar stores), 12.7 percent at supermarkets, and 13 percent at drug stores, versus 10.1 percent, 15 percent and 7 percent for national brands, respectively.
“There’s no doubt that shopper behavior was highly influenced by consumer fears,” said Brian Sharoff, PLMA president. “Nonetheless the statistics point to greater acceptance of retailer brands as the coronavirus crisis evolves.”
Catalina Marketing, as reported by CPGmatters, saw the gravitation towards private label purchases continue in April.
A survey of 2,000 shoppers by research consultancy Magid taken in two stages — the beginning of April and the start of May — found the top reason consumers tried a private label product, cited by nearly half, was because their preferred brand was out of stock, followed by the desire to save money, 35 percent.
Sixty percent that made a switch said that they are “likely to continue buying private label brands.”
Store brand growth in recent years has been attributed to improvements in the development and promotion of labels, including quality upgrades, expanded price tiers and extensions across categories. Stores have been using private labels for differentiation, negotiating leverage with national brands and enhancing margins. Consumers have also become less biased when it comes to purchasing retailer-owned labels.
Private label sales grew during the Great Recession as consumers traded down to less expensive and store brand options and that’s expected to happen again.
A Wall Street Journal article on the potential for store brands to achieve market share gains stated, “In the previously unloved food business, grocers and brand owners such as Kraft Heinz Co. are more obvious beneficiaries of the coronavirus crisis. As recession bites, though, private label companies will likely take a bigger share of the spoils.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more factors driving rather than holding back private label growth in the CPG space over the next several years? Will the expected economic downtown due to the pandemic influence store brand purchases any differently than past downturns?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Retailers have certainly gained the upper hand in many categories. With consumers becoming less brand conscious because of supply shortages, retailers have pressed the advantage and strengthened their position. Of course they built the trust and credibility by not sacrificing the quality.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
The pandemic created an opportunity for private label brands. Some consumers have avoided buying private label brands because they perceived them as being of a lower quality than national brands. The shortages of national brands on shelves as consumers stocked up on household goods during the panic buying phase forced non-private label shoppers to purchase private label products as a last resort. As indicated by research consultancy Magid, 60 percent of consumers that tried private label products will likely continue buying private label brands. Just as the pandemic provided a boost to BOPIS and home delivery of groceries, it has propelled the growth of private label brands.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
The growth of private label has been slow but steady since plain wrap products set absurdly low expectations for store brands. The 2008 recession jump-started consumer interest and private brands have finally escaped the stigma of low quality at a low price. Now it’s up to retailers to make the commitment to invest in creating quality products that deliver strong value and capture consumer loyalty.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I read a similar report yesterday and I agree that private label will have a renaissance of sorts now and after the pandemic.
Now is the time for retailers to review their catalog and ensure they are not only sharp on their pricing but ensure the price gap between the private label and national brand is within reason where the customer will see the value of private label and not see it as a cheap substitute for the national brand label.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Limited product availability drove store brand trial among new users. As the recipient of hundreds of market research studies over the years I am extremely skeptical of reported “intent to buy” figures. How many of those users were satisfied with the product will only be demonstrated by repeat purchases — and that remains to be seen. For the sake of prognostication however, my bet is that many first time buyers of store brands were surprised by the product quality and happy with the price/value experience. Chalk this one up to another “pre-existing trend that will be accelerated by the pandemic.”