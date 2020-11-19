Source: Macy’s “In Dad’s Shoe’s”

New research shows that only 32 percent of Christmas commercials reflect the current realities of the pandemic and, apparently, that’s okay with most American viewers.

Ace Metrix, which tested 125 holiday-themed spots with consumers, found that just under 10 percent of commercials included face masks. That doesn’t appear to be a negative for those commercials as fewer than 10 viewers out of more than 500 mentioned that fact in their verbatim reactions. Those noticing the masks in the ads either felt positively towards them or had no reported change in their attitudes as a result.

All of that brings us to the third installment of the 2020 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. There isn’t a mask to be found in either of this week’s spots — Macy’s “In Dad’s Shoes” or Target’s “Bring More Meaning to Every Moment.”

Unlike the winning tear jerker spots of the first two rounds of the challenge — Kohl’s “Give With All Your Heart” and Etsy’s “Nana” — viewers are not likely to go looking for a tissue box while viewing the Macy’s or Target commercials. Which one connects best with consumers this holiday remains to be seen. In the meantime, however, you get to vote on your favorite.