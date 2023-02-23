Dick’s Sporting Goods heads for the big outdoors with Moosejaw deal

Photo: Moosejaw

Dick’s Sporting Goods is acquiring Moosejaw from Walmart. The sporting goods giant made the deal to advance its ambitions in the multibillion-dollar outdoor retail market.

According to The NPD Group, dollar sales in the outdoor specialty market grew seven percent to $7.9 billion in the U.S. for the year ending November 2022. The snow specialty market added $1.7 billion in revenues from August through November.

Moosejaw was founded in 1992 and acquired by Walmart in 2017. It operates an e-commerce site and 13 stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri.

The chain will join Public Lands, launched in 2021, as part of Dick’s outdoor retail portfolio. Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford will report to Todd Spaletto, president, Public Lands and senior vice president, Dick’s Sporting Goods, once the deal closes.

“We admire what Moosejaw has accomplished over the past 30 years as leaders in the outdoor industry and look forward to the opportunity to share insights and learn from one another,” said Mr. Spaletto in a press release announcing the deal. “We believe there’s potential to grow the Moosejaw business and provide compelling experiences and an expanded product assortment to its millions of loyal customers.”

“Like Moosejaw, Dick’s sees a huge opportunity to bring more people to the outdoors,” Mr. Comerford said in a statement to CNBC. “Together we will serve outdoor enthusiasts from beginners to experts across multiple channels and locations.”

Public Lands sells online and operates seven stores in Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Oregon Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Dick’s and Walmart expect to close the deal for Moosejaw next month.

Dick’s reported a 6.5 percent increase in same-store sales for the third quarter ending October 29. The jump in Dick’s comps followed a 12.8 percent gain in same-store sales for the same period in 2021. The retailer is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on March 7.