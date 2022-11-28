Do boring leaders make for better business results?

Photo: Getty Images/gorodenkoff

According to Harvard business administration professor Raffaella Sadun, the collapses of FTX and Theranos and the recent turmoil at Twitter prove “boring management matters” as well as the importance of context-specific skills and the ability to influence employees.

In an article for Harvard Business Review, Prof. Sadun wrote that, while management practices vary within industries, her research finds “good management” is “significantly more profitable” and embraces three facets — target-setting, incentives and monitoring.

Ms. Sadun added that, while vision and intellect are “fun to write about” and often earn CEO’s major press coverage, downplaying context-specific skills and the ability to influence an organization “make bad recruitment choices and bad investments.”

Max Weber, a German sociologist from the early 1900s, is credited with originating the terminology for the three dominant kinds of leadership styles: charismatic, bureaucratic (legal-rational) and traditional. According to Yale University, Prof. Weber believed charismatic leaders “promise change in the future for the society and also change people’s attitudes and values; in this way, charismatic authority is revolutionary in a way that traditional and legal-rational authority are not. However, charisma is unstable and deteriorates if the leader cannot produce the changes he promises or when he confronts the contradictory logics and demands of the other types of authority.”

In his 2021 book, “The Emergence of Charismatic Business Leadership,” Harvard Business School Emeritus professor Richard Tedlow showed that charisma, when combined with genuine character, can motivate employees to rethink the boundaries of what’s possible. He wrote in the book, “Charisma turns a market exchange — you work and I pay you — into a social exchange — follow me and you will be a more fulfilled human being.”

Speaking to NPR, Jochen Menges, a leadership scholar at the University of Zurich and Cambridge Judge Business School, said charismatic leaders tend to inspire action if they’re influential. He said, “Charisma is great to bringing about a movement, to getting us all inspired to walk out and do something. But it’s not sufficient to just establish yourself as a dreamer and someone who makes others feel good. It’s also important to then deliver upon your results.”