Who will come to J.C. Penney’s rescue?

7 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Getty Images/hapabapa
Jun 17, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

J.C. Penney is facing a deadline that it may not be able to meet. The department store operator, which filed for bankruptcy in May, is at risk of running out of cash by July 15 if something dramatic doesn’t happen to change its financial position. All hope is not apparently lost, however, as reports have surfaced that Authentic Brands Group (ABG), Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are planning to make a bid for Penney.

The three firms, which previously worked together to acquire the Forever 21 and Aéropostale chains, have a track record of success in managing deals such as this. The news of the group’s interest in Penney follows other reports that had Amazon.com and Sycamore Partners separately kicking the tires on a possible deal for the chain. Authentic Brands and Simon have also been reported as considering a bid for Brooks Brothers’ business.

Acquiring Penney could provide benefits for all three of its prospective owners. ABG would be able to supply Penney’s stores and sites with merchandise from its impressive list of clothing brands, including Aéropostale, Barney’s New York, Forever 21, Frye, Nautica, Nine West and dozens of others. Simon and Brookfield would gain by being able to keep Penney anchors at malls that were already under pressure before the novel coronavirus forced them to close.

As part of its bankruptcy filing, Penney announced that it would close 242 of its 846 stores, spin off its real estate as a separate publicly-traded investment trust and push ahead with a turnaround plan put in place by CEO Jill Soltau that focuses on core categories such as women’s apparel along with improved customer service and low prices.

Penney would benefit from landlords willing to work with the company on rent payments while potentially gaining access to brands that appeal to demographics, particularly younger consumers, where the chain has struggled to find traction.

In an interview with CNBC last week, Jamie Salter, CEO of ABG, explained his thinking on deal making.

“My strategy is simple. Buy low, sell high,” he said, before adding, “We make sure, if we get into retail, that [the company] has a purpose. If it doesn’t have a purpose, we find a purpose.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which of the parties reportedly interested in acquiring J.C. Penney would make the best fit for the retailer? Could Penney not only be saved but turned into a thriving business with the right ownership?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Choosing the right partners to acquire J. C. Penney isn’t a matter of who has the most money but rather who has the best plan."

Art SurianoChief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Art Suriano

Art SurianoChief Executive Officer, The TSi Company

Join the Discussion!

7 Comments on "Who will come to J.C. Penney’s rescue?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
34 minutes 13 seconds ago

Whoever buys J.C. Penney better understand that their problems will not be easy to solve. Getting access to capital is a first and important step, but it’s only a first step. The far bigger challenge is in turning around a tired and beaten up department store chain. And if that’s not challenging enough, throw in a pandemic and a systemic decline in consumer demand due to high unemployment. Penney can be “saved,” but turnaround is a whole other proposition.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
32 minutes 26 seconds ago

No one. Let nature take its course. Sometimes you just have to go with Darwinism at retail.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
26 minutes 45 seconds ago
Choosing the right partners to acquire J. C. Penney isn’t a matter of who has the most money but rather who has the best plan. Any buyer can put money into the company in the short-term, but without a robust strategy that can make J. C. Penney a winner again the future will still be bleak. Department stores today are all struggling because none of them have yet successfully reinvented themselves, creating the department store of the future. No one really knows what that is now, which is part of the problem, but we do know that continuing the same old and tired approaches do not work. Department stores cannot survive selling only apparel, jewelry, and housewares merchandise. Years ago, and probably ahead of his time, Ron Johnson had what I always felt was a brilliant concept of stores within the store. Ironically, long after he was gone, J. C. Penney did try that approach and, for a time, had success with Sephora having a store inside the J. C. Penney store. So whichever potential… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
25 minutes 52 seconds ago

It’s the mall that needs rescuing more than J.C. Penney. And Amazon is the player to do it. Not because they would save J.C. Penney, but because they would totally re-rationalize that end of the mall. And on a scale much different than ABG simply infusing that space with its brands. ABG has does an amazing job in turning around Aeropostale, but that was a whole different scale of project than J.C. Penney. Amazon could make this a game changer.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Tony Orlando
BrainTrust
Tony Orlando
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
23 minutes 16 seconds ago

You can invest in let’s say Apple, Amazon, Verizon, Costco, Walmart, and many other strong companies, which will assure you of some growth and a dividend — or invest in J.C. Penney, which has been a drag on investors for years. Who in their right mind, unless they love super high risk investing, would invest in J.C. Penney? Not me or anyone else I know. J.C. Penney will most likely perish, and they had a good run. RIP

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
22 minutes 10 seconds ago

Separating out real estate and clothing makes sense, and I wish all the clothing retailers would do that. Real estate is a bloated asset and an operational liability. Most importantly, it takes away from the core competencies of a clothing retailer – developing fashion sense, assortment and understanding consumer behavior.

Authentic Brands has the most synergy in acquiring J.C. Penney. With Amazon, they will probably make it a distribution asset.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
20 minutes 48 seconds ago

The Authentic Brands Group consortium would probably be the best option for J.C. Penney in that it would provide the breathing space and financial muscle as the chain tries to reinvent itself. Moreover, those investors have a vested interest in the long-term viability of the business.

Private equity would be OK for the short term, but we all know the carnage such deals often create in the long run. Amazon is interesting but if they want to get into physical retail in a serious way, they’d be far better off buying Target.

No matter what the outcome, investment only buys J.C. Penney time. There is a stack of work to do in order to stabilize the company and attempt to make it relevant again. And it’s touch and go as to whether such efforts will even work.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Choosing the right partners to acquire J. C. Penney isn’t a matter of who has the most money but rather who has the best plan."

Art SurianoChief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Art Suriano

Art SurianoChief Executive Officer, The TSi Company

Take Our Instant Poll

Which of the parties reportedly interested in acquiring J.C. Penney would make the best fit for the retailer?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 