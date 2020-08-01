Can casinos save the mall?

Photo: Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC
Jan 08, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

In Pennsylvania, mini-casinos later this year will replace a Sears at York Galleria Mall and a Bon-Ton at Westmoreland Mall. 

Las Vegas illustrates the potential of mixing gambling and retailing. According to a recent profile in the New York Times, the opening of Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in 1992 demonstrated the opportunity for street-front retail. Many lavish flagships have since arrived on the Strip to support a thriving retail scene. Previously, most retail shops were only located inside casinos.

The Times report also noted that casino retailing benefits by attracting a constantly changing mix of customers, unlike an area such as Times Square that still counts many local residents and office workers among its daily traffic.

In Pennsylvania, it is hoped that the mini-casinos will support local jobs, spur development and revitalize the malls. A law enacted in 2017 allowed existing casinos to construct such smaller, satellite casinos.

At Westmoreland Mall outside Greensburg, PA, Live! Casino Pittsburgh is expected to open this summer in a former Bon-Ton with 750 slot machines, 30 table games, a sportsbook area and dining and entertainment options. About 500 permanent jobs and $188 million in annual economic impact is projected. Beyond Bon-Ton, the mall also recently lost a Sears.

At York Galleria Mall, the Hollywood Casino York will bring 500 slot machines and 24 table games as well as sports betting and entertainment options to a vacant Sears to draw customers from south central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. About 200 permanent jobs and $1 million in annual tax and fee revenue are projected. The mall has also lost a Bon-Ton and J.C. Penney in recent years and now counts Boscov’s, Marshalls and Gold’s Gym as anchors.

In both cases, the potential negative impacts of the casinos were outweighed at public hearings by the promised community benefits. Expressed concerns included an increase in crime, gambling addiction, a drop in property values and each casinos’ proximity to schools and playgrounds in the surrounding areas.

Casinos remain highly-regulated, but states appear increasingly open to gambling as an economic driver with many recently legalizing online sports betting and gaming. 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How open should shopping development operators and their tenants be to adding casinos to retail malls? Have the risks and negative perceptions around casinos lessened over the years?

Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
28 minutes 49 seconds ago

So THIS is the silver bullet for malls? I don’t think so. York, PA is not Las Vegas. As someone who keynotes in Vegas multiple times a year I can tell you the buzz is off gambling in Vegas with fewer and fewer people at the game rooms and more at the pools and events. When I’ve been to Atlantic City and other cities that have casinos it is still a sad experience. People who buy are hopeful. Malls are positioned as family places. I think the stigma about gambling is still very much alive. I wish them well but suggest they #tryagain.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
23 minutes 31 seconds ago

Are casinos the answer? Probably not. In my area at least, there are multiple casinos within easy driving distance, so they’re not the novelty they once were — and some of us never gamble. It might be time to acknowledge that we are over-stored, and re-purpose some of this property to residential.

Shep Hyken
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
21 minutes 25 seconds ago

If malls are turning into entertainment centers (restaurants, theaters, ice rinks, etc.), why not casinos? The question is whether a casino customer is willing to do a little shopping when they win. Seriously, will this increase mall foot traffic in the right way?

Art Suriano
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
18 minutes 9 seconds ago
I see this as a good idea, and it’s already working. The Wind Creek Casino (formerly The Sands) in Bethlehem, PA, is connected to an outlet mall, and both are doing very well. I wouldn’t want to see casinos at every mall, but the attractions at malls are vastly changing with new concepts almost every day. The new American Dream Mall in New Jersey features three different theme parks, and that too is bringing in customers. The secret is keeping the mall exciting and, at the same time, still presenting reasons for the customer to shop. What has been lost due to online shopping is the art of “browsing.” Today people do more of their browsing online and then decide to purchase the item online or go to the store to see the item before buying it. But when you can create an environment that will get customers in to walk around like a mall and combine that with an exciting shopping atmosphere, browsing kicks in, which leads to sales due to the impulse buying.… Read more »
Harley Feldman
Harley Feldman
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
16 minutes 16 seconds ago

Shopping development operators should be free to develop their malls to create a good business environment for their tenants. If adding casinos is legal as it is in Pennsylvania, why not? If it works, that’s good news for the tenants. If it doesn’t, it may be the last try for mall operators. Negative perceptions about casinos have lessened over the years and will be acceptable in mall settings.

Kathleen Fischer
Kathleen Fischer
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
6 minutes 33 seconds ago

Interesting idea, especially when we look at the trend of adding theater and entertainment to the shopping experience. But, with that being said, casinos and gambling bring a whole different vibe to the shopping environment that may not be a benefit to retailers.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
2 minutes 55 seconds ago

You know, yesterday we discussed serving alcohol in shopping centers to help bring in more customers, so why not casinos as an option?

