Are tattoos no longer taboo on retail selling floors?
A new university study finds that customers don’t necessarily look down on employees with tattoos — and in some settings, ink is seen as a plus.
The research from Rice University and the University of Houston found that, in a field experiment assessing purchasing behavior, employees with tattoos sold just as many products as employees who did not have them.
In some professional settings, such as white-collar jobs that involve artistic skills, customers were found to view tattooed employees and the companies they work for just as positively — or even more positively — than companies and employees in workplaces without tattoos.
Enrica Ruggs, a professor in Rice’s Jones Graduate School of Business, said in a statement, “Our findings suggest that at least in some industries, customers are not that bothered by tattooed employees.”
At the same time, researchers at Colorado State University earlier this year found that, while the population with tattoos continues to grow, biases against hiring tattooed workers continues. Three studies found tattooed applicants were less likely to be hired, especially if they have larger, more aggressive tattoos that are harder to conceal. Those with mild tattoos who were hired were offered lower salaries and rated lower on competence than their non-tattooed counterparts, and people with more extreme tattoos were hit even harder by these discrepancies.
Researchers suggested those considering body art may opt for less extreme tattoos in easily concealed locations to increase their odds of getting a job offer, but also encouraged the training of hiring managers to focus on job qualifications and competence. Colorado State management professor Chris Henle said in a statement, “If you throw all these people out, you could be missing out on a really great employee.”
A study from researchers at the University of Miami in 2018 uncovered little discriminatory behavoir regarding workers with tattoos.
According to a Rasmussen survey from earlier this year, a third of Americans and nearly half under 40 have tattoos, although about twice as many Americans think tattoos make someone less attractive (28 percent) than more attractive (14 percent).
- New research suggests tattoos are not a turnoff for customers – Rice University/phys.org
- Hiring Managers Unable to See Past Applicants’ Visible Tattoos – Colorado State University
- Need a Job? Get a Tattoo – Miami University
- Nearly Half of Americans Under 40 Have Tattoos – Rasmussen Reports
- Tattoos, Piercings and More: Six Flags Loosens Employee Appearance Policy – NBC Connecticut
- Survey: Tattoos Can Leave Lasting Impressions – SHRM
- Tattoos should not hinder one’s employability – Daily Trojan
- Are tattoos associated with employment and wage discrimination? Analyzing the relationships between body art and labor market outcomes – Sage Journals
- 2018 tattoos study – Harvard Business Review
- Starbucks reconsiders tat ban – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Have customers become accustomed to tattoos — even extreme versions — on store associates? Is there a natural bias against hiring retail workers with tattoos that needs to be overcome?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Are tattoos no longer taboo on retail selling floors?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Disney allows cast members to openly sport tattoos everywhere except the face, head and neck. If Disney says it’s okay that should be the ultimate answer to this question. Today, almost everyone has tattoos so what’s the big deal?
Employers will have to decide for themselves what kinds of tattoos/placement is acceptable and what is not, but they will have to make a decision because tattoos aren’t a short-term fad.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m going to disagree with you, Georganne – something I rarely do. According to the article, only a third have tattoos, so not almost everyone. I think enough people might not think well of tattoos that if you have a front-facing job, visible tattoos might not be the look you’re going for.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Finding great team members who are enthusiastic and ready to work is what’s important. If you would have told me 40 years ago that everyone, including my daughter, would have ink, I would have laughed. Societal norms regarding tattoos have changed dramatically over the past decade. Hiring managers have adjusted, most customers have adjusted. Live and let live as they say.
Director, Main Street Markets
I believe this is a slow process in acceptance especially in this time where finding great employees is a difficult task. I think where in the past, a manager might have not hired someone because they had a sleeve tattoo that could not be covered, they might now have a tendency to overlook that especially if the skill set and job experience fits the needs of the business. I think it will be a long long time before there is general acceptance. I remember when I started work in retail, facial hair was advised against (for obvious reasons). It took over 15 years before it was more widely accepted in retail.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
What the customer wants is knowledgeable, helpful and friendly store associates. That is a differentiator, not if somebody has a tattoo or not.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am appalled. “Those with mild tattoos who were hired were offered lower salaries and rated lower on competence than their non-tattooed counterparts, and people with more extreme tattoos were hit even harder by these discrepancies.” Do tattoos mean that one is less competent than one without tattoos?
However it sounds like we are going in the correct direction in adjusting to tattoos in all businesses. For me, tattoos amaze me rather than put me off. This morning’s barista has a tattoo sleeve that is wonderfully attractive. She also has several apparent piercings, but she makes excellent coffee. Isn’t that her job?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Who cares?! Seriously, this is so minor. I want the person serving me to be pleasant and helpful and that’s it. I don’t care if they have tattoos, jewelry, shocking pink hair or anything else. The only line to be drawn is against anything deeply offensive – i.e. racist slogans, symbols, etc.