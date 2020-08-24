COVID-19 will redefine the meaning of Christmas creep in 2020
This coming holiday season is expected to see the earliest promotions ever, although many of the reasons are tied to the pandemic rather than getting a jump on the competition.
Target plans to start holiday promotions in October to support social distancing. Target said in a statement, “Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds.”
The retailer, along with Walmart, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and several others, has announced plans to close on Thanksgiving, signaling that Black Friday events may be toned down to avoid over-crowded stores.
Some are already promoting omnichannel options, including curbside pick-up, to holiday shoppers, in part, to better manage in-store crowds.
Michelle Gass, Kohl’s, CEO, also sees shoppers looking to start their holiday shopping as early as October. She believes many are looking for “reassurance that the product that they want to buy is going to be there” after their experiences with heightened online demand in recent months. Retailers are generally planning back-half inventories conservatively given COVID-19’s uncertainty.
Amazon Prime Day, expected to be held in October, is likely to contribute to the pull-forward holiday buying trend, according to Coresight Research.
Getting consumers to make their holiday purchases earlier than usual is also expected to help reduce the impact of spikes in shipping surcharges. UPS has announced plans for significantly higher holiday peak surcharges to offset the surge in residential drop-offs, while U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in mid-August said it would be adding holiday surcharges for the first time.
Holiday promotions have been creeping back toward Halloween for years and they run the risk of giving shoppers holiday fatigue.
Retailers are being encouraged by logistics firms to at least add some variety to the promotions rather than steady across-the-store deals, according to a Reuters report. Scott Sureddin, DHL Supply Chain CEO for North America, said, “It can’t be a blitz of every single product you have online. Let’s pick and choose.”
- Target Makes Changes to Help Our Guests and Team Celebrate the Holidays Safely – Target
- Kohl’s (KSS) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Best Buy To Close Stores On Thanksgiving Day – Best Buy
- Walmart Invests $428 Million More in Associates With Another Special Bonus; Totaling $1.1 Billion in Special Bonuses so Far This Year – Walmart
- Three Things You Need To Know: Amazon Prime Day 2020—Expected October Timing To Draw Forward Holiday Spending – Coresight Research
- Fearing Shipping Crunch, Retailers Set Earliest-Ever Holiday Sale Plans – Reuters/The New York Times
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more benefits than drawbacks in holding promotions earlier this holiday season? What suggestions would you have to better balance the peaks and valleys of holiday shopping activity and avoid holiday fatigue?
Join the Discussion!
17 Comments on "COVID-19 will redefine the meaning of Christmas creep in 2020"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This will be a holiday shopping season like no other. It’s understandable that retailers will naturally want to advance the timing of promotions for lots of reasons. Product availability, logistics for acquiring the goods, and extra time needed for shipping and shopping. Not only does it make sense for retailers to start sooner, but it makes sense for shoppers to start even sooner this year too. I suggest that retailers maintain a strong and steady promotional activity through the fall and holiday seasons. There will still be a build to the end of the holiday buying season, as there always is, but everything will start sooner and last longer.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I have always said you generally spread the same revenue over a longer time frame by starting holiday promotions earlier in the year. Today that will be an enabler for social distancing oddly enough.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Even though we have read that big box retailers have gained triple digit online sales, the retail environment in total getting back to normal is slow going. I don’t know if there is any choice but to start the holiday shopping early. It is still a crap shoot on whether or not customers will have income to do holiday shopping or if most will be waiting for funding to pay for the basics. I think retailers will need to be flexible when planning for the holidays – you don’t know what you don’t know.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Managing Director, RAM Communications
The answers to both of these questions is largely dependent on the second round of stimulus checks. If the checks are large enough and come out in September, we can and should expect earlier promotions. If they are delayed, so should the bulk of the promotions.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The risk of holiday fatigue is baked in, I am afraid, and is likely the least of our problems. We’ve got to ease consumer anxieties about product availability, supply chain disruption, in-store crowds, shipping delays and, of course, their personal finances. The best way to ease those anxieties is to stretch the season and give them time to browse, budget, and buy on their own timelines. I am wary of Prime Day being held in October, too. This timing will give Amazon a real legitimate chance to expand their already growing share of holiday spending.
Vice President of Marketing, Reflexis Inc.
I think “creep” really is part of the strategy this season. 2020 will obviously be big for e-commerce. The challenge is to create promotions to drive in-store traffic and something that resembles Christmas creep may be just the right strategy. Instead of planning for and promoting a holiday rush, steady, ongoing promotions that drive consistent traffic to stores could help achieve sales targets. Who knows, maybe some good news around virus treatments late in the season will help bring a late-season bump to in-store sales.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Earlier holiday deals can be a great thing to allow shoppers to spread out their purchases, helping to avoid large crowds in the stores. It may also help financialy stressed shoppers to lengthen the time they have to make purchases. One call out: Watch out supply-chains! Early, steady purchases could lead to extra product on the shelf come later in December.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The holiday season will almost certainly be an extended one this year. Many retailers are keen to spread trade out so they can minimize crowds in stores and also manage the surge in online demand over a longer period of time. In terms of discounts, a later Prime Day and some retailers, like Target, starting deals earlier, mean that many other retailers will get pulled into the promotional melee! Given the year has already been completely disrupted, I don’t think customers will mind an extended season too much.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Ms. Gass rightly suggests why the Christmas season will be earlier. But if retailers believe that making it earlier will generate greater revenues overall, I believe they are sadly mistaken. At the very best, 2020 will match the numbers of the past.
While the trends of the past suggested that there was a move away from “things” to experiences, experiences will be limited. However people will look at their values more closely. Not only will many be more challenged monetarily, but many already are adopting a “Depression Era” mindset. That is, even after, if at all the economy gets better, they will be considerably more careful with their expenditures.
The days of outlandish holiday spending are over, over, over.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Retailers are concerned that as we approach the holidays, a combined flu and a resurgent COVID-19 will force the second wave of store closings. So banking as much of the holiday sales as possible early is high on their list to mitigate future risk. If we can avoid this double whammy, retailers could have a much better Q4 than expected.
Principal, The Retail Feedback Group
Not surprisingly, this holiday season will be very different. Many shoppers in the past wanted to move away from an earlier and earlier start to the season. For retailers, there really isn’t a choice this time around but to allow extra time for shipping and delivery given how big e-commerce will be this year. Things will also be bigger than experiences this year given the limited availability of experiences.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
I only see drawbacks to Christmas creep. What happens to sales for fall decorations, Halloween decorations, and Thanksgiving decorations? A few days ago I received an email from At Home advertising Christmas decorations. I sent an email about being surprised to see that they had Christmas decorations four months before the holiday when I was unable to find Valentine’s Day decorations at their store five weeks before the holiday. Retailers run the risk of alienating consumers. I know they are trying to balance that issue with losing sales. However they will never know how many sales were lost by alienating consumers.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Moving Holiday into October? Like that’s anything new. It’s too early for full on holiday but retailers can promote certain items and categories.
Based on the empty spaces I have seen in stores lately, shoppers who choose brick and mortar will have to shop early and often to find the things they want.
Senior Advisor, ConsumerX Retail
Given public health concerns and economic and social uncertainty, I wonder if folks won’t invite Christmas in early this year. There are practical and pragmatic concerns, of course, but the emotional aspects of that special time of year might be what we want in October and we’ll want to make it last through December.
Halloween will be muted at best this year, so it may allow more mind-space to the ideas of giving and gathering, even if it is watching loved ones open presents on a screen.
I’m curious to see what shopping centers might do to to create socially distant experiences. I think they’re going to want to look for ways to keep the brick-and-mortar channel relevant and give confidence that their locations are safe. Target, for example, has done a great job in this respect and reported a nice uptick in visits last quarter on their earnings call. We know that customers engaged in omnichannel are more valuable than those who are limited to one channel. How retailers engage them is going test their creativity and marketing teams.