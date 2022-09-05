Grocers fret over how to pass higher costs onto customers
Thanks to record inflation, price sensitivity at the grocery channel is back. With a vengeance. And all indications suggest it’s only going to get worse.
Grocers, however, have been reluctant to pass on recent manufacturer price increases because they know from experience that when a product consumers want is unavailable — or in this case, too expensive — shoppers will happily switch brands or, worse yet, stores. But grocers can only hold off for so long. What can they do to prevent a devastating drop in volume when prices go up? Lance Goodridge of IRI’s Global Analytics & Insights Solutions practice has a few ideas, outlined in a recent report “Managing Price During Turbulent Times.”
- Monitor volume and be prepared to switch on promotions or a new pricing strategy the moment you see things start to go south.
- Whether new packaging or better quality ingredients, invest in product innovation now so that when you do raise prices, you can justify it to consumers.
- Develop new package sizes, both larger value packs and single portions, so consumers have more affordable alternatives. Package downsizing is also an option.
- Consider eliminating low-margin offerings, and be prepared to increase prices on select items while holding the line on the highest-value, most-price-sensitive products.
- Only promote products you know you can supply. Promotions will make a comeback because manufacturers know consumers would rather find a deal on a preferred brand than switch to a lower-priced one. But it’s a moot point if you can’t keep the product in stock.
- Leverage your consumer database to create different offers for the same product based on shoppers’ price sensitivity. That’s why you’re collecting that information. So use it!
Price increases are already happening in categories such as frozen dinners, beef, bacon and eggs. But that doesn’t mean steep volume losses are inevitable. “You have a great opportunity right now to capture market share from competitors who would prefer to keep their heads in the sand and hope for the best,” said Mr. Goodridge.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What suggestions do you have for managing prices at the grocery level in inflationary times? How does grocery differ from other channels in handling inflationary pressures?
10 Comments on "Grocers fret over how to pass higher costs onto customers"
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
What a great opportunity for grocers to plug their loyalty program — highlight the value proposition and decrease the likelihood that consumers need to go somewhere else.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Excellent idea Jenn! When prices are fluctuating at your stores as well as your competitors, now is the time to emphasize the value of your loyalty program. Reward customers for staying loyal. Grocers have no choice but to raise prices when their suppliers raise prices to protect their margins. Consumers on fixed budgets will prioritize their budgets on essentials and will pass on special treats, but their overall spending should be fairly constant.
Retail Influencer, Speaker and Consultant
Costs of goods are up. It’s a tough time for everyone – consumers, retailers and brands. Now is a good time to have a very good grasp on what your core consumer values the most. If there are value-add bundles that allow a grocer to mix and match profitable items with traffic drivers, now is a good time to find great value-add bundles.
Being transparent about value and passing on cost is important too. Consumers aren’t stupid, they can see costs rising – be transparent about it. Holding hands with your brands to find good solutions and good messages to transmit together to the consumer is also key.
The key to all of this is that cost of goods are going up for everyone. Now is not the time to throw suppliers under the bus – do it together!
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Grocery is a tough category to manage price increases. Higher frequency of purchases compared to other channels mean price increases are more apparent for grocery. If you’re shopping for eggs or cereal each week, you’re sure to notice increases in price — and adjust your buying if you are on a budget.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Inflation is so pronounced and so persistent that increasing grocery prices is inevitable. This is especially so because grocery margins are already low and overall volumes are nowhere near as sensitive as some other categories because food is essential. That said, retailers can be creative about how prices are passed across and should look on an item by item basis to work out the best approach. Moreover, there is an opportunity to boost margins through premium lines. As we have seen in the past, some premium products see growth in harder economic times as people substitute having a nice meal at home for dining out.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The grocery center store has been evolving to a more value-driven model led by the increased private label assortments, a curated selection, and a good/better/best strategy. Grocery operating costs are on the rise as we are experiencing unprecedented supply chain disruptions and escalating inflation levels, which has led to stealth and pronounced price increases as customers go to check out.
The Target, Whole Foods and Kroger model of featuring their private label assortments has helped mitigate the impact of the costs and related price increases. However now is a prime opportunity for grocers to step up with a more substantial, value-driven, and engaging loyalty program. While customers are going to right-size their purchases based on the price increases, as a token of goodwill and in the hopes of building a long-term relationship, grocers should reevaluate the significance of their loyalty programs.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Retail margins are thin enough. If manufacturers meaningfully raise their prices, raise yours too – then apologize to your customers because higher prices are not your fault.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Mr. Grocer, Even if the inflation rate goes down, prices do not. You will not be able to take a short-term view with the idea that this is a short-term issue.
So, what to do? Plan to raise prices, with the caveat of keeping a close spread vis-a-vis competition. Know your SKUs and which are inelastic, and take advantage of that. Shift your mix away from the products that are elastic.
Director, Main Street Markets
As with any pricing strategy change, you have to plan accordingly and look at the entire landscape before making a move. Look at SKU rationalization as well as an option.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
There is no “magic pill” given the low retail margins, workforce shortages, and supply chain challenges. All of this coupled with record inflation has created a significant dilemma. Shoppers expect certain known-value commodities to remain reasonably priced or their loyalty will wane and substitutions will prevail.
Here are three ideas to consider to ease the pain:
Grocers are not the only retail format experiencing pressure, however, given the frequency of purchase in this channel it is most often associated with rising price.