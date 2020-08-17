Can retailers mitigate holiday delivery fee spikes?
Retailers are expected to see blockbuster sales online this holiday with shoppers still nervous about in-store shopping, but a side effect is expected to be escalating delivery costs.
On Friday, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said that for the first time it planned to add surcharges to domestic commercial deliveries during the holiday season. The rates range from 24 cents to up to $1.50 per parcel.
USPS said in a statement, “This time-limited adjustment will increase prices for our commercial customers in line with competitive practices without impacting customers at the retail level.”
On August 7, UPS announced an increase in holiday peak surcharges that is expected to add $3- and $4-per-package for major retailers, significantly higher than expected. FedEx is also believed to be considering similar hikes.
In recent months, both UPS and FedEx have taken the unusual step adding peak surcharges to offset costs from the online surge during the pandemic. Residential deliveries, with lighter loads and more stops, are estimated to cost up to three times more than business deliveries.
Retailers are seen having little leverage. Hannah Testani, COO of Intelligent Audit, a freight audit and analytics company, told The Wall Street Journal. “With such few carriers that can truly move national shipments, the carriers have almost unlimited pricing power.”
To make up for the added costs, retailers can raise product prices or shipping fees. Other options may be incentivizing BOPIS or encouraging consumers to order items earlier in the season. Amazon.com shipped 66 percent of its own packages in July, according to ShipMatrix.
On UPS’s second-quarter conference call on July 30, CEO Carol Tomé said she learned in her past role as Home Depot’s CFO that large retailers have ways of minimizing the problem.
She said, “The customers don’t know. So while retailers may squawk at price increases that come their way, large retailers have a way to spread that across [SKUs] and nobody knows. So there’s an opportunity here on the pricing side to do what we need to do.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is raising prices or increasing shipping fees the better option for retailers to offset likely higher delivery costs this holiday season? What other options may be more feasible?
12 Comments on "Can retailers mitigate holiday delivery fee spikes?"
President, Spieckerman Retail
Fortunately, these types of decisions no longer have to be made by actual humans. Enter the algorithms! Retailers have tools to determine which mitigating price strategies make sense by category, by item, and in relation to competitors. An across-the-board dictate isn’t realistic or required.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s disingenuous for the USPS to announce cost increases but to claim that they won’t “impact… customers at the retail level.” Does the Postal Service expect e-commerce shippers to absorb these price hikes without passing them along to consumers? It should be clear from rising grocery prices that the higher costs of maintaining a supply chain during a pandemic are indeed being charged to retail customers.
E-commerce retailers themselves will be torn between the usual market-share war surrounding “free shipping” and the real costs of doing business this fall. Amazon has the scale and infrastructure to absorb some of these costs, but very few others have the same capacity. Customers may need to shop around, and stick to e-commerce giants like Target and Walmart, to avoid paying significant surcharges on their holiday shopping.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
This is where Amazon’s fleet of trucks is going to pay off compared to other retailers that are dependent on the whims of a third-party logistics provider. Amazon will be able to keep their prices lower than most because, as any supplier will tell you, logistics are one of the largest expenses now.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
As the economy tightens, this will become a price war issue. Where one side provides “free shipping,” and the other side charges for shipping and provides lower prices. Then there is Amazon Prime membership, which includes shipping for Prime members. Last holiday season there were “buy before” dates if you wanted your packages to be guaranteed to arrive on time. Maybe now it will be a “buy before” date if you don’t want a surcharge. Retailers must brainstorm about their options and then before they implement a strategy, survey customers to ensure their ideas are in alignment with customers’ expectations and needs.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
While I appreciate UPS’s CEO’s comments about large retailers figuring it out without passing the cost on to the customer, the SMBs that have been struggling already due to the pandemic are the ones who are going to hurt. I have seen COVID-19 surcharges at restaurants in my area with little blowback, perhaps that is a way to mitigate the increases to help small businesses survive.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Spreading the cost through minor pricing actions across all items is the safest way to go unless the retailer already has some version of “shipping fees” in place. In earlier days I would have argued for making the affected customers bear the increased cost of the service. But “free shipping” has become a core plank of competitive omnichannel retailing for almost all areas but grocery. Unless/until enough retailers pass along the fees in some sort of “holiday surcharge” or other method that is shown as “shipping” on the customer’s checkout form, charging for shipping in a free shipping world will be deadly.
VP of Sales, Worldlink Integration Group, Inc
How much do we expect carrier costs to truly increase? Are they going to increase rates at the same time as lowering commitments re: delivery time frames?
Regardless, I think you spelled out the ways this can work. Spread the cost around on the product and do not show the costs as additional shipping. I like the idea of then turning and offering a product price discount, incentivizing BOPIS utilization.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
There is no way around this. Consumers love free shipping and there is a perceived drop in value if free shipping is taken away. With shipping carriers in a near monopoly situation, they can pretty much price as they wish.
Retailers would be smart to weigh the alternatives – such as offering slower shipping in exchange for discounts or incentives. Experimenting with increased order thresholds is a must. Charging for returns where possible is another option. The key is to understand all available options.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Comparing prices for the same item or similar items online is very easy. Depending on the retailer, the basket size needed to avoid paying shipping varies and to a lesser degree so does the time it takes to receive a delivery. My expectation is that retailers will use a mix of cost increases and delivery fees based on their customer mix and the item being purchased. One of the outcomes may be that more people will join Amazon Prime to avoid delivery fees.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
If everyone raises prices then consumers don’t have an option but to pay for it. Brands that find creative ways to offset this increase in delivery cost will have a competitive advantage. One way probably is for brands to strike a deal with the postal services to reduce the cost a bit.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I ordered a table from Pottery Barn this past weekend and the shipping charge was okay, a little high, but it’s a heavy piece. What was weird is that there was also a shipping charge to have it shipped to the store. And it was higher than shipping it to my home. What’s up with that? Most retailers eschew the shipping charge when the product is sent directly to the store.
Personally, I would much rather have part of the shipping charge rolled into the retail price. Consumers aren’t stupid. We know that Amazon and Wayfair aren’t shipping for free because they love us, and we understand we are paying for shipping charges somewhere. Retailers need to keep shipping charges under control to avoid customers clicking over to a competitor’s site.