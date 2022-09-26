Can Instacart marry in-store and online grocery shopping experiences?
Instacart last week unveiled Connected Stores, a bundle of six Instagram-linked technologies aiming to combine the convenience, speed and personalization of online grocery shopping with the inspiration and discovery that happens in physical stores.
The technologies, some of which support Instacart shoppers and retail associates, include:
- Upgraded Caper Cart: Acquired by Instacart last October, the AI-powered smart “Caper Cart” uses scales, sensors, touchscreens and computer vision to enable customers to place items in the cart and checkout without manually scanning items. The updated model is slimmer and lighter with 65 percent more capacity.
- Scan & Pay: For grocers not wanting smart carts, the feature enables customers to use their mobile phones to scan items as they shop and pay for them. Items bought can be linked to customers’ online shopping accounts to make them easy to buy again.
- Lists: Customers can sync their shopping lists directly to a Caper Cart by scanning a QR code. The Caper Cart helps customers locate the items they are shopping for and automatically checks them off their list as they are added to the cart.
- Carrot Tags: Retailers can connect electronic shelf labels to the Instacart Platform to add pick-to-light capabilities. Shoppers select an item on their phone and the corresponding shelf label will flash when found. The tags also display whether products are gluten-free, organic, kosher, SNAP EBT-eligible and other information to support discovery.
- FoodStorm Department Orders: Building on last October’s acquisition of online catering order platform FoodStorm, the feature lets shoppers order from multiple departments, such as deli and bakery, and have them ready at the same time.
- Out of Stock Insights: An application programming interface (API), Out of Stock Insights, gives store associates automatic, real-time alerts when items are running low or out of stock.
Piloted at select retailers, the technology will debut at Bristol Farms supermarket in Irvine, CA.
The launch comes as Instacart has started offering software services to retailers backed by several acquisitions — also including the Rosie e-commerce platform supporting local and independent grocers and Eversight AI-powered pricing suite — ahead of an expected initial public offering.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Execution issues aside, does Instacart’s Connected Stores suite appear to go a long way in bridging the online and offline grocery shopping experience? Should grocers have concerns over Instacart as a technology partner?
Managing Director, GlobalData
From Instacart’s perspective this is all about creating a technology stack so that it can be seen as more of a service provider for retailers which, in turn, will help its eventual IPO valuation. For many retailers – especially smaller and medium ones which will not want to build out technology themselves – the functions it offers will be useful, some more so than others. I think smart carts are an over-engineered, costly solution that don’t add enough value for many retailers to implement. Scan and shop is interesting, so long as it has built-in protections against shrink which has become a real issue. Overall, however, it won’t do any harm for Instacart to branch out in this way.
COO, Mondofora
Shoppers have shown that they can change the way they shop. They are willing to learn new technologies, new interfaces, and new shopping paradigms. After the pandemic, the main takeaway is that “things won’t go back to the old way” as shoppers have different expectations for ease, convenience, and remote. As always, the main concern preventing adoption will be the cost to the store, and the retailers’ inertial resistance to change.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
I guess this technology helps to reduce friction in certain areas for the consumer, such as waiting in line and stock issues. But the real breakdown in online vs. offline is a pleasurable shopping experience where people can explore the aisles. This doesn’t address any of the treasure hunting or “oops I forgot I needed this” that comes from wandering the store.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
Instacart under Fidji Simo has taken a smart approach to become a technology partner to grocery stores. She was vocal about positioning Instacart this way since joining as CEO, and it’s cool to see this bundle launch even after her transition to chair and more than one valuation cut. The consistent narrative and followed-through action should convey trust to grocers that, at least for now, Instacart is an ally, not a competitor.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
This is a glimpse of what the future of grocery shopping will entail, and a smart investment for Instacart. Combining these technologies across online and offline channels gives shoppers more ways to control the type of shopping experience they prefer, and acknowledges the growing comfort level that consumers have using technology.
Founder & Principal, PINE
Maybe there is something I am missing but how does this bridge online and offline? This uses technology to make the in-store (offline) experience more convenient.
I don’t think grocers should have concerns over Instacart as a technology partner for now. I think they can be a tool in the toolbox for continued test-and-learns, at least on the store technology products. I am less familiar with how effective their new acquisitions are re: e-commerce.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Instacart got its foot into stores to pick orders, but now it’s intent on becoming the essential piece in almost every grocery chain’s multichannel brand experience. They seem to have acquired a number of interesting applications, but many that will make the shopping experience sort of complicated. The KIS(S) method (Keep It Simple) should be the mantra for anyone developing or acquiring technology. I’m not sure many shoppers are ready for pick to light. Also, I didn’t see RFID mentioned, but I’d be amazed if they’re not using it already to make the stockout alerts possible.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Kudos to Instacart for growing the business and offering more ways for supermarkets to engage their services, especially now that the pandemic rush to home grocery delivery has faded.
That said, two things:
The standard online Instacart experience has improved, but has a way to go to be frictionless.
Scan and pay instead of Caper Cart is ripe for fraud. How does it detect what was put in the cart or in what quantity? What stops someone from faking that they have the app with make believe scans and walking out of the store with a cart full of unpaid items?
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
There are some conveniences here for consumers, but the out-of-stock indicator is the most important for retailers. If it’s effective, this technology will pay for itself.