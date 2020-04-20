DTC brand sales soar in a time of social distancing
By edict or by choice, Americans sheltering in place have sent e-commerce orders for CPG goods through the roof since the beginning of March. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands have been huge beneficiaries of the shift, which promises only to grow in the long term as millions get comfortable with the idea of buying groceries and other staples online.
DTC is “the new currency,” Ken Harris, managing director of Cadent, a CPG consulting firm, said. “It’s democratic, universal, a way to launch and get in front of consumers fast — and a way to fail fast and ramp up quickly again. Startups that figure this out and are able to do it will succeed far faster than those that can’t.”
DTC startups had already been seeing outsized growth. More than $17 billion in sales have shifted away from traditional, larger CPG brands (with sales of $1 billion or more) to smaller brands since 2013, according to IRI.
The growth of DTC brands should continue to accelerate as the pandemic catapults online grocery spending. Online’s share of grocery sales will approach and could even exceed 10 percent this year, four years sooner than previously forecasted, according to a new study by Fabric, an Israel-based startup that builds “micro-fulfillment” centers.
“When the COVID-19 thing went down, you saw that even an ice cream brand can go DTC as a starting point,” said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder of the Digital Shelf Institute. “It gives you an audience and a way to build traction. That wasn’t available for new brands before.”
A Boring Life, a new brand of artisan honeys and CBD-infused snacking products, hemp tinctures and dog gummies, pivoted in March to solely launch on a DTC basis after determining efforts to expand distribution in stores for now would be costly and ineffective.
Website live for delivery and take away. #local #delivery #smallbusiness #portland #clackamas #mthoodterritory
“The old model is gone,” co-owner Jennifer Johnson told CPGmatters. “There is no Expo West. We can’t visit stores; we can’t do demonstrations. The traditional means for growing an artisan food brand have now been thrown out the window.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will growth for DTC start-ups in the CPG space likely accelerate due to the pandemic? Do you think the way new brands will be brought to the grocery channel will change significantly post-COVID-19?
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
With forums like Amazon, Shopify and Tencent, DTC’s time was already here — the virus just accelerated its awareness and growth.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Just like the pandemic gave a boost to grocery online ordering, it has opened the door for more CPG companies to go direct to consumer (DTC). DTC is becoming a realistic option for consumers, especially for products that are purchased on a weekly or monthly basis. With predictable replenishment patterns, consumers could easily set up accounts with CPG brands and place a recurring order for these products and eliminate adding the products to their weekly grocery list. The pandemic is changing consumers’ behaviors and habits and it will be good for the companies that make a good impression on customers. Every customer interaction counts.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
DTC was always there but now awareness has been heightened by the lockdowns. It definitely will be a new option not previously considered by the normal shopper. I just hope they will be ready.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes the pandemic will accelerate DTC growth, especially if savvy CPG brands form strategic partnerships. Gaining access to established logistics networks will help DTC startups reach consumers’ homes faster.
Moving forward, more grocery brands will embrace digital product discovery to survive. Buyers can search for innovative products (keto, vegan, plant-based) and compare items with ease. Online retail platforms are already popular for connecting global retailers and suppliers to boost speed to market for in-demand products.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
The answer is yes. CPG brands will continue to accelerate. Those in the natural/organic space must make the move online to survive and, hopefully, thrive. So will non-traditional brands and categories such as in-home exercise equipment, auto parts and accessories and many other categories that are now forced to try and compete with Amazon. I don’t think we realize yet how profound this change will be.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
DTC and e-commerce growth is without question going to see a significant uptick during the pandemic and beyond. The barrier of entry for DTC brands remains just as low as it was before with the added advantage that consumers are now actively looking for them in more and more product categories while enduring stay-at-home orders in their states. The big question is how much of this upward momentum will be sustained once we are on the other side of the pandemic. As it’s starting to look like even easing restrictions will be a long-term solution and not a short one measured in a couple of months there may be more runway to this than previously expected. However, DTCs were already hitting a growth ceiling without developing the right brick-and-mortar partnerships so it remains to be seen if this can be overcome in the next year. I expect we will see a smaller number of DTC brands leading the pack with an ever-growing distance between second-tier players just as we see in brick-and-mortar sales.
Senior Retail Writer
The pandemic is absolutely accelerating DTC growth in the CPG space. To me, the bigger question is whether that growth is long-term. As food supply chains are near their breaking points, and shoppers are avoiding stores, more people are turning to online grocery. Yet, in many cases, delivery times are unavailable, or products are sold out. So consumers are searching for alternatives. If DTC brands want to sustain current growth, they need to form strategic partnerships with retailers, offer subscription programs, and work with fulfillment partners to ensure fast delivery.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
DTC is not a new phenomenon. However the next phase of growth will come from established CPG brands that have traditionally been sold via brick-and-mortar expanding their DTC brand offerings. This will come in the form of “made for” DTC brands (new names, packaging, etc.), as well as the acquisition of startup DTC brands who have developed consumer traction.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The pandemic is teaching consumers to buy in different ways. DTC retailers have a window of opportunity to get consumers in the habit of buying through them.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The growth of online will accelerate more in these three months than was forecasted for the next three years or more.