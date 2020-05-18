What’s J.C. Penney’s next move?
J.C. Penney entered bankruptcy proceedings with a sense of urgency, setting a deadline of July 15 to secure support from lenders on a reorganization plan or pivot to pursuit of a sale to avoid liquidation.
The bankruptcy was expected as the 118-year-old department store skipped two interest payments in recent weeks. CNBC earlier reported that Penney plans to close 180 to 200 of its 846 stores.
Some 70 percent of Penney’s lenders have agreed to support a restructuring proposal that would reduce “several billion dollars in indebtedness.”
Penney said discussions on a debt restructuring had been ongoing prior to the pandemic. Said CFO Bill Wafford in a court filing, “Unfortunately, once COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and the company’s primary revenue stream in-store sales evaporated overnight, talks regarding the potential transactions came to a grinding halt.”
Plans also call to split the company into two separate publicly traded entities, one being a real estate investment trust. Penney has “significant unencumbered real property” worth up to $1.4 billion, according to the retailer’s lawyers.
Otherwise, Penney’s turnaround efforts under Jill Soltau, Penney’s CEO since October 2018, are progressing and will continue. Management has shifted focus back to core categories such as women’s apparel and accessories along with an emphasis on customer service and low prices. The most ambitious effort is a remodel in Hurst, TX that features a more open layout, with a fitness studio, video game lounge and style classes.
“Until this pandemic struck, we had made significant progress rebuilding our company under our Plan for Renewal strategy — and our efforts had already begun to pay off,” said Ms. Soltau in a statement. “While we had been working in parallel on options to strengthen our balance sheet and extend our financial runway, the closure of our stores due to the pandemic necessitated a more fulsome review to include the elimination of outstanding debt.”
According to court documents, if two-thirds of its bankruptcy lenders don’t consent to an “acceptable business plan” by July 15, Penney must “immediately cease pursuing the plan” and instead pursue a sale of assets.
- JCPenney to Reduce Debt and Strengthen Financial Position Through Restructuring Support Agreement – J.C. Penney Company, Inc.
- J.C. Penney, 118-Year-Old Department Store, Files for Bankruptcy – The New York Times
- J.C. Penney store closings coming: Retailer trying to avoid liquidation in Chapter 11 bankruptcy – USA Today
- J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit to Avoid ‘Disastrous’ Result – The Wall Street Journal
- JC Penney’s future depends on what happens over the next two months – CNBC
- J.C. Penney Bankruptcy May Not Buy Enough Time – Bloomberg/The Washington Post
- Can J.C. Penney make it without Sephora? – RetailWire
- What will it take to fix J.C. Penney’s shrinking sales problem? – RetailWire
Will bankruptcy make it easier for J.C. Penney to achieve its turnaround? What will Penney need to do to get former customers and new consumers to shop in its stores and on its website?
Join the Discussion!
15 Comments on "What’s J.C. Penney’s next move?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Bankruptcy is a last resort and that’s where J.C. Penney has arrived. Bankruptcy will extend the wind-down, but I doubt that it will lead to a turnaround – just the opposite in fact. Bankruptcy will accelerate the end of J.C. Penney as we know it. At this stage, I’m not sure if there’s anything J.C. Penney can do to win back former customers that they haven’t already tried. Sadly, this is the beginning of the end.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Admittedly the pandemic did not help Jill Soltau’s turnaround plans and the already beleaguered department store space needed more than a shift in strategy. That said, presuming lenders consent to the July 15 deadline, J.C. Penney still faces an uphill battle. Store closures must continue, revamping assortments is essential, and re-examining both the value proposition and mall-anchored accessibility vital. Even if the business plan is found acceptable, the challenges for Ms. Soltau and her team are many and mounting by the day.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think J.C. Penney has been trying to be relevant for a long time. It appears that some of the changes are working, but not fast enough. While I wish them the best, I do not know if they can turn it around in time before the clock expires.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Bankruptcy buys time; it is not a solution in and of itself. That said, there are positives that will come out of the process: reduced debt, the closure of unprofitable stores, capital to see it through the coronavirus crisis. However, the rest is down to J.C. Penney’s management. Nothing short of a wholesale reinvention of the brand and proposition is needed if the chain is to survive. In normal times that would be a tough ask; at a time when the industry is in shock and demand is suppressed, it’s an enormous undertaking. I wish J.C. Penney luck, but I am not placing any bets on it.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It is hard to see how anyone can put faith anymore in J.C. Penney. It is not indictment of J.C. Penney specifically, but as an anchor tenant and large store operator, that category has run out of fuel and run out of ideas. Even more importantly the customers have largely moved on. There was a window of opportunity, but I think that is long past. Just tweaking category assortment, pricing or loyalty programs will not work.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
I’ve come to believe that J.C. Penney is the retail equivalent of the cockroach. Just when you think they’re gone – surprise, there they are! It’s hard to imagine that two-thirds of their lenders will agree to extending this story with $1.4 billion in “real property”. The challenge will be, who wants to purchase this property? And use it for what? Under normal circumstances this would be the end of J.C. Penney but we are living in far from normal so who knows? Maybe cutting a deal is the best option for those lenders right now?
Principal, Frank Riso Associates, LLC
I would recommend J.C. Penney not split into two companies but two divisions. They should then use the sale of real estate to fend off their debts until the renewal plan gets going once more. If they do split into two companies it could be the end of J.C. Penney for two reasons. First the lenders and investors are also in need of capital due to the current situation. Second, many of J.C. Penney’s true customers are the older generation and no longer shopping there and they and Sears may both go into the retail history books.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Two things: 1.) Those who say the brand is “irrelevant” seem to ignore that the chain still sold $11 BILLION worth of goods last year. That’s something digital brands and DTC companies would die for. 2.) Ms. Soltau’s acceptance of $4.5 million to stay at least though end of January, 2021 is the worst optics. Toys “R” Us made the same type of move before liquidating. I can’t imagine how you rally the troops once it appears “I got mine.”
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
In a retail world where it seems that “meaningful specific” retailers are successful in their efforts, being a “wandering generality” retailer is very dangerous territory. And that’s where I think J.C. Penney is. It’s very sad.
Principal, Cassarco Strategy & Analytic Consultants
J.C. Penney should follow Gap’s lead by seeking to come out of the coronavirus pandemic a different, more relevant company. Its goal should absolutely NOT be to come back a leaner version of what it was beforehand. Its model simply doesn’t work anymore, whether they have 800 stores or 300 stores.
CEO, Searchspring
Bankruptcy is just a step to oblivion, I don’t see J.C. Penney coming back. The problem with the old behemoth is that it is saddled with so much technical debt that it can’t evolve. You can shrink the store base and keep the profitable ones but that is a survival strategy, not a growth strategy.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Unencumbered real estate assets are not so “liquid” if there’s greatly reduced demand for those assets, just think of the airlines’ situation with their grounded fleets. Similarly, for J.C. Penney the pandemic could not have arrived at a worse time. Jill Soltau and her team were bringing a welcomed merchant mindset to the company but the structural headwinds for the format and category have been overwhelming.
Now these are further exacerbated by the shutdown, accelerated consumer move to online purchases, and uncertainty on the new in-store normal. Bankruptcy buys time but not enough to reinvent the brand and category with new formats and store size/count to better match the changing consumer behavior. The new J.C. Penney will need to be a very different retail model and cost structure – and that might be a bridge too far for this iconic American brand.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
If the new store in Texas actually gives J.C. Penney a platform to go forward on, then great. If that store is a real, scalable solution and the bankruptcy parameters allow that to happen, then great. And if that’s not the case, then look at all the additional mall space that Amazon can tap into. If Amazon can somehow beam itself into the space that Sears and J.C. Penney are about to vacate, THAT will be a boost that malls would surely benefit from.