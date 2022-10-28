Can Walgreens help Abercrombie achieve its ‘digital revolution’?

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch/Google Play; Photo: Getty Images/Wolterk

Abercrombie & Fitch customers can now place orders online and pick their purchases up at Walgreens. (Walgreens?)

The retailer yesterday said that it was expanding its fulfillment capabilities to enable customers to collect their orders from roughly 12,000 locations across the country including at FedEx, Office Depot and Walgreens stores.

Abercrombie gives customers a choice of “Pickup Point” locations during the online checkout process. Customers placing orders are notified once their order is ready through tracking updates and delivery notifications.

Abercrombie’s suite of fulfillment services also include curbside pickup, in-store pickup, reserve in store, ship from store and home delivery. The retailer offers standard delivery on online orders as well as two-day, next day and same-day options.

The company began offering same-day delivery from its full fleet of Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks stores during the 2021 holiday season. Postmates, Roadie, Shipt and Uber handle deliveries.

“We take a lot of pride in meeting our customers where they are and strive to execute a seamless delivery experience,” Larry Grischow, executive vice president, supply chain and procurement at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said in a statement. “These new alternate pickup points are another great option for anyone seeking convenient, efficient and secure product delivery.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. CEO Fran Horowitz told analysts on the retailer’s second quarter earnings call that the company continues to pursue its “enterprise-wide digital revolution” to build upon the $1.7 billion in sales it did online in 2021.

Ms. Horowitz said the goal is for Abercrombie to “deliver a best-in-class, seamless digital experience” focused on listening to the customer.

“We were able to deliver experience, improvements across the omnichannel shopping journey,” she said of Abercrombie’s second quarter performance. “At the same time, we accelerate the pace of key multi-year technology modernization efforts, including upgrading our retail merchandising system, moving to the cloud and evolving our core data architecture. These efforts have and will continue to enable more organizational agility and improve our ability to leverage our rich data to drive decision making across the company.”