Does Krispy Kreme fill a hole in McDonald’s menu?
McDonald’s is beginning a small test of the sale for a limited time of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area.
Starting Oct. 26, the locations will sell original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and the raspberry-filled doughnuts. Customers can order them individually or in packs of six.
The product will be delivered fresh daily to McDonald’s and will be available all day while supplies last. Revenue sharing details weren’t disclosed.
“McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions,” said McDonald’s in a statement. “This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants.”
McDonald’s added, “So go ahead, Louisville — it’s time to try a Krispy Kreme doughnut with your fav McCafé coffee order. We can’t think of a better way to start your morning… or afternoon… or evening…”
The test follows Krispy Kreme’s move in 2021 to shift its distribution strategy to a “Hub-and-Spoke” model, delivering fresh doughnuts daily to wholesale accounts (i.e., grocery, c-stores) and selling them for the same price at its stores. Previously, its wholesale focus was on a limited amount of older products at a discount.
Krispy Kreme is seeing a 300 to 400 basis point margin benefit in U.S. cities fully implementing the change. Supported by 411 production hubs globally, the company finished 2021 with 10,427 points of access, up 25 percent year-over-year, with a goal to reach 50,000 in coming years.
“We know that fresh matters,” Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield told analysts in May. “As our customers tell us, this is the most important attribute when purchasing a sweet treat.”
For McDonald’s, potential benefits include offering a new category “without adding operational complexities” that should drive traffic, particularly for the most-profitable daytime, breakfast, according to Alicia Kelso, at National Restaurant News.
Ms. Kelso likened the collaboration to co-branding efforts such as Red Robin’s use of their kitchens to distribute Donatos pizza. She wrote, “Such a strategy increases efficiencies in a time when higher costs mandate as much.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the collaboration between Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s make sense for both companies? What should define success for Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s?
10 Comments on "Does Krispy Kreme fill a hole in McDonald’s menu?"
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I like this collaboration. The brands seem complimentary, and I think customers will respond positively. For Krispy Kreme, this gives them another sales channel, expanded brand presence, and positive hype. McDonald’s provides their customers with another reason to visit for breakfast and brings in a loved brand that pairs nicely with the arches. I think this will be a success.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme in one place? I’m in. That’s the greatest partnership since Kizer & Bender.
Seriously, customers love when their favorite brands come together because it’s unexpected and it’s fun. Krispy Kreme wins by gaining more exposure; McDonald’s scores for bringing its loyal fans something new. Blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls can only get you so far.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
This feels like a win for both parties, although it’s novel for McDonald’s to follow the co-branding route. Krispy Kreme will benefit from McDonald’s enormous footprint, and McDonald’s will enhance its breakfast offering to become more competitive with Dunkin’ Donuts and c-stores that sell a lot of donuts. A good example of thinking outside the box by both companies.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Augmenting the Crisp Apple Pie and McFlurry with Krispy Kreme is a brilliant move for McDonald’s. Especially as the ice cream machines are always broken. Krispy Kreme fills a gap for McDonald’s, making this a smart (and sweet) move.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The collaboration between McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme seems like a smart strategy. McDonald’s has done a great job in creating demand for its coffee and not everyone is interested in a breakfast sandwich to go with their coffee. Coffee and donuts are a great combination!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’ll applaud when McDonald’s tests protein shakes with abundant vitamins and minerals. Shakes are a natural fit at McDonald’s. Why not try a healthier version? Having said that, I won’t be holding my breath.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
I like this a lot. The right partnership creates cross-selling opportunities for both brands. QSRs do an excellent job creating brand super fans, and the right partnership re-engages a fan to enjoy either/both beloved brand in a new way. Expanding menus in partnerships like this and the Red Robin/Donatos deal is also another way QSRs can make their drive-thrus more attractive than delivery from an Uber Eats/DoorDash.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Indeed this is a win-win-win for McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme and consumers. The collaboration does fill a gap in McDonald’s current menu offering and gives Krispy Kreme high value points of access that should be able to drive solid revenue streams. Consumers ought to be excited about this. I’m totally in on it!
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
It’s a win for both companies and McDonald’s customers. Coffee and something sweet to go with it is a combo that has been around for a very long time. The benefit for McDonald’s would not only be a larger transaction but increased coffee sales.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Just throw in the towel for having any responsibility for people being overweight and diabetic. And Krispy Kreme are found in convenience stores – cold. The brand has lost much of its allure.