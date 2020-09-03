Burlington Stores walks away from e-commerce
Burlington Stores surprised some last week by announcing it is winding down e-commerce operations.
In 2009, the retailer became the first off-pricer to launch an online presence, and yet online still only represents about 0.5 percent of the chain’s sales.
On its fourth-quarter conference call week, Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, said three factors drove the decision.
First, Burlington is a “moderate off-price retailer” with an average unit retail of about $12. With e-commerce, “when you fully account for the cost of merchandising, processing, shipping, accepting returns, etc., it’s very difficult — impossible — to make it at those price points in the businesses that we compete in.”
Mr. O’Sullivan also said Burlington faced “very significant constraints” translating the in-store, off-price treasure hunt experience to an online environment.
Second, Mr. O’Sullivan said data shows that, even as e-commerce has grown over the last several years, “bricks and mortar moderate off-price retail has continued to power ahead and to gain share.” Burlington has averaged eight percent annual growth over the last three years, driven by its physical stores.
“We’re clearly taking market share. Of course, we anticipate e-commerce is going to continue to grow in many sectors of retail, but in the moderate off-price business, we believe growth is going to be driven by physical stores,” he said.
Third, Burlington has about 720 stores, far below TJX’s approximately 2,400 location count across T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, and below Ross Stores’ 1,130 as well. As such, Burlington is better positioned to focus resources on driving increased sales through existing bricks and mortar stores and by opening new locations.
TJX launched e-commerce in 2013 and saw double-digit growth in 2019. Online represented two percent of the retailer’s sales in 2018.
Ross Stores remains committed to foregoing e-commerce. On its third-quarter conference call last November, Mike Hartshorn, COO, said, “We think that the moderate off-price business, which is what we’re in, would not work in an online environment. With a $10 to $11 [average unit retail], the economics with free shipping and returns are just not financially sustainable.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do Burlington Stores’ reasons for exiting e-commerce make sense? Does its decision say more about the challenges extending the off-price formula online or selling lower-priced goods online in general?
10 Comments on "Burlington Stores walks away from e-commerce"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While this move may seem counter-intuitive in the connected world we live today, for Burlington it just makes sense. The “treasure hunt” category is one of the truly few concepts that simply doesn’t lend itself well to online shopping. In addition to eliminating the distraction associated with managing their e-commerce business, Burlington will avoid horrific costs associated with online retailing like managing logistics, competing with same-day delivery or processing product returns.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
You are spot on Mark! It is challenging to make a profit on low-priced products with e-commerce and this was a smart decision for Burlington Stores.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Michael O’Sullivan is right on all three counts. Maybe he is earning what he is paid. The industry as a whole has come to preach that every strategy is for every retailer. Here is a good case to the contrary. What is a good model in stores is not by default so good in e-commerce and vice versa. Mr. O’Sullivan makes a tough decision in the face of the entire industry. Kudos to him!
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Know your data. Use your data. After an 11-year run, it’s smart to walk away.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I can’t argue with the decision to forego e-commerce at Burlington: the numbers don’t lie. However, I would strongly encourage Burlington Stores to invest in a dynamic, constantly updated website that announces new arrivals, new themes and seasonal assortments. Investing in web content like this could be a great way to engage and excite people and inspire them to embark on another treasure hunt inside their stores. They will save a lot of money by shutting down the commerce side of their website. In my opinion, they would do well to reinvest some of those savings into the content side of their website.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
With consumer expectations for free shipping and returns, the low average transaction price, and the lack of growth online, placing a singular focus offline makes sense. But making that leap isn’t easy in today’s world, and many retailers wouldn’t have done it. Bravo Burlington.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I applaud Burlington resisting the peer pressure. I hope this is a well thought-out and data-backed decision.
Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania
Very bad move Burlington! No retailer can shut down a primary channel of distribution/interaction and live to talk about it. This is a desperation tactic, not a growth-oriented one.
The “treasure hunt” narrative is overrated. I bet that a large percentage of purchases made there are more planned/directed than the result of serendipitous browsing. And I suspect that those purchases are made disproportionately by profitable customers (high CLV). This makes a bad move even worse.
It reminds me of the days when bookstore chain Borders handed the keys to their e-commerce operations to Amazon. That went well, didn’t it?
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
This may seem like a strange decision but it actually makes a lot of sense in this space. The only thing I would add is that they should consider online for click and collect (or BOPIS as in the U.S.) which could drive customers to their stores.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Simple — if you can’t do it well, don’t do it. Even if the future of retail is online, many, many retailers, should not go online alone. The resources needed for competent online selling are not offset by the revenue generated. For Burlington, if there is an opportunity that their products have incremental online demand, have someone else do it. Hello Amazon.