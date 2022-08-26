Employees want Apple management to ‘think different’ about office work
Apple has ordered its employees back to the office, and many are not happy about it.
A group of employees are circulating an internal petition arguing that the flexible work-from-home policy in effect for the past few years is resulting in “exceptional work,” according to Gizmodo (reporting on news originally appearing in Financial Times). The petition came about as a reaction to CEO Tim Cook’s recent announcement that Apple employees must appear in person in the office at least three days a week, effective September 5. The petitioners argue that such a blanket demand fails to account for those who work more effectively from home full time or with flexible schedules.
An unprecedented number of people throughout the U.S. have been working from home due to social distancing requirements imposed at the beginning of the pandemic. Some enterprises’ plans for full or partial returns to the office, including Apple’s, were put on hold in the summer of 2021 when the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus brought about a new wave of infection and led to the reinstatement of some social distancing measures.
But with the pandemic once again at a low ebb, the question of who, when and how frequently employees will be expected in the office is looming large.
A poll by Advanced Workplace Associates in February found that only three percent of white collar workers wanted to return to working in the office full time, Fortune reports. Eighty-six percent reported wanting to work from home at least two days a week, which would seem to fit the guidelines Apple is trying to impose.
Nevertheless, in the months leading up to the announcement of the current strategy, Mr. Cook admitted to not having all the answers on how best to manage the transition.
In June, Mr. Cook referred to the initiative to return to the office as “the mother of all experiments,” according to Apple Insider. He expressed a preference for in-office work because of the “serendipity” he believes occurs in workplace meetings, although he said that Zoom meetings were not inferior to in-person ones, simply different.
- Apple Workers Pound the Table for More Work From Home Options – Gizmodo
- Only 3% of white collar workers want to return to the office full-time – Fortune
- Tim Cook says return to office work plan is ‘the mother of all experiments’ – Apple Insider
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will companies with either full-time remote or hybrid work schedules have an advantage in recruiting and retaining white collar staff versus those with office-only policies? How should Apple respond to the blowback from employees over the revocation of full-time work-from-home privileges and more flexible schedules?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Employees want Apple management to ‘think different’ about office work"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
If Apple is being heavy handed, what are the rest of us to do? We allow our staff to work from home three days a week and come to the office the other two days. One of our employees who needs to be home all days due to a medical issue works from home at all times and that staff member does excellent work. We have not seen a drop off in productivity and in fact productivity has increased. I am surprised that Apple is taking this position.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
While I believe that full time remote or hybrid will be de rigueur for the next five years, we know for certain that trends can change, and radically, given certain unexpected conditions. It is all a question of adaptability to the existing business climate. Something else may replace both remote and part time in five years…
Director, Main Street Markets
I understand the comfort of working remotely, but if you started in the office, most businesses were probably planning to go back to it post-pandemic. Additionally, they are only asking for three days a week. Apple spent billions of dollars to create a city within a city working environment based on the needs of the associates.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, flexible work policies will give companies an edge with recruiting and retention. While face-to-face collaboration enlivens some workers, others flourish with privacy, space and few disruptions.
This line from Quiet by Susan Cain sprang to mind: “… many people – especially introverts like [Apple co-founder] Steve Wozniak – need extra quiet and privacy in order to do their best work.”
Apple should listen to workers’ concerns, and monitor any changes in performance, productivity and morale.