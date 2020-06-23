Dick’s goes deep (discounts) with two new clearance concepts
Dick’s Sporting Goods announced last week the opening of two clearance concepts — OVERTIME by Dick’s Sporting Goods that will be open “for the foreseeable future” and Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse that will open only for the next six months.
The launches follow the retailer’s conversion of three stores last May into Dick’s Sporting Goods Clearance Outlets.
OVERTIME by Dick’s Sporting Goods will offer discounts up to 75 percent off Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and other brands Dick’s carries across categories. The retailer wrote in a statement, “New markdowns will be added throughout the year, keeping inventory at these outlet centers fresh for shoppers.” Including the three stores opened last year, Dick’s will have 11 outlet and clearance centers open in nine different states.
In addition, the company has already opened five Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations. The concept offers deeper discounts at 90 percent off. “These clearance stores will provide a temporary pop-up-style shopping experience for customers,” the retailer announced.
Dick’s officials haven’t explained the reasons behind the openings, although the moves come as inventory levels have become elevated across retail due to store closures caused by the pandemic. The sporting goods industry took about a year to overcome the promotional pressures caused by the liquidation of Sports Authority in 2016.
On its first-quarter conference call on June 2, Dick’s officials said inventories were down two percent year-over-year. The decline was helped by promotions and a $28 million inventory write-down on top of deferred and canceled planned receipts.
“We feel great about our inventory position where we’re chasing inventory,” said Ed Stark, Dick’s CEO, on his company’s conference call. “We’re actually buying some off-price inventory from some of the brands that, for whatever reason, they have available.”
Off-pricers, in general, have been outperforming in recent years and historically benefit from downturns when customers are looking to stretch their dollars as far as possible.
Nordstrom Rack has become Nordstrom’s primary growth vehicle and Macy’s has found success expanding its Backstage concept. Kohl’s, however, ended a test of an off-price concept, Off/Aisle, last year.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Concept Stores – Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dick’s Sporting Goods now a clothing clearance outlet – Racine Journal Times
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do think is behind Dick’s Sporting Goods’ introduction of clearance stores? Does it make sense for Dick’s to have off-price banners?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Dick’s goes deep (discounts) with two new clearance concepts"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Off-price is one of the winning types of retail concepts and I believe Dick’s new clearance concept will do well. This new concept has many potential benefits two of which include: 1.) tapping into the price consciousness of consumers, which is especially important now with high unemployment/uncertainty, and 2.) as a mechanism for selling through old merchandise. Notwithstanding the potential for cannibalizing sales at their full-price stores, I think this move makes good sense for Dick’s.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I think this is more of a have-to, not a want-to. Instead of paying third parties to get rid of merch, they can keep more of their money. That said, when products that are 90 percent off are out there with your name on them, I can’t help but believe it will lead shoppers there first. This could exacerbate pricing problems and traffic problems.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I have always thought of Dick’s Sporting Goods as a high-end sports store that always has a great assortment but you are going to pay for that assortment. The Sporting Goods Clearance Outlets are an extension of the store and if located away from the regular store locations, will probably do well.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Customers love a deal! It’s that simple. Take a look at the success of outlet stores. It makes sense for Dick’s to move unsold inventory through a retail channel such as this.
Chief Commerce Strategy Officer, Publicis
Retail inventory is generally a perishable commodity that gets less valuable over time. A significant portion of Dick’s mix is apparel which has historically been highly seasonal (people buy ski apparel at the start of ski season, not in the summer). Worse, many of the occasions that would drive sporting good sales didn’t happen because of COVID-19 shelter-in-place conditions. Kids didn’t have hockey season, people didn’t buy new NBA jerseys, etc. So Dick’s, like most of the rest of retail world, is sitting on too much inventory that’s misaligned with customer demand. Add to that the fact that Dick’s wholesale partners all made too much inventory that they are undoubtedly looking to unload.
Thanks to COVID-19, we’re at the very beginning of the mother of all liquidation seasons. Those retailers who can best reach their customers, especially digitally, are in the best position to succeed in this liquidation. Traditional discounters like TJX are not very good at digital, so it creates a whitespace for some line like Dick’s to launch new omnichannel liquidation concepts.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
As long as there is not a cannibalization of sales from their main store fleet, I think this makes sense as a way to eliminate old inventory. Dick’s needs to be careful of the “sugar high” that comes from the high sell-throughs of the off-price world as a pendulum swing too far over to this strategy will cause reduced margins.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I think it is a smart, not so uncommon strategy. It will meet the objectives and will not dilute the value proposition of the full price retail stores.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a smart way of clearing down inventory. Off-price is doing so well right now and Dick’s creating its own formats to sell off excess stock makes perfect sense. Provided this concept is not overexpanded the cannibalization with mainstream stores should be minimal.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s a very good business strategy. Re-investing dollars gleaned by off=price locations opens up OTB, and creates a fresher inventory of new products and thus improved turn rates. Smart.