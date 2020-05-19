Is Amazon about to buy J.C. Penney?

26 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Getty Images
May 19, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Amazon.com has wasted no time in pursuing a possible acquisition of all or some of J.C. Penney’s business, according to news initially broken by WWD.

According to one unnamed source, Amazon already has a “team in Plano (TX),” where Penney is headquartered. Why Amazon might be interested in Penney remains unclear, although three potential factors have been raised in the reporting including the e-tailing and tech giant looking to:

  • Grow its apparel and accessories sales;
  • Turn some of the department store’s properties into distribution facilities; and/or
  • Create “a new tech-driven” store model that would make use of its Just Walk Out cashier-free system.

Penney is also likely to be a relatively inexpensive acquisition after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and having its stock sales frozen on the New York Stock Exchange.

The department store retailer made clear in its petition to the court that it would have to pursue a sale of its assets if it was unable to gain the support of lenders by July 15 for its business plan. Seventy percent of the chain’s lenders have agreed to date to support its restructuring proposal.

Penney announced it would close 242 of its 846 stores, spin off its real estate as a separate publicly-traded investment trust and push ahead with a turnaround plan put in place by CEO Jill Soltau that focuses on core categories such as women’s apparel along with improved customer service and low prices.

“Until this pandemic struck, we had made significant progress rebuilding our company under our Plan for Renewal strategy — and our efforts had already begun to pay off,” said Ms. Soltau in a statement. “While we had been working in parallel on options to strengthen our balance sheet and extend our financial runway, the closure of our stores due to the pandemic necessitated a more fulsome review to include the elimination of outstanding debt.”

Neither Amazon nor Penney would comment on discussions, if any, between the parties.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would a purchase of all or part of J.C. Penney by Amazon make sense for either party? Would Penney’s likelihood of future success be greater remaining on its own or as part of another company?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"From a real estate and distribution perspective this makes a lot of sense for Amazon, particularly for last-mile fulfillment in more rural areas."

Ray RileyChief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
Ray Riley

Ray RileyChief Executive Officer, Progress Retail

Join the Discussion!

26 Comments on "Is Amazon about to buy J.C. Penney?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 3 minutes ago

Amazon has been threatening to enter the non-grocery market for years, and the opportunity to do it has never been better with J.C. Penney. The fact is, despite good effort by capable people, J.C. Penney is stuck in the department store morass, with overwhelming debt and a bleak future. The pandemic has accelerated many trends, and the demise of the department store is one of them. Amazon acquiring J.C. Penney has the potential to transform the department store category and bring much needed excitement and shoppers to the mall. This appears to be a very interesting proposition for both Amazon and J.C. Penney.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
44 minutes 18 seconds ago

Mark, see my comment: Buy it for the locations, not for the brand equity.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
18 minutes 50 seconds ago

I agree Dick. I don’t believe Amazon should attempt to re-build or run the J.C. Penney brand — rather, re-imagine what’s possible with the physical footprint the J.C. Penney stores occupy.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
56 minutes 33 seconds ago

Amazon is probably the only player that could make a strategic play with J.C. Penney. Who knows what they have in mind with the wealth of options and cash at their disposal. There are a lot of other players who can afford to buy, but may not be able to make much difference to J.C. Penney.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
48 minutes 8 seconds ago

I agree. With cash on hand, Amazon can afford to buy, pick apart, retain and/or spin off. The only thing that I don’t think Amazon can do with the acquisition, is to try to continue to operate in most malls. Malls do not look like a hot prospect for J.C. Penney except for the very few, very good malls.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
56 minutes 30 seconds ago

Outside of the physical store space that could be gotten for cheap and converted to local distribution, J.C. Penney has no assets of value to Amazon or anyone else. The brand has declined into irrelevance and there are no unique differentiators as with Sears’ Die Hard or Craftsman.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
20 minutes 41 seconds ago

The stores are the value.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ray Riley
BrainTrust
Ray Riley
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
56 minutes 30 seconds ago

From a real estate and distribution perspective this makes a lot of sense for Amazon, particularly for last-mile fulfillment in more rural areas. I’d expect Amazon to be looking for lighter pricing reflective of that model, and looking to further develop what could be the retail format shortly thereafter.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
55 minutes 50 seconds ago

YES, PLEASE! It’s a win in every way I can think of. J.C. Penney needs extensive re-invention. It mostly just duplicates other offerings in the mall. The mall, almost every mall, needs extensive re-invention and a new reason for being. I have long argued that Amazon should buy Sears, not for the brand, but for the space — and what Amazon could contribute to a re-purposed mall. Ditto J.C. Penney. Don’t need every single store? Instant warehousing and distribution points all over the country. This makes so much sense. Yes, please.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Retail industry thought leader
50 minutes 19 seconds ago

I believe this would be a good move for both parties. Amazon would get a big footprint in brick-and-mortar and J.C. Penney would get value for their employees and stockholders. The J. C. Penney locations are huge and could function as micro-distribution centers with a showroom atmosphere for popular and bigger ticket items. Given the acquisition of Whole Foods this acquisition would continue a move for dominance in the store arena as we shift from a scan and bag model to a distribution paradigm.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
49 minutes 33 seconds ago

Strategically, this would thrust Amazon into the brick-and-mortar world and I’m confident in their ability to transform the experience to blend online/in-store strategies. From a financial standpoint, I believe Amazon could negotiate a favorable proposition and this may be the only possible pathway for J.C. Penney’s survival (although it would no longer be your grandmother’s J.C. Penney).

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
45 minutes 59 seconds ago
When Amazon bought Whole Foods, there was clear overlap between the two companies’ customers (and brand images) at the time and it enabled Amazon’s push into groceries. Further, it gave Amazon a physical footprint that it otherwise lacked. I don’t see the same advantage here, although it’s true that Amazon could buy J.C. Penney for a song. Yes, Amazon would instantly gain hundreds of store locations around the country (many of them in secondary malls, however) and with an opportunity to reinvent the department store category. But is it a wise use of Amazon’s resources to buy a brand struggling with omnichannel and its own customer demographics? As to “reinventing” JCP, we all remember what happened when Ron Johnson tried to do the same — $4 billion in lost sales in one year, and the company never recovered. Amazon’s tie-up with Kohl’s in the past couple of years (the return desks, etc.) got the same rumor mill moving at the time, and frankly it would be a better match. In any case, Amazon has the… Read more »
3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Stephen Rector
BrainTrust
Stephen Rector
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
43 minutes 56 seconds ago

Amazon can get some decent real estate for a steal – they can take the best locations and turn them into laboratories to gain more insights about in-store customer behavior. If they do purchase it, would they keep the J.C. Penney nameplate on the front of the store? Doubtful.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
37 minutes 28 seconds ago

Agreed. I could see a collection of Amazon businesses and “solutions” under one roof, from Amazon Go to books to food, and maybe apparel and home too — but not with the J.C. Penney nameplate when their own brand equity is so much stronger.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
28 minutes 42 seconds ago

You’re absolutely right, Stephen. The J.C. Penney nameplate would only create a shadow from which Amazon could not brightly emerge.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
39 minutes 55 seconds ago

Under no circumstances would I buy J.C. Penney. But I would sure be interested in the property if it were the right price. There is no resurrecting the department store as it is, but the use of the stores by a company like Amazon as mentioned in the discussion makes sense. .

Throw that J.C. Penney name away — it is worthless. Forget the department store business model, it is worthless today. Look to the pieces that have value and strategically fit with the future of Amazon’s business.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Phil Rubin
BrainTrust
Phil Rubin
CEO, rDialogue
38 minutes 33 seconds ago

Given that J.C. Penney was slowly dying pre-COVID-19, this is likely the best outcome for its emergence for bankruptcy other than liquidation. For Amazon, just consider one of the other RetailWire discussions today that posits whether Walmart is now unstoppable.

Amazon, if it does buy J.C. Penney, will be good for Amazon and at a sharp discount to any other combination, including Kohl’s. Kohl’s hasn’t benefited from its Amazon relationship and yet it has a much more viable business than J.C. Penney.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
BrainTrust
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
37 minutes 46 seconds ago

This is a terrific opportunity for Amazon to expand its brick-and-mortar presence at a relatively low level of investment. I view this potential acquisition more for its logistical reasons than for its desire to expand its apparel and accessories sales. BOPIS and BORIS issues confronting Amazon would allow it to expand its omnichannel fulfillment solutions. Walmart is surging, both in-store and online. I see Amazon watching this growth and wanting to participate. However, if Amazon buys J. C. Penney, I expect the stores’ look and operations to not resemble at all what a current J.C. Penney looks or operates like.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ricardo Belmar
BrainTrust
Ricardo Belmar
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
29 minutes 6 seconds ago
There are many potential reasons being thrown about for why Amazon would buy J.C. Penney, but the only one I see holding any water is a real estate play that could be used two ways: last-mile fulfillment via secondary mall locations in rural to less suburban areas where Amazon still needs better distribution. This would be the majority of J.C. Penney locations. For those higher grade mall locations, transform the store into an Amazon Department Store, or a much larger scale, better-merchandised version of Amazon 4-star that could also leverage Just Walk Out technology (even if experimentally). In these locations, Amazon doesn’t likely need the extra fulfillment location but can use the stores to experiment and gather consumer data. This is between 100 and 200 locations at most. And don’t rule out some sort of tie-in with mall owners to create something unique. What mall wouldn’t be interested in an anchor Amazon Department Store to drive traffic? What we’ve seen so far of J.C. Penney’s turnaround plan doesn’t demonstrate enough impactful change to do much… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ron Margulis
BrainTrust
Ron Margulis
Managing Director, RAM Communications
27 minutes 53 seconds ago

Big stores just are not the future of apparel and home goods retailing. Amazon would be better served buying the post office.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cynthia Holcomb
BrainTrust
Cynthia Holcomb
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
27 minutes 12 seconds ago

J.C. Penney for Amazon? I don’t see Amazon tying itself to the J.C. Penney brand. It looks like Amazon via COVID-19 may finally have willing designer brands stocking the digital aisles of Amazon.com. Finally, possibly, courtesy of a partnership with Vogue and the CFDA. Designer brands — the final Amazon frontier in apparel. So back to the old J.C. Penney stores, many decked out with the vibe of a 1960s government institution. As it turns out Amazon has ensconced itself as Global Amazon, retailer to the world. If Amazon buys J.C. Penney, it can fix up the stores and sell to the masses. Designer fashion brands? Looks like a couple of retailers, laden with designer brands, may be on the chopping block — an opportunity for Amazon?

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Oliver Guy
BrainTrust
Oliver Guy
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
25 minutes 49 seconds ago

Over the last few years there have been multiple rumors about Amazon buying other retailers — Morrisons – a U.K. grocer was talked about as well as Ocado, but there were others.

Rumors are just rumors but there is rarely smoke without fire. What went wrong in those times is unclear — cost, or rather potential value from dollars invested, could have been an issue.

As for J.C. Penney — it has good sized stores, they’re strategically located, there’s space around them and there is some serious potential to combine physical browsing with local rapid fulfillment centers. If this is more than a rumor then that could well be the angle.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
24 minutes 49 seconds ago

Amazon already made their intentions known that the physical retail space is an area of growth for the company — with their Whole Foods acquisition and the emergence of the Amazon Go convenience store model. However the department store segment has its own set of challenges and any conversations regarding acquiring J.C. Penney have to consider the struggles the sector has faced, the sheer amount of retail space, and the changing consumer behaviors away from the department store.

On the surface, this would be an interesting market penetration strategy for Amazon. However, J.C. Penney is a brand that has faced years of operational challenges, has a lack of brand equity, and while their store footprint is still significant, a fleet optimization exercise is necessary to right-size the organization, make the necessary technology investments, and bring the right talent and capabilities in-house.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
21 minutes 17 seconds ago

Walmart just won the lockdown — which kind of proves that while we talk about “last mile” issues, Walmart has solved the “all the other miles” issue and, and has a really great supply chain. As necessary, for the short term, they can throw bodies at getting the last mile done.

So if Amazon is going to J.C. Penney for clothing and more, I think it’s a good idea. Stores matter. Dark ones and light ones. If they’re just doing it for the apparel, not so much.

One does wonder what happens to its Kohl’s deal if the buy happens, though.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Liz Adamson
BrainTrust
Liz Adamson
VP of Account Management | Buy Box Experts
20 minutes 12 seconds ago

Amazon has shown an interest in both brick-and-mortar and apparel in the last couple of years. From its Amazon Go stores to developing its own clothing brands, its interest in J. C. Penney could be a combination of that, or something else entirely. If there is anything Amazon has done extraordinarily well in its 25 plus years, it’s disrupt industries.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
15 minutes 34 seconds ago

A brilliant old department store retailer once said to me: “most of the time, when a big store goes bad, it has the same effect as a skunk does after it sprays, and it lasts a long time.” For Amazon securing J.C. Penney locations for distribution, it’s probably a cheap deal. To sell retail out of? It needs a big and expensive differentiation strategy. I don’t think this will/can affordably happen.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"From a real estate and distribution perspective this makes a lot of sense for Amazon, particularly for last-mile fulfillment in more rural areas."

Ray RileyChief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
Ray Riley

Ray RileyChief Executive Officer, Progress Retail

Take Our Instant Poll

Do you agree that acquiring J.C. Penney makes strategic business sense for Amazon?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 