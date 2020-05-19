Is Amazon about to buy J.C. Penney?
Amazon.com has wasted no time in pursuing a possible acquisition of all or some of J.C. Penney’s business, according to news initially broken by WWD.
According to one unnamed source, Amazon already has a “team in Plano (TX),” where Penney is headquartered. Why Amazon might be interested in Penney remains unclear, although three potential factors have been raised in the reporting including the e-tailing and tech giant looking to:
- Grow its apparel and accessories sales;
- Turn some of the department store’s properties into distribution facilities; and/or
- Create “a new tech-driven” store model that would make use of its Just Walk Out cashier-free system.
Penney is also likely to be a relatively inexpensive acquisition after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and having its stock sales frozen on the New York Stock Exchange.
The department store retailer made clear in its petition to the court that it would have to pursue a sale of its assets if it was unable to gain the support of lenders by July 15 for its business plan. Seventy percent of the chain’s lenders have agreed to date to support its restructuring proposal.
Penney announced it would close 242 of its 846 stores, spin off its real estate as a separate publicly-traded investment trust and push ahead with a turnaround plan put in place by CEO Jill Soltau that focuses on core categories such as women’s apparel along with improved customer service and low prices.
“Until this pandemic struck, we had made significant progress rebuilding our company under our Plan for Renewal strategy — and our efforts had already begun to pay off,” said Ms. Soltau in a statement. “While we had been working in parallel on options to strengthen our balance sheet and extend our financial runway, the closure of our stores due to the pandemic necessitated a more fulsome review to include the elimination of outstanding debt.”
Neither Amazon nor Penney would comment on discussions, if any, between the parties.
- Hear Amazon in Talks With Penney’s – WWD
- Could Amazon be interested in buying J.C. Penney? – The Dallas Morning News
- What’s J.C. Penney’s next move? – RetailWire
- J.C. Penney to permanently shut about 242 stores as part of bankruptcy plan – Reuters
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would a purchase of all or part of J.C. Penney by Amazon make sense for either party? Would Penney’s likelihood of future success be greater remaining on its own or as part of another company?
Join the Discussion!
26 Comments on "Is Amazon about to buy J.C. Penney?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon has been threatening to enter the non-grocery market for years, and the opportunity to do it has never been better with J.C. Penney. The fact is, despite good effort by capable people, J.C. Penney is stuck in the department store morass, with overwhelming debt and a bleak future. The pandemic has accelerated many trends, and the demise of the department store is one of them. Amazon acquiring J.C. Penney has the potential to transform the department store category and bring much needed excitement and shoppers to the mall. This appears to be a very interesting proposition for both Amazon and J.C. Penney.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Mark, see my comment: Buy it for the locations, not for the brand equity.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I agree Dick. I don’t believe Amazon should attempt to re-build or run the J.C. Penney brand — rather, re-imagine what’s possible with the physical footprint the J.C. Penney stores occupy.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Amazon is probably the only player that could make a strategic play with J.C. Penney. Who knows what they have in mind with the wealth of options and cash at their disposal. There are a lot of other players who can afford to buy, but may not be able to make much difference to J.C. Penney.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I agree. With cash on hand, Amazon can afford to buy, pick apart, retain and/or spin off. The only thing that I don’t think Amazon can do with the acquisition, is to try to continue to operate in most malls. Malls do not look like a hot prospect for J.C. Penney except for the very few, very good malls.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Outside of the physical store space that could be gotten for cheap and converted to local distribution, J.C. Penney has no assets of value to Amazon or anyone else. The brand has declined into irrelevance and there are no unique differentiators as with Sears’ Die Hard or Craftsman.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
The stores are the value.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
From a real estate and distribution perspective this makes a lot of sense for Amazon, particularly for last-mile fulfillment in more rural areas. I’d expect Amazon to be looking for lighter pricing reflective of that model, and looking to further develop what could be the retail format shortly thereafter.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
YES, PLEASE! It’s a win in every way I can think of. J.C. Penney needs extensive re-invention. It mostly just duplicates other offerings in the mall. The mall, almost every mall, needs extensive re-invention and a new reason for being. I have long argued that Amazon should buy Sears, not for the brand, but for the space — and what Amazon could contribute to a re-purposed mall. Ditto J.C. Penney. Don’t need every single store? Instant warehousing and distribution points all over the country. This makes so much sense. Yes, please.
Retail industry thought leader
I believe this would be a good move for both parties. Amazon would get a big footprint in brick-and-mortar and J.C. Penney would get value for their employees and stockholders. The J. C. Penney locations are huge and could function as micro-distribution centers with a showroom atmosphere for popular and bigger ticket items. Given the acquisition of Whole Foods this acquisition would continue a move for dominance in the store arena as we shift from a scan and bag model to a distribution paradigm.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Strategically, this would thrust Amazon into the brick-and-mortar world and I’m confident in their ability to transform the experience to blend online/in-store strategies. From a financial standpoint, I believe Amazon could negotiate a favorable proposition and this may be the only possible pathway for J.C. Penney’s survival (although it would no longer be your grandmother’s J.C. Penney).
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Amazon can get some decent real estate for a steal – they can take the best locations and turn them into laboratories to gain more insights about in-store customer behavior. If they do purchase it, would they keep the J.C. Penney nameplate on the front of the store? Doubtful.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Agreed. I could see a collection of Amazon businesses and “solutions” under one roof, from Amazon Go to books to food, and maybe apparel and home too — but not with the J.C. Penney nameplate when their own brand equity is so much stronger.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
You’re absolutely right, Stephen. The J.C. Penney nameplate would only create a shadow from which Amazon could not brightly emerge.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Under no circumstances would I buy J.C. Penney. But I would sure be interested in the property if it were the right price. There is no resurrecting the department store as it is, but the use of the stores by a company like Amazon as mentioned in the discussion makes sense. .
Throw that J.C. Penney name away — it is worthless. Forget the department store business model, it is worthless today. Look to the pieces that have value and strategically fit with the future of Amazon’s business.
CEO, rDialogue
Given that J.C. Penney was slowly dying pre-COVID-19, this is likely the best outcome for its emergence for bankruptcy other than liquidation. For Amazon, just consider one of the other RetailWire discussions today that posits whether Walmart is now unstoppable.
Amazon, if it does buy J.C. Penney, will be good for Amazon and at a sharp discount to any other combination, including Kohl’s. Kohl’s hasn’t benefited from its Amazon relationship and yet it has a much more viable business than J.C. Penney.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
This is a terrific opportunity for Amazon to expand its brick-and-mortar presence at a relatively low level of investment. I view this potential acquisition more for its logistical reasons than for its desire to expand its apparel and accessories sales. BOPIS and BORIS issues confronting Amazon would allow it to expand its omnichannel fulfillment solutions. Walmart is surging, both in-store and online. I see Amazon watching this growth and wanting to participate. However, if Amazon buys J. C. Penney, I expect the stores’ look and operations to not resemble at all what a current J.C. Penney looks or operates like.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Big stores just are not the future of apparel and home goods retailing. Amazon would be better served buying the post office.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
J.C. Penney for Amazon? I don’t see Amazon tying itself to the J.C. Penney brand. It looks like Amazon via COVID-19 may finally have willing designer brands stocking the digital aisles of Amazon.com. Finally, possibly, courtesy of a partnership with Vogue and the CFDA. Designer brands — the final Amazon frontier in apparel. So back to the old J.C. Penney stores, many decked out with the vibe of a 1960s government institution. As it turns out Amazon has ensconced itself as Global Amazon, retailer to the world. If Amazon buys J.C. Penney, it can fix up the stores and sell to the masses. Designer fashion brands? Looks like a couple of retailers, laden with designer brands, may be on the chopping block — an opportunity for Amazon?
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Over the last few years there have been multiple rumors about Amazon buying other retailers — Morrisons – a U.K. grocer was talked about as well as Ocado, but there were others.
Rumors are just rumors but there is rarely smoke without fire. What went wrong in those times is unclear — cost, or rather potential value from dollars invested, could have been an issue.
As for J.C. Penney — it has good sized stores, they’re strategically located, there’s space around them and there is some serious potential to combine physical browsing with local rapid fulfillment centers. If this is more than a rumor then that could well be the angle.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Amazon already made their intentions known that the physical retail space is an area of growth for the company — with their Whole Foods acquisition and the emergence of the Amazon Go convenience store model. However the department store segment has its own set of challenges and any conversations regarding acquiring J.C. Penney have to consider the struggles the sector has faced, the sheer amount of retail space, and the changing consumer behaviors away from the department store.
On the surface, this would be an interesting market penetration strategy for Amazon. However, J.C. Penney is a brand that has faced years of operational challenges, has a lack of brand equity, and while their store footprint is still significant, a fleet optimization exercise is necessary to right-size the organization, make the necessary technology investments, and bring the right talent and capabilities in-house.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Walmart just won the lockdown — which kind of proves that while we talk about “last mile” issues, Walmart has solved the “all the other miles” issue and, and has a really great supply chain. As necessary, for the short term, they can throw bodies at getting the last mile done.
So if Amazon is going to J.C. Penney for clothing and more, I think it’s a good idea. Stores matter. Dark ones and light ones. If they’re just doing it for the apparel, not so much.
One does wonder what happens to its Kohl’s deal if the buy happens, though.
VP of Account Management | Buy Box Experts
Amazon has shown an interest in both brick-and-mortar and apparel in the last couple of years. From its Amazon Go stores to developing its own clothing brands, its interest in J. C. Penney could be a combination of that, or something else entirely. If there is anything Amazon has done extraordinarily well in its 25 plus years, it’s disrupt industries.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
A brilliant old department store retailer once said to me: “most of the time, when a big store goes bad, it has the same effect as a skunk does after it sprays, and it lasts a long time.” For Amazon securing J.C. Penney locations for distribution, it’s probably a cheap deal. To sell retail out of? It needs a big and expensive differentiation strategy. I don’t think this will/can affordably happen.