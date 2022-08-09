Dove and Wendy’s battle ageism

Sep 08, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Dove and Wendy’s in Canada have both launched campaigns against ageism in support of a beloved Canadian news anchor who was relieved of her duties, allegedly for letting her hair go gray.

Last week, Dove Canada launched a #KeepTheGrey campaign across its social networks, urging people to change their profile pics to greyscale in support of those who choose to embrace their gray hair.

“Age is beautiful. Women should be able to do it on their own terms, without any consequences,” the post read. Dove also donated $100,000 to Catalyst, an organization advocating for inclusive workplaces for women.

Wendy’s on its Canada Twitter account swapped Wendy’s red pigtails for a gray shade. The accompanying comment read, “Because a star is a star regardless of hair colour.”

Sports Illustrated retweeted its cover that featured 74-year-old model Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk.

Lisa LaFlamme, 58, was relieved of her duties in mid-August after a 35-year career with CTV news, the last 11 as an anchor. Social media erupted after a Globe and Mail report indicated management had questioned Ms. LaFlamme’s decision to stop dying her hair blond during the pandemic.

Bell Media, CTV’s parent company, said it wanted to shift in a “different direction” and denied Ms. LaFlamme’s hair color had anything to do with her exit.

Dove’s execution was praised because the stance aligned with the brand’s long-running “Real Beauty” platform. However, retail consultant Bruce Winder said brands that take a stand on hot-button issues, such as ageism and sexism, may come off as appearing opportunistic and expose themselves to scrutiny from consumers. He told CBC, “You better make sure your house is in order before you start throwing this out there.”

It’s also uncertain how campaigns around ageism will resonate with consumers. The 2017 Cone Communications CSR Study found the top issues consumers wanted companies to help solve were job development, 94 percent; racial equality, 87 percent; women’s rights, 84 percent; cost of higher education, 81 percent; immigration, 78 percent; climate change, 76 percent; gun control, 65 percent; and LGBTQ rights, 64 percent.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Dove and Wendy’s recent campaigns around ageism as timely, opportunistic or risky? Where do you see ageism ranking as an issue for brands to openly support and build campaigns around?

"Do you see Dove and Wendy’s recent campaigns around ageism as timely, opportunistic or risky?"

Tom Ryan

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
23 minutes 1 second ago

I understand the motivation of these brands to latch onto themes of the day, and ageism is one of them. The move to embed these themes into marketing messages is opportunistic, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea or even risky. Ageism is an issue, and brands that can tap into these issues in some meaningful way, should do so if they believe it will resonate with their audience.

Zel Bianco
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
15 minutes 45 seconds ago

This will continue to be a hot topic as Baby Boomers get stuck in the crosshairs of issues like this one. Women should not be put into this position. It is simply wrong. The fact that men do not generally need to deal with this makes taking a stand on it less risky than Bruce Winder suggests.

Dion Kenney
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
11 minutes 48 seconds ago

Advertisers focusing on ageing and ageism is both timely and opportunistic. Timely because this segment of the population is still an accepted basis for bias and discrimination. Opportunistic because, well, marketing is opportunistic by its very nature, and there’s no better way to gain visibility than to join a noisy and timely conversation on the right side of history. Is it risky? I don’t see a downside, unless the efforts become defined by unhealthy and embarrassing stereotypes and caricatures.

What’s the likelihood that ageism will receive notably more attention as part of CSR (corporate social responsibility) campaigns over the next five years?

