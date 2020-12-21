Sources: Smiths City - “A Whiteware Christmas”; Amazon - “The show must go on.”

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” – Charles M. Schultz, “Peanuts”

Gift giving is a Christmas tradition that spans the globe, even as holiday rituals vary from country to country and region to region. The two spots we’ve selected for you to review today are focused on giving in different ways.

Amazon.com’s “The Show Must Go On” mini-film follows a young ballet dancer’s journey to a performance. Her solo in the ad’s finale may not have been what she had planned, but the fact that it happened at all is a credit to others who gave of themselves to make this Christmas dream a reality. Amazon’s commercial has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on YouTube.

The second spot from Smiths City, a 23-store appliance, consumer electronics and furniture chain in New Zealand, is decidedly more casual in its approach. The ad focuses on the interaction between a couple and that exciting moment when a gift is opened. Smiths City’s “A Whiteware Christmas” has been viewed over 70,000 times.