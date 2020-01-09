Does J.C. Penney still have a future?
There are no white knights coming to J.C. Penney’s rescue.
An attorney representing the bankrupt department store chain, Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said that negotiations between the retailer and Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners hit a wall this weekend. That means Penney has nine days to work out a deal with lenders to acquire the business or it will be forced to close significantly more stores than it planned. The retailer started with 850 stores when it filed for bankruptcy in May and has since announced plans to permanently shutter 150 of those.
CEOs of both Authentic Brands and Simon have said in recent months that they are interested in acquiring once-successful retailers on the cheap. The two companies, sometimes joined by Brookfield, have acquired the Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21 and Lucky Brand businesses in recent years.
“We’re doing it because we, for one reason only, we believe in the brand and we think we can make money. If we didn’t believe in the brand and we didn’t think we could make money, we wouldn’t do it,” said David Simon, Simon CEO on the mall landlord’s second-quarter earnings call.
Apparently, the price that Mr. Simon’s company and its partners would be willing to pay to assure it makes money is too low for Penney and its lenders to stomach.
“Our lenders are no longer going to be held hostage,” Mr. Sussberg said in a court hearing yesterday. “Time is not our friend.”
Penney’s counsel said that lenders were open to negotiating a deal involving a swap of debt for equity to help the retailer stay in business.
Reuters reports that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones said in yesterday’s hearing that Penney needs to continue talks with lenders. Failing to do so, he told a shareholder, would result in “the death of an entity.”
Penney, which also received bids from Sycamore Partners and Hudson’s Bay Co., is reported to be in contact with those companies, although their initial bids were seen as inferior to that offered by Authentic Brands, Simon and Brookfield.
“We are going to do everything humanly possible to ensure that J.C. Penney will be around for the foreseeable future,” Mr. Sussberg told the court, according to Bloomberg.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would a debt for equity swap with J.C. Penney’s lenders put the chain in a stronger position going forward than a lowball deal from other bidders? Do you agree that Penney is done if a deal is not made?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
It’s certainly a better idea than turning the chain into Amazon fulfillment centers, but I still think J.C. Penney might be a chain whose time is done.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given the size of the business, it is highly likely that there will be some kind of future for J.C. Penney – even if that’s as an online brand. However, the real question is whether the future is sustainable or whether it just consists of buying more time so J.C. Penney can limp along to another bankruptcy. From what I have seen of the bankruptcy proceedings, the latter seems to be the current trajectory. In order to have a chance of survival, J.C. Penney needs radical surgery and intensive care. It does not seem likely it will get either and that doesn’t bode well for its future.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Nah. No chance. But it’ll be interesting to see what the victors will do with all that space. Fulfillment centers? Dark stores for pickup and delivery? Could they become pickup centers for the entire mall (which are much needed to compete with the box stores)? J.C. Penney was over when they let Ron Johnson go. He provided a glimmer of hope about what the future of retail could become (right or wrong, we’ll never know) and the minute that flame went out it was game, set, match.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Do I agree that J.C. Penney is done if a deal is not made? YES!
Do I agree that J.C. Penney is done if a deal is made? YES!
J.C. Penney is a dead man walking.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Unfortunately, I believe it is a case of too little too late. So you buy more time – will that give you time to do the rest of the remodels and try to shore up losses? I just don’t think that more time is the answer.