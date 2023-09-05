Are Warehouse Clubs Retail’s Big Post-Pandemic Winners?

Photo: iStock | YvanDube | jmoor17

Shoppers flocked to Costco and Sam’s Club during the pandemic for bulk buying and continue to do so amid high inflation in search of value.

Costco and Sam’s, FR Buyer’s “Co-Retailers of the Year”, finished second and fifth in dunnhumby’s sixth annual “Retailer Preference Index” (RPI), which ranks the largest food retailers based on a combination of financial results and customer perception. Pre-pandemic, no club store ranked higher than seventh.

“Club as a format has been on a winning streak for more than a decade,” gaining market share mostly from supermarkets and supercenters, according to dunnhumby.

According to consumers surveyed by dunnhumby, both chains scored particularly well in the area of operations (i.e., in-stock levels and accurate, consistent pricing), as well as on price, promotions and rewards.

Costco rates higher in quality versus Sam’s, according to dunnhumby. “They find out what products customers want and then surprise and delight them by offering those items at an excellent value. But the value equation is skewed more toward quality than low prices,” says Karen Kelso, VP at Kantar, citing Costco’s well-regarded Kirkland Signature private brand.

Costco is also known for its evolving assortment, creating a treasure hunt atmosphere. (The free samples help, too.)

Sam’s in-store experience “isn’t quite as fun, with less tasting and less of a treasure hunt atmosphere,” says Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData.

Sam’s has an edge in terms of overall technology and automation, as well as online, offering a more seamless, omnichannel experience than Costco as well as more opportunities for discovery. The digital connection is seen helping Sam’s attract younger members and a greater share of wallet from mid- and higher-income shoppers.

Sam’s is also working hard to improve its Members Mark private label’s positioning against Kirkland by soliciting customer feedback. Ms. Kelso says, “[Sam’s Club CEO Kathryn McLay] did something pretty cool by creating a team that actually surveys members about what they do and don’t like about Member’s Mark, what products they’d like to see added to the line, what’s missing, etc. I love the idea of engaging members more consistently in those decisions.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has the warehouse club channel accelerated its momentum in recent years? How would you assess the strengths and weaknesses of Costco versus Sam’s Club?