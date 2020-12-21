Christmas ads show gift-giving in completely different lives
“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” – Charles M. Schultz, “Peanuts”
Gift giving is a Christmas tradition that spans the globe, even as holiday rituals vary from country to country and region to region. The two spots we’ve selected for you to review today are focused on giving in different ways.
Amazon.com’s “The Show Must Go On” mini-film follows a young ballet dancer’s journey to a performance. Her solo in the ad’s finale may not have been what she had planned, but the fact that it happened at all is a credit to others who gave of themselves to make this Christmas dream a reality. Amazon’s commercial has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on YouTube.
The second spot from Smiths City, a 23-store appliance, consumer electronics and furniture chain in New Zealand, is decidedly more casual in its approach. The ad focuses on the interaction between a couple and that exciting moment when a gift is opened. Smiths City’s “A Whiteware Christmas” has been viewed over 70,000 times.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are your critiques of the Amazon and Smiths City commercials? Which of the two spots is more effective in your mind?
8 Comments on "Christmas ads show gift-giving in completely different lives"
Managing Director, GlobalData
I like both ads! Amazon’s is poignant and the message of “the show must go on” is very fitting. However the Smiths City spot made me laugh! Both ads contain subtle links to the companies’ purposes, which is good.
For me it’s also a draw. But for making me laugh I give a very narrow victory to Smiths City!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Amazon = a big heart finds a way to give in a meaningful, generous manner. Smiths City = don’t even think about giving a spouse a “practical” gift. Been there, done that. Zero points for good intentions.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Smiths City hands down. Amazon is a nice story but self-serving. Smiths made me laugh and was touching at the same time.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
The Amazon commercial demonstrates a great message for hope and perseverance during the pandemic and is very inspirational. However for a holiday spot, the element of surprise and delight at the end of the Smiths City ad is priceless. It is an ad that will resonate strongly with all couples. I think the Smiths City ad is the winner today.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Tie. They both brought a smile to my face and a tear to my eyes. Wonderful businesses look to impact heart-share. These two did it.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Both ads are great and tie in their brands/products well, but I have to give the win to Amazon because it touches our hearts and is so relevant in this year like no other. The Smiths City ad is fabulous, surprised me, and made me laugh but it feels like an ad from any year.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Amazon’s commercial is involving and heartwarming but does not connect with Amazon gifts or purchases. Smiths City also is heartwarming but leads directly to gift giving ideas and the fact that Smiths City can fulfill your needs for such gifts. Smiths City wins with a funny and relevant Christmas ad.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I like both – Amazon was heartwarming but not tied to product or the season. I love the Smiths commercial – it’s of the season and tells about product that the store offers. And it made me laugh.