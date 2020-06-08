As tech workers go remote, Facebook leases huge NYC offices
People throughout the U.S. are still working from home to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. While many speculate that in the post-pandemic world far fewer workers will be commuting to traditional offices, Facebook is one tech company that is still committing to massive physical offices. The social media giant has signed a lease on a new, huge office space in Midtown Manhattan.
The 730,000 square foot office space constitutes the main office lease on the James A. Farley building, currently the hub of the U.S. Postal Service in New York, according to TechCrunch. Facebook’s presence there would make it a NYC neighbor of some of the other biggest global tech giants. Google and Amazon already have large office spaces located in roughly the same area of Manhattan.
Facebook’s goal does not appear to be to pack all of its NYC staff back into the office, however, when the U.S. finally moves past the pandemic. Management has stated that half the company could be working remotely this decade. In fact, such a large office environment could facilitate allowing workers who do work in the office to have more individual space.
Despite Facebook’s insistence that it sees working from home as a big part of the future, not every recent statement from the company indicates a rosy view of the model. In May, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested that those working for Facebook remotely who move to areas with lower rents than Silicon Valley could expect a lower wage.
Remote working is one of the many business trends that the novel coronavirus pandemic has accelerated. While the model was gaining acceptance in the lead-up to March, 2020, by the end of that a month a Gartner survey of 317 CFOs found that 74 percent intended to move at least 5 percent of formerly on-site workers to full-time remote, and nearly a quarter planned to transition 20 percent of workers to full-time remote.
In May, Twitter and Square both announced that they would allow employees to work from home indefinitely after the end of the pandemic.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should big companies rethink using their office space in a post-pandemic world? What sort of steps can companies take to redesign their offices to facilitate resident workers as well as interaction with remote workers?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
In Facebook’s case, it’s hard to know whether the real estate investment is based on advantageous pricing or a genuine belief in the return to the office. Maybe both, but Facebook and many other employers will need to rethink the physical layouts of their office space if they want employees feeling safe to return. Shared spaces without physical barriers may be a thing of the past.
Here in Wisconsin, there is a huge company called Epic Systems (one of two dominant providers of electronic medical systems), and it employs over 10,000 on its massive campus outside Madison. It has ordered all employees “back to campus” by late September. Without knowing how Epic plans to re-engineer its space to ensure employee safety, this feels like a premature move given the other tech companies taking just the opposite position.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
If I’m in the commercial real estate business, knowing a big company is leasing space is music to my ears! One of the big shifts in mindset is the idea that many businesses can have employees working remotely. That idea, at least on the massive level we’ve experienced during COVID-19, had never crossed their minds. Now many businesses know they can deploy a remote workforce, but do they want to have everyone go remote? Some will say yes and others, like Facebook, recognize the importance of having a meeting place. (And the stats in the article above are telling.) The key, at least in the short term and maybe forever, is to design a space that’s safe and comfortable for all employees.
Director of Partnerships, Operations, and Legal, MarketDial
Large companies should give employees the option to work at home or in the office, allowing them to alternate as needed. As a father of a two-year-old, it’s nice to have the option of working in an office on certain days. To facilitate this, many companies have set up work stations in an office that are simple, customizable, and easily accessible if the employee brings only her laptop. Also these companies have set up Zoom rooms where videoconferencing and screensharing are simplified. This allows in-office workers to seamlessly communicate with remote workers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Companies are facing the reality that their workforce may enjoy working from home, at least part of the time. This would allow businesses to reduce the amount of office real estate commensurately with the percentage of employees that will be working from home on any given day. Employees can alternate between working in the office or from home – as required by the business – but always in the same proportions. This is a win for the employer (less office real estate required) and a win for the employees who prefer to work part- or full-time from home.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Is anyone certain this space is for traditional Facebook workers? Perhaps it is an opportune time to lock up prime space for some new venture that doesn’t lend itself to remote work? Perhaps it is an experiment with some new configuration of workspace for traditional Facebook activities? Perhaps it is preparation for a Facebook flight from the increasingly hostile tech environment of Seattle, Silicon Valley and California in general? The only thing that is really predictable about Facebook is the earnings!