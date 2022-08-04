Expensive gas slows foot traffic
A new study indicates that retailers are taking a hit in foot traffic across the board due to fuel cost inflation.
Retail experienced a mostly downward shift in foot traffic in March, according to a study by Placer.ai. During the week of March 7, U.S. retail experienced its most severe decline in retail foot traffic in over 12 months, excluding declines tied to COVID-19 waves or holidays.
While consumers had not been changing their shopping habits much in response to inflation up until early March, gas prices now seem to be influencing shoppers to avoid visiting stores. As gas prices continue to rise there is an expectation that it will continue to suppress retail foot traffic, especially among lower income consumers.
Grocery, supercenters and discount/dollar stores are all experiencing drop-offs in foot traffic. The only current winner appears to be Costco, which is doubly well positioned, due to its cheap gas prices and potential to let customers consolidate grocery visits.
Other verticals are experiencing issues, as well.
Electronics retailer Best Buy reported a year-over-year downturn in foot traffic in March, according to Investor Place. The retailer’s stock dropped in response to the traffic decline, as analysts look for bellwethers of a drop-off in discretionary spending.
Throughout the pandemic, store foot traffic has fluctuated as waves of infection have ebbed and flowed. Early on, many anticipated that customers would rush back to stores at the first sign of the virus waning, though the rebound caused by the Delta and Omicron variants led to the reinstatement of some mitigation policies and led some customers to again avoid public places.
Prior to the last month, however, some operators saw foot traffic bouncing back. During the 2021 holiday season, while some sources reported a sales decline attributed to inflation and the beginning of the Omicron surge in the U.S., Jason Goldberg wrote in Forbes that this position was “completely wrong,” and pointed to the return of normal retail foot traffic as compared to 2019 numbers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think that foot traffic to stores will continue to slow due to fuel costs and other inflationary pressures? What can retailers do about it?
4 Comments on "Expensive gas slows foot traffic"
CEO, New Sega Home
Yes. There is a direct correlation between gas prices and foot traffic. The inflation rates are also hitting e-commerce, so retail overall. Focusing on core basic SKUs as consumers pull back on discretionary spending is key. We are primed for a recession, so this will likely need to be a long term strategy.
President, Spieckerman Retail
If there is a positive side to higher fuel costs, it’s that shoppers are more invested in one-stop shopping and getting more items crossed off the list during each visit. This benefits multi-category retailers and challenges category killers like Best Buy.
COO, Mondofora
Anyone that lived through the gas crises of the 1970s remembers the impact of energy prices on daily life. Gas prices and scarcity made us more thoughtful about how and when we used our cars – for commuting, for travel, and for shopping. Foot traffic to stores will undoubtedly be reduced, but it may be less directly observable coming on the heels of the pandemic, which also kept shoppers out of stores.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Consumers have learned new ways to shop during the pandemic, including delivery and BOPIS. These have become permanent shopping journeys for many people, but they are fall-back behaviors for those who would actually prefer to shop in-store. Now that Walmart Plus is offering delivery, that monthly fee will likely be cheaper than driving to the store and back.