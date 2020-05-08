Can influencers make stores feel safer?
In the past few years, with social media playing a larger role than ever in daily life in the U.S., retailers have taken to using the social clout of online influencers to make their stores seem like cool places to be. Now, however, with customers hesitant about shopping brick-and-mortar, one retailer is using influencers to address a unique pandemic-era concern — letting customers know the stores are safe.
Instagram influencer Wendy Nyugen, who has used her 1.1 million-follower social presence to promote chains like Macy’s and Banana Republic in the past, was recruited alongside a handful of other influencers by Nordstrom to promote the chain’s pandemic-era safety standards, according to The New York Times. Instagram posts in the campaign tout the stores’ enhanced sanitation measures, social distancing practices and the “peace of mind” with which shoppers can experience the stores, with images of the influencers masked up and visiting spacious segments of the stores without others around. Some also express the relief of the socially-distanced shopping experience as a break from full lockdown.
I haven’t been out in months and this visit to @Nordstrom was so refreshing. Everyone was wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and incredibly kind. Even shoppers, strangers as we were, stopped and had meaningful conversations. I think we just all miss the human contact. And miss seeing pretty shoes and bags too 😍😍😍 #nordstrom #sponsored
This new role for influencers comes as retailers have had to rethink how they use social media personalities to deliver an appropriate message for the pandemic. The end of March saw a dip in the use of influencers as the aspirational content they tend to post — like pictures from lavish vacations — began to strike followers as shallow in the context of a lethal, global threat.
Customer hesitance to return to brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. remains a significant factor determining how retailers conduct business. While some states and cities hard hit by the first wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic — like New York City — have cautiously pursued reopening, growing COVID-19 case counts nationwide and concerns about an impending second wave have some customers thinking twice about the safety of in-person shopping.
A study released by Qubit in early August indicates that fewer than 30 percent of customers say they feel comfortable returning to stores, with 36.1 percent saying they will return in two months and nearly 19 percent saying they won’t return to shopping in-store until 2021.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will social media influencers be able to assuage fears and attract hesitant shoppers back to Nordstrom and other retailers with the promise of safer shopping? Is this a good use of social media influence and should retailers try to pull people back into stores right now, or should they be primarily focused on their online offerings?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I mean sure, as a way of advertising the measures that stores are taking to sanitize and keep customers safe I guess this does help spread the word. However, I am deeply skeptical that posed pictures of influencers in stores will, in and of themselves, persuade many people to come back to shops. It is just all so obviously staged and does nothing to address underlying concerns.
Retail Industry Analyst
For the segment of consumers that follow social media influencers, using influencers to show how safe in-store shopping is seems like a smart strategy. Consumers that respect the opinions of celebrities and see that they feel stores are safe enough for them is an emotional endorsement. The brands that embark on using social media influencers for this purpose need strict enforcement of masks and social distancing among staff and shoppers in all their stores or else their efforts could backfire.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
If we thought influencers were so important, especially to younger people, we would have had them wearing masks from day one and telling their followers to stay home, social distance, etc. until everything was okay. Watch the national news – everything is not okay. So rather than getting their followers out shopping, they should get their followers to not behave like idiots.