Build vs. buy: Is that still a question in retail IT?
Through a special arrangement, what follows is a summary of an article from Retail Paradox, RSR Research’s weekly analysis on emerging issues facing retailers, presented here for discussion.
A lot of old-school thinking still pervades retail management when it comes to information technology as the “build versus buy” argument continues inside many retail headquarters.
On the “buy” argument side, most retail shops are working with application portfolios that are rigid, out-of-date and expensive to maintain. IT backlogs continue to grow and companies struggle to find budgets to devote more spending to value-adding capabilities rather than maintenance.
When it comes to implementing new applications, pushing past a “not invented here” mindset is critical to taking advantage of the latest state-of-the-art solutions.
Many (if not most) core retail business processes are found in every company. Retailers get no credit for managing them well, but they do lose points for managing them poorly. Decision makers should ask themselves, “Which business processes create truly differentiating value that consumers will benefit from and give us credit for?”
The good news is that today’s commercial solutions generally work; unlike the last generation (which were really frameworks more than complete solutions), modern applications are functionally rich and agile enough to be able to conform to retailers’ internal business processes.
But while commercial (and increasingly cloud-based) solutions can accelerate modernization of a company’s IT capabilities, don’t be fooled by promises of an “IT-less” future.
Some commercial solutions are built to easily integrate with legacy portfolios, but companies must address business process re-engineering needs. Eliminating process bottlenecks, reducing cycle times, automating exception handling and other streamlining goals should be a focus for IT teams when choosing a solution.
Proprietary solutions still play an important role. Retailers need to commit to use precious IT development resources for things that help the company deliver truly differentiated value to consumers.
Finally, it’s important to remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day. Many retailers have a significant backlog of work to do to bring their IT portfolios and the processes they support up to date. They should expect to live in “dual mode” for years to come.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you land on the debate over whether retailers should develop their own software applications or use commercially available solutions? Should increased accessibility of commercial solutions recast the role of IT teams?
9 Comments on "Build vs. buy: Is that still a question in retail IT?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
As someone who led IT organizations in retail, I have first-hand experience of this question. The reality is, innovation comes at a much faster pace than what your internal IT team can keep up with. But off the shelf software isn’t great at keeping up with innovation either. Any software, built or bought, becomes “legacy” the day after deployment.
So it is always a trade off between build and buy, short term and long term. Sometimes decisions are based on technology, other times resource availability, functionality, or financial concerns.
What you want is a flexible, modular, open architecture that plays well with other applications – not something locked in a proprietary data format with highly expensive exit costs.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
To be honest, I think retailers should focus on their mission of delivering value to their shoppers at every touch point. And frankly, it is hard to do that if they are also trying to maintain mastery at IT. My recommendation — contrary to what I’m sure will be other views expressed here — is to find a packaged solution for most applications and then apply customization layers that meld the application with unique operations.
Speed to market has never been more critical. Retailers MUST focus on what they know and do best leaving things like software development, the science of assortment planning and category management, digital asset and content management, supply chain traceability, and other functions to seasoned experts that can bring immediate value and fill the voids.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Commitment to IT infrastructure is essential – it always has been.
The problem is that no more applications developers are being added to really develop or enhance in-house systems to take them to the next level. You work with what you have which is why the buy option remains a strong choice. No application runs right out of the box as we want it to – data has to be reviewed and cleaned, processes and rules have to be set in place and a set of objectives (short, medium, long) have to be set in place to measure the success or lack of abilities of the application. There should always be a priority list of what can get the most bang for the buck (pricing strategy, vendor portals, ad systems) and another list of things that will take longer to prove out (warehousing, cloud-based accounting, etc).
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
It’s not a black or white answer. The perspective is important, because there are many areas where proprietary IT solutions have been perfected – and in these instances, retailers should use that technology. For example, security. I would advise retailers to leverage outside security tools for a multitude of reasons.
There are several areas where retailers have specializations or proprietary elements in their operations, elements where IT solutions can’t accurately capture, recreate, or service. In these instances, it likely makes sense for retailers to build out their own solutions — and this is where services come into play. IT services is one of the fastest growing segments within the technology space. Service providers can help retailers build solutions faster and better, without the long-term expense of an in-house development team, network, application…
Given the volatility in today’s world, it’s critical that retailers minimize expense. Instead of focusing on proprietary/non-proprietary applications, retailers have an opportunity to step back and leverage proven IT services to gain proprietary and non-proprietary excellence in all aspects of their business.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The pros and cons can be debated at length because there are multiple factors affecting a decision. My bottom line, and it has been so for decades, is to buy, avoid customizing, and stay no more than one release behind whatever is being offered. Period, the end. Only if a business has INVENTED a heretofore non-existent secret sauce will there be no commercially-available solution to support it. In that way, one develops one’s own until more commercially-available solutions flourish.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
Buy for base functionality, configure for unique business rules, and custom develop proprietary differentiators. It’s not always as easy as that, but it’s a good guide when assessing the buy vs. build decision.
Retail industry thought leader
This is like breathing — best-of-breed off-the-shelf software or roll-your own-custom development? The only answer is that it depends. I’ve had to dismantle too many out of control development projects that took multiple years to develop, at a ridiculous cost, with yesterday’s specifications, that were behind the packaged software that was available on the market for a fraction of the price. My rule of thumb is that if it provides a strategic advantage and you can’t find an open architected solution to buy then invest in the development.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
After Suresh’s and Dave’s comments there isn’t much for me to add. This morning I was talking to an IT guy on this very subject, but how it applied to hedge funds rather than retail. He noted, “Once upon a time IT was about programmers, today it is about data scientists.” In essence, if a retailer is not big enough to include a data scientist on their IT team, go outside. The depth and scope and speed of IT development today makes it extremely hard for a non-tech company to progress with the tools that are available. If you are large enough and DEDICATED enough, build your IT department. But the cost of the talent may make it the most expensive talent in the company.
Co-founder, CART
I don’t think the question is one or the other. IT organizations cover so much territory that there’s ultimately probably a need for both depending on costs, timing, existing tools, roadmap, etc. The more modular and flexible the better. Technology is always a means not a purpose. Keeping the customer front and center will generally lead to better decisions around not just technology, but everything in the long run.