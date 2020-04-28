Do malls need to add curbside pickup service to reopen?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the blog of Nikki Baird, VP of retail innovation at Aptos. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.
Malls, already struggling to drive traffic pre-COVID-19, are essentially a gathering place — but mall shopping is now an activity either prohibited, restricted or flat out perceived as too risky by consumers.
To address the problem, malls need to enable stores inside to sell, while enabling social distancing.
Retailers that have their own exterior storefronts — even anchors at malls — have the capacity to support BOPAC (buy online pickup at curbside). But most stores between anchors do not, making it hard to serve customers without letting them in the building. Turning store associates into stock-runners delivering packages to cars in far-off parking lots doesn’t seem feasible.
An option for some has been partnering with a third-party curbside service. The store signals that a package is waiting to be picked up, the service collects and saves the package at the entrance, and the customer picks it up. For widespread adoption, however, the mall will likely have to be convinced this is an investment in differentiated service worth making. Consumers and inside-mall stores aren’t likely to pay extra.
Another challenge is that fashion retailers have been slow to expose store inventory online — a key requirement in enabling BOPAC since the order would most likely have to originate through the website. And BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in-store) is also not widely available just because the use-case never really made sense in malls. It is hardly convenient to pick up in-store when such a trip involves parking who knows where, trudging into the mall and then navigating to the store just to grab a bag, turn around and leave.
BOPAC won’t be quite the savior for non-essential retail that omnichannel has generally been during these trying times. But mall-based retailers need to seriously consider how to get the inventory trapped in malls out – as soon as possible, as safely as possible.
Some malls are helping. Houston’s Willowbrook Mall just rolled out curbside pickup, and Westfield has introduced drive-through click and collect in Australia. There are many others that are going to have to leave it to retailers to figure out — or stay closed.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How much consumer appeal do you see for curbside pickup at shopping malls? What will it take to make this type of service work for both consumers and merchants?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Curbside pick-up has tremendous appeal, but the physical logistics of doing this in a mall make it a challenge to execute. As noted, many of the tenants in the mall are not located near an entrance with access to the curb. Furthermore, curbside pick-up can exacerbate the traffic congestion in mall parking lots. While I do believe that the idea has merit, successfully executing this will be a challenge for both the retailers and the mall operators.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Pickup is the last step, and a purely logistical aspect. The complexity is around customers’ shopping behavior. Going to malls is an outing for families. Discovering bargains and shopping in stores that are not available outside malls are the key elements.
For brands that have an online presence, I don’t see how they will add much by opening curbside options in malls. For lesser known brands that predominantly depended on foot traffic in malls, the challenge is marketing and putting up their catalog online. Curbside pickup is not a primary challenge.
Overall the uptake will be minimal in my opinion. Anything is better than nothing. But I don’t see this making a significant difference.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We discussed this very topic in conjunction with the question of how malls have needed to reinvent themselves and become more attractive to their potential customers. Now it is a necessity (who knew?). The idea is for store personnel or a mall concierge service to deliver online orders for BOPAC to a shipping door or pick-up curb on the street side of the mall. It can be done, maybe with a medium-sized reapportioning of space. Store employees still need to be protected and merchandise delivery to the mall has to resume safely.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
BOPAC is a no-brainer at this point, at least until all the remediation efforts clearly demonstrate a declining incidence of COVID-19. And at least until antibodies and vaccines have the opportunity to impact the level of herd immunity. I have felt comfortable with the occasional visit to Target, where I can survey the parking lot and make my own decision about the density of shoppers. And even then, I have found most to be wearing masks. But the rush by some to re-open makes me nervous about the diligence of social distancing that will be practiced. We can only hope that some very painful lessons don’t come out of these early opening efforts, but if painful lessons do indeed emerge then BOPAC and other countermeasures will certainly have to become part of a whole new shopping practice.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Part of going to the mall is entertainment and that is lost when you just drive up to pick something up in the parking lot. I could only see this possibly for cosmetics or other replenishable items, but why wouldn’t you just buy those online and have them shipped to you?
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Sure, this can and should work. However there are also innovators who are blocking their store entrances with a table, staffing those tables and bringing products to the door for customers to pick up. Common sense can overcome adversity.