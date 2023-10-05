Can Under Armour Get Promotional Discounts Under Control?

Photo: Under Armour

Promotions could challenge Under Armour’s profit margins in the years to come.

The athleticwear brand reported yesterday that its fourth-quarter gross margin declined 310 basis points to 43.4 percent, driven primarily by higher promotions. CFO David Bergman said that lower ocean and air freight costs helped offset a 400 basis point decline from higher promotional activity at Under Armour’s DTC business as it tried to move excess inventory of products from prior seasons.

Mr. Bergman said the company’s inventory was up 44 percent for the quarter, which was actually better than the 50 percent it was expecting to hold. The brand plans to “pack and hold” about half of the inventory it is carrying “to service designated future demand,” according to its CFO.

Under Armour’s North American revenues were up three percent in the fourth quarter, driven by growth in its wholesale accounts. DTC sales were flat, with online sales posting a “solid” increase that was “offset by softness” in the company’s retail stores.

Stephanie Linnartz has only been president and CEO of Under Armour for a few months and understands the athleticwear brand has work to do to gain ground on competitors including Nike and Adidas.

“In North America, we run a very productive and profitable outlet business with our Factory House concepts, but these represent about 90 percent of our physical DTC locations in the region. That leaves only 18 full-priced brand health stores in our home market, not many places where we can showcase our brand in the best presentation possible. So compared to the roughly 75-25 split that many of our competitors have working for them, this is an opportunity for premium growth,” Ms. Linnartz said.

Under Armour plans to focus on its full-price DTC locations and deliver a better customer experience. Ms. Linnartz said the company’s performance will be “driven by smaller, easier-to-navigate store formats, better storytelling to appeal to young athletes, exceptional customer service and always being in stock. By the end of this calendar year, our full-price concepts will also be revamped to showcase Sportstyle products with a more robust curation. Longer term, we want to build on this progress by expanding the number of full-priced health stores as we perfect this.”